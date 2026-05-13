A heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo

The actor had recently lost his life, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users

Reacting to the sad news, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met

A Nigerian woman, Lauretta Chinenye, turned to social media to mourn late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A woman shares an argument she once had with Alex Ekubo and speaks about their last chat. Photo: Lauretta Chinenye

Source: Facebook

Heartbroken woman mourns Alex Ekubo’s death

On her Facebook page, Lauretta Chinenye shared how she first met the actor and recounted their conversations.

Her Facebook post read:

“Alex was such a sweet and kind soul. The first time I met Alex was through my brother and friend Kenneth Omeruo in London, on a boat on the 5th of August 2017.

“He and Ik kept insisting that I was one blogger called “Chinny” because many people who knew me back then used to call me “Chinny” or “Mc Chinny.” Apparently, that blogger had written terrible things about him. But it wasn’t me .

“We argued back and forth until he finally realised I genuinely don’t keep up with celebrity gossip. I am honestly too busy for that kind of thing. He was so funny and gracious through the whole exchange.

“From there, the conversation moved to football before my lovely brothers Jude Ighalo and Success joined us. After that, we chatted once in a while. Later, he eventually found the real “Chinny” and I teased him that he owed me compensation for defamation

“Alex had such a warm spirit. In the few times we interacted, he was always thoughtful and would ask after my family. The last time we chatted privately apart from dropping funny comments on his playful posts was sometime in 2023

“Coming online this evening to read that he had been ill for a while is honestly heartbreaking. It’s also a reminder that we really need to check on our friends and acquaintances more often.

“Alex, safe journey. You fought the good fight, and I believe the Father will say: “Well done, son.” May God console your family."

A woman shares details about her last chat with late actor Alex Ekubo. Photo: Alex Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Reactions as woman mourns Alex Ekubo

Antonio Olisa said:

"You got his contact, Did you reach out to him when some Nigerian were anticipating his come back or what could be the issue he never seen on screen."

Ojiugo Ajunwa said:

"Hmmmmmmmm it is well! We are here to serve a higher purpose that we may ever find out from this side of the divide.. It’s a solemn moment."

Marvelousiro Chidera said:

"wish I know my love for him would have given my own liver for him or even born one in his name chaiii rip my role model missed you even your demise."

Man shares 1 last video of Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook following the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

In his post, he lamented the actor’s demise and shared one of the last videos taken before his unexpected passing.

Source: Legit.ng