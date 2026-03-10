Reba McEntire's husband and boyfriend history — Here's everyone she's dated

Who is Reba McEntire's husband? The legendary country music singer, Reba McEntire, is not currently married but is in a long-term relationship with actor Rex Linn, whom she confirmed as her partner in 2020. Over the years, she has also been romantically linked to several notable figures, including Narvel Blackstock, Charlie Battles, and Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn attend an event in Los Angeles (L). The couple attends a football game (R). Photo: @reba on Facebook (modified by author)

Singer and actress Reba McEntire is not currently married but has been married twice in the past to Charlie Battles (1976 – 1987) and Narvel Blackstock (1989 – 2015).

in the past to Charlie Battles (1976 – 1987) and Narvel Blackstock (1989 – 2015). After her second divorce, she dated photographer Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo between 2017 and 2019.

The Heart Won’t Lie singer has been in a long-term relationship with actor Rex Linn since 2020.

singer has been in a long-term relationship with actor Rex Linn since 2020. Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock share a son, Shelby Blackstock, who was born on 23 February 1990.

Full name Reba Nell McEntire Nickname The Queen of Country Gender Female Date of birth 28 March 1955 Age 71 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth McAlester, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetre 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jacqueline Smith McEntire Father Clark Vincent McEntire Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Rex Linn Children 1 School Kiowa High School College Southeastern Oklahoma State University Profession Singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman Instagram @reba Facebook @reba X (Twitter) @reba

Who is Reba McEntire's husband?

Reba McEntire is not currently married. However, she is in a long-term relationship with actor Rex Linn.

The country music singer has been married twice in the past. Her first marriage was to rodeo champion Charlie Battles, while her second husband was her long-time manager Narvel Blackstock. Both relationships were significant chapters in her personal life.

Reba McEntire's boyfriend history: A look at her past romances

Reba McEntire has experienced several high-profile relationships over the years. Some of these romances led to marriage, while others were shorter relationships after her divorce. Many of them were also closely connected to the entertainment industry. Below is a closer look at Reba McEntire’s husband and boyfriend history.

Charlie Battles (1976–1987)

Charlie Battles was Reba McEntire's first husband. Photo: @thecitycelebs on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Charlie Battles

Charlie Battles Date of birth: 9 March 1945

9 March 1945 Date of death: 20 April 2013 at age 68

20 April 2013 at age 68 Place of birth: Oklahoma, United States

Oklahoma, United States Occupation: Rancher, steer-wrestling champion (rodeo competitor)

Reba McEntire married Charlie Battles in 1976. Battles was a steer wrestling champion and rancher who was more than a decade older than the singer.

During their marriage, McEntire was still building her country music career. The couple lived on a ranch in Oklahoma, and she balanced touring with ranch responsibilities.

Their marriage lasted about 11 years before they divorced in 1987. McEntire later revealed her belief that their different lifestyles and priorities contributed towards the breakup.

Narvel Blackstock (1989–2015)

Producer Narvel Blackstock (L) and honoree Reba McEntire attend the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Larry Busacca (modified by author)

Full name: Narvel Wayne Blackstock

Narvel Wayne Blackstock Date of birth: 31 August 1956

31 August 1956 Age: 69 years old (as of March 2026)

69 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Tarrant County, Texas, United States

Tarrant County, Texas, United States Occupation: Television producer and music manager

Two years after her first divorce, McEntire married television producer Narvel Blackstock in 1989. Blackstock had already been working as her manager, making their relationship both personal and professional.

Under his management, McEntire’s career flourished as she released numerous hit albums and expanded into television and business ventures. The couple also welcomed their son, Shelby Blackstock, on 23 February 1990.

After 26 years of marriage, McEntire and Blackstock announced their separation in 2015. Their divorce marked the end of one of country music’s most recognisable partnerships.

In an interview with Esquire, McEntire narrated how life changed after her divorce to Narvel Blackstock, who had managed her career for a long time:

My manager was my husband from 1989 to 2015. Everybody took care of everything. All I had to do was get up and sing. When that dissolved, all that team went with him, and I was scared to death. I was deserted, abandoned, and left.

Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo (2017–2019)

Reba McEntire and businessman Anthony Lasuzzo attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel. Photo: @cmt on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Anthony Lasuzzo

Anthony Lasuzzo Date of birth: 1948

1948 Age: 78 years old (as of 2026)

78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: United States

United States Occupation: Wildlife photographer, retired businessman

After her second divorce, Reba McEntire began dating American businessman and photographer Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in 2017. The two reportedly met through mutual friends while vacationing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Their relationship became public when McEntire began sharing photos of their trips and adventures.

Although they appeared happy for a time, McEntire confirmed in late 2019 that they had broken up. She confirmed their breakup during an interview with US Weekly, explaining that they remained on good terms despite the split. The singer said:

Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together. We still talk, and we’re friends, but we just decided to go our separate ways.

Rex Linn (2020–Present)

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn arrive during the annual Paley Honors Fall Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rex Maynard Linn

Rex Maynard Linn Date of birth: 13 November 1956

13 November 1956 Age: 69 years old (as of March 2026)

69 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Spearman, Texas, United States

Spearman, Texas, United States Occupation: Actor

Reba McEntire started dating Hollywood actor Rex Linn in 2020. Interestingly, the two had known each other for decades before their friendship turned romantic with each other.

Their relationship reportedly deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic when they spent more time communicating. McEntire later revealed that they connected through regular phone calls and virtual chats.

The couple took their relationship to the next level when they announced their engagement in September 2025. Since going public, the couple has frequently appeared together at events and interviews. In an interview with People, the actress and singer discussed her relationship with Rex, saying:

I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn. Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though.

FAQs

What happened with Reba and her husband? The singer does not currently have a husband, but she has been married twice in the past, and both marriages ended in divorce. Are Rex Linn and Reba McEntire still together? The couple is still together. They confirmed their relationship in 2020 and have since appeared together at public events and interviews. Is Reba McEntire engaged to Rex Linn? After dating for approximately five years, the couple confirmed their engagement in September 2025. What happened between Reba McEntire and Anthony Lasuzzo? The pair dated from 2017 to 2019 and ended their relationship amicably. McEntire later shared that they simply decided to go their separate ways. Why did Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock divorce? The two ended their marriage in 2015, with McEntire later saying the decision was not her idea, but she accepted the situation and moved forward with her life. How many times was Reba McEntire married? The singer has been married twice. Reba's ex-husbands are Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock. How many children does Reba McEntire have? She has one child, born during her marriage to her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, on 23 February 1990. Who is Reba McEntire’s son? Her son is Shelby Blackstock, a professional racing driver who has also been involved in the entertainment industry alongside his famous mother.

Reba McEntire has had a few significant relationships throughout her life. From her marriages to Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock to her current romance with Rex Linn, each relationship reflects a different chapter of her journey. Today, she continues to thrive both personally and professionally.

