Dorothée Lepère's bio: where is François-Henri Pinault's ex-wife now?

Dorothée Lepère is a French interior designer, philanthropist, and celebrity ex-wife. She is famous for being Francois Henri Pinault's ex-wife. Francois is a shrewd businessman from France. Since her divorce, she has maintained a low profile, and many have wondered who she is. Dorothée Lepère's bio has everything you need to know about her.

François-Henri Pinault poses for a photo in a hallway and Dorothée Lepère kissing her young daughter, Mathilde. Photo: @francoishenripinaultfan, @mathildepinault/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dorothée Lepère came to the limelight due to her marriage to François-Henri Pinau. However, since the divorce, she has carved out a niche for herself as an interior designer. Her entrepreneurial spirit stands out as she leads her decor business, as seen in the creativity she brings into every project. Dorothée is also a mother who finds solace in her children.

Profile summary

Full name Dorothée Lepère Gender Female Date of birth 10 March 1965 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Paris, France Nationality French Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 140 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Divorced Ex-spouse François-Henri Pinau Children 2 Profession Interior Designer Net worth $25 million

Dorothée Lepère's bio

Dorothée Lepère was born in Paris, France. She is a French national of white ethnicity. Lepère is also a stauch Christian.

What is Dorothée Lepère's age? The interior designer is 59 years old as of 2024. Her birthdate is 10 March 1965, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Top-5 facts about Dorothée Lepère. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

Dorothée Lepère is a self-employed interior designer and philanthropist. She is also known as the celebrity ex-wife of François-Henri Pinau. She is engaged in steering her venture in the domain of home decor.

In addition to interior design, Dorothée Lepère is a philanthropist. She supports various non-profit organisations, such as the Kering Foundation and advocates for women’s rights.

Dorothée Lepère's net worth

According to Medium People, Headlines and other related sources, the French celebrity is estimated to be worth $20 million. According to Forbes magazine, françois-Henri Pinau is estimated to be worth $24 billion.

François-Henri Pinault and Dorothée Lepère's relationship

Dorothee Lepere and Francois-Henry Pinault married in 1996. Francois-Henry Pinault is a thriving businessman from France. He is also the CEO of Kering, a business founded by his billionaire father, François Pinault.

The couple welcomed their first child in December 2007. Their second child, a daughter, was born in 2001. Dorothee Lepere and Francois-Henry were together for eight years before divorcing in 2004. The businessman got married to American actress Salma Hayek in 2009.

Dorothée lepère's children

From (L-R) Mathilde Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, and Francois Pinault Jr. arrive at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Dorothée Lepère has two children with her ex-husband, François-Henri Pinau. François Pinault Jr. was born on 22 December 1997 in Paris, France. He is 26 years old as of July 2024.

Mathilde Pinault is the couple's second child. She was born in 2001 in Paris, France, and is 23 years old as of 2024. According to her LinkedIn profile, Mathilde studied at the Emlyon Business School in Lyon, France.

Mathilde is a fashion model who recently became a brand ambassador for the French brand Dada Sport. She enjoys horse riding and won the 2022 Longines Global Champions Tour. She aspires to compete in the Olympics one day.

Dorothée Lepère's height

The celebrity ex-wife is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches ( 86-61-89 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Dorothée Lepère? She is a French interior designer widey famous as François-Henri Pinault's ex-wife. Who is François-Henri Pinault? He is a successful businessman known for his roles in luxury and fashion businesses. How old is Dorothée Lepère? The interior designer is 59 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 March 1965. How many kids does Dorothée Lepère have? She has two children with her ex-husband, François-Henri Pinault: a son named François and a daughter named Mathilde. What is Dorothée Lepère’s net worth? The French interior designer is alleged to be worth $20 million. What is François-Henri Pinault’s net worth? François-Henri Pinau is estimated to be worth around $7 billion. What philanthropy work is Dorothée Lepère involved in? She supports the Kering Foundation and its efforts to advocate for women’s rights.

Dorothée Lepère is a successful interior designer and a celebrity ex-wife. Her marriage to business mogul François-Henri Pinault thrust her into the limelight. She has two children and supports organizations like the Kering Foundation, an organisation founded by her ex-husband.

Legit.ng recently published Jesse James' net worth. James is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and automotive mechanic from America. He is famous for his role at Monster Garage and as the owner of West Coast Choppers. Jesse was once married to American actress Sandra Bullock.

Jesse James was born in Long Beach, California, United States of America. He owns West Coast Choppers and other businesses, such as clothing lines, restaurants, and a gun-making company. Besides business, he is the husband of Alaina Antoinette Hicks. Read more about the reality TV star in the post.

Source: Legit.ng