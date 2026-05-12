Are Nic and Olandria still together? As of this writing, they are still together. Earlier breakup rumours surfaced after the couple chose to keep their relationship more private, but they later shut down the speculation. For many fans, Nicolandria-4-L still appears to be going strong through early 2026.

Olandria & Nic were photographed together backstage at The Tonight Show. Photo: Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen formed a strong connection during Season 7 of Love Island USA and finished as runners-up.

and finished as runners-up. After the show, the couple faced intense public scrutiny, with rumours suggesting they were faking their relationship for brand deals and social media attention.

In early 2026, rumours circulated that the pair had split, but Nic confirmed in April 2026 that they are still together.

Are Nic and Olandria still together?

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen are still together. In April 2026, Nic addressed ongoing split rumours that followed their reduced social media activity, confirming they were still an item. During an interview with Us Weekly, he spoke about their relationship status and shift toward privacy. Nic stated:

I felt like, at first, I was pressured [to share]. We are filmed 24/7. Lately, I haven't been posting anything. It's actually so great, so sorry to not give you crumbs, Nicolandria Nation. But you know, mama and papa will be there for you.

Nic and Olandria's relationship timeline

Nic Vansteenberghe is a model and professional DJ from Miami, Florida, United States. He met Olandria Carthen, a fashion model and reality star from Decatur, Alabama, United States, on the love reality show Love Island USA Season 7. Here is their complete dating timeline.

June 2025: Nic and Olandria meet on Love Island USA

Olandria and Nic posing during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show. Photo: Charles Sykes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The seventh season of Love Island USA premiered on 3 June 2025, introducing "Bama Barbie" Olandria Carthen and Florida-based nurse Nic Vansteenberghe. Both entered the villa on Day 1, and although they shared a kiss that same day, they initially coupled up with other islanders.

Olandria paired with Taylor Williams, while Nic was first linked to Bell-A Walker and later Cierra Ortega. Fans quickly noticed the pair's natural chemistry, though they remained friends for several weeks before eventually exploring a romantic connection.

July 2025: Nic and Olandria become “Nicolandria”

As the competition heated up, the pair officially coupled up and became a fan-favourite couple. After navigating Casa Amor, they strengthened their bond through a series of solo dates. On 13 July 2025, Nic and Olandria finished as runners-up on Season 7 and confirmed their intention to stay together after leaving the villa.

In a July 2025 interview with Variety, Olandria revealed that they had felt a spark from the very beginning. She said:

Nic and I have always had a thing for each other since day one. I kissed him on day one. Just because I didn’t choose to go with him does not mean that spark wasn’t there. It took us some time to get to this point. But that’s what makes this connection so special. We’ve been building up to this point.

September 2025: Nic joins Olandria during Fashion Week debut

Just weeks after the show ended, the couple turned heads at New York Fashion Week. Nic supported Olandria from the front row as she made her official NYFW runway debut for Sergio Hudson's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. He was spotted seated beside Serena Page, excitedly filming Olandria's runway walk on his phone.

November 2025: Nic supports Olandria at EBONY Power 100 Gala

Olandria Carthen and Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe share a beautiful moment together. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

During the 2025 award season, the couple's bond deepened as they celebrated major career milestones together. Notably, Nic supported Olandria at the EBONY Power 100 Gala on 4 November 2025 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. She won a People's Choice Award and was honoured for shaping the narrative of Black culture and excellence.

December 2025: The couple appears on their first joint Glamour cover

The pair concluded 2025 by debuting their first collaborative media feature on Glamour, posing in coordinated knitwear for a festive spread. In the accompanying interview, they spoke candidly about the pressures of public romance, explaining that their partnership is anchored in authentic trust rather than performance.

April 2026: Nic and Olandria at Coachella go viral

In April 2026, the couple was spotted at the Red Bull Mirage during Coachella. They made headlines during the festival's opening weekend after a viral clip showed North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, reacting with excitement upon meeting them. North was seen screaming and jumping with joy during the encounter.

May 2026: Addressing Nic and Olandria's fake relationship rumours

Olandria Carthen and Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe posing, holding each other. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rumours of a fake relationship between Nic and Olandria surfaced after a Vulture article published on 4 May 2026, suggesting Nic had leaned into the role of being in love, once audience support for the couple grew. The claims quickly sparked debate online, but both Nic and Olandria firmly pushed back against the narrative.

Olandria addressed the rumours in an interview with Elite Daily, dismissing the claims and pointing to their families’ close ties. She said:

Why would we get their hopes up for something that we know is not real? That’s weird. It is real. You can’t fake that.

Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen posing smiling. Photo: Kim Nunneley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Olandria Carthen? She is an American model, influencer, and television personality. How old is Nic from Love Island USA? Nic Vansteenberghe is 25 years old. He was born on 20 March 2001. Who is Nic Vansteenberghe? Nic is a reality television personality, model, and registered nurse. Are Nic and Olandria dating in real life? The pair are still dating in real life as of May 2026. How did Nic and Olandria end up together? Nic and Olandria ended up together after meeting on Love Island USA Season 7 in Fiji during the summer of 2025. Are Nic and Olandria engaged? They are not engaged as of May 2026. What are Nick and Olandria's Instagrams? Nic and Olandria are on Instagram at @nicolasvans and @olandria, respectively.

Nic and Olandria are still together. The couple has continued their relationship after their time on Love Island USA, though they have kept things more private in recent months. They have been together since their Season 7 journey in Fiji in 2025.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the relationship timeline of Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders. Their relationship began with subtle interactions that fans initially took for friendship. However, a series of moments soon strengthened their bond, and the couple later confirmed they were together.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders were first linked in July 2025 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Their relationship deepened during Deion's bladder cancer battle in late 2025, with Karrueche staying by his side throughout 16 surgeries.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng