The FCCPC has supported Lagos State’s plan to end estimated electricity billing and introduce compulsory smart metering

The reforms will include wider smart meter deployment, stricter monitoring of electricity companies, and better systems for resolving customer complaints

FCCPC boss urged other states to adopt similar measures to improve transparency and protect electricity consumers across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has thrown its weight behind the Lagos State government’s decision to phase out estimated electricity billing, describing it as a major step toward fairness and transparency in Nigeria’s power sector.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the commission said the reform would improve service delivery, strengthen consumer protection and restore confidence in electricity distribution, with smart metering playing a central role.

FCCPC Backs Lagos Plan to End Estimated Electricity Billing, Announces Smart Meter Push

Source: UGC

According to a report by Vanguard, the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), in its 2025 Lagos Electricity Market Report, unveiled plans to enforce laws against supplying electricity to customers without meters while speeding up the deployment of smart meters across the state.

The new measures include mandatory metering from 2026, phased smart meter installation on a feeder-by-feeder basis, tougher supervision of electricity distribution companies, faster complaint resolution processes and penalties for operators that fail to comply with regulations.

Recall how the Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, cried out after Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC) issued him an estimated bill of N29 million in April of 2025.

FCCPC calls for nationwide adoption

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, said estimated billing has remained one of the biggest complaints among electricity consumers in Nigeria.

He said:

“Estimated billing remains one of the leading sources of consumer complaints within Nigeria’s power sector. Measures that accelerate metering and improve billing transparency are important to consumer protection and overall market accountability.”

He noted that expanding metering and ensuring transparent billing practices are necessary to protect consumers and improve accountability within the electricity market.

Bello explained that accurate metering would help eliminate unfair charges, reduce disputes between consumers and electricity providers, and increase public trust in the system.

He also urged regulators in other states and subnational governments to adopt reforms similar to Lagos in order to accelerate metering and improve oversight of electricity service providers nationwide.

The FCCPC further stressed the importance of effective complaint resolution mechanisms and clear service standards in boosting consumer confidence and enhancing the performance of the power sector.

FCCPC Backs Lagos Plan to End Estimated Electricity Billing, Announces Smart Meter Push

Source: Getty Images

The commission also called on electricity distribution companies and other stakeholders in the industry to cooperate fully with ongoing reforms aimed at improving metering, service quality, transparency and accountability across Nigeria’s electricity market.

NERC prepares to increase tariff again

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has signalled another adjustment to electricity tariffs.

The commission said the proposed tariff adjustment will help in its desire for improved service delivery.

An increase in tariffs will further bring more headaches to Nigerians grappling with rising costs of living.

Source: Legit.ng