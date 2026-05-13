Nigerian startups can now apply for grants up to $20,000 under the GCIP Nigeria Accelerator Fund

REA targets high-growth clean-tech businesses promoting sustainability and innovation across Nigeria

Application deadline for funding submissions is June 1, 2026, with priority for detailed budgets

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has opened applications for Nigerian startups and small businesses to access grants of up to $20,000 under the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) Nigeria Accelerator Fund.

The initiative aims to support clean-tech startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with innovative solutions that promote sustainability, renewable energy, and green business development across Nigeria.

Nigerian businesses to get a boost as REA opens application for $200,000 grant. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

REA announced the opportunity in a post shared on its official X handle on Monday, stating that the programme is designed for high-potential enterprises building impactful clean technology solutions for the future.

Programme targets high-growth cleantech businesses

According to the agency, the GCIP Nigeria programme will provide competition-based financial support for startups and SMEs working on clean energy and green innovation projects.

Successful applicants will receive funding support to help accelerate business growth, improve commercialisation, increase market readiness, and strengthen technology development.

REA explained that the programme is focused on businesses with strong continuity plans, sales traction, profitability potential, and the ability to solve pressing environmental and energy-related challenges.

According to a report by MSME Africa, the agency said the grant is expected to help businesses scale operations, expand their market reach, and deepen their impact within Nigeria’s growing clean technology ecosystem.

Six categories of eligible innovations

Under the programme framework, eligible businesses must operate within one of six innovation categories.

These include Energy Efficiency Innovations, Waste Beneficiation Innovations, E-mobility Innovations, Renewable Energy Innovations, Green Building Innovations, and Innovations in Advanced Materials and Chemicals.

The agency noted that startups and SMEs applying under these categories must demonstrate clear innovation capacity and measurable business potential.

Criteria applicants must meet to qualify

REA stated that the grant is primarily targeted at incubated startups and SMEs that have completed recognised acceleration programmes and can show verifiable performance records.

Eligible businesses must be between zero and five years old. The agency also strongly encouraged female-led and youth-led enterprises to apply.

Applicants must provide evidence of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration, a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN), and proof of registration with a reputable Nigerian incubation or innovation hub.

Other required documents include financial statements signed by a chartered accountant, a detailed business plan, reference letters, compliance documents, sustainability reports, and additional supporting materials to verify claims made during the application process.

How the grant can be used

According to the application guidelines, successful applicants can use the grant funds for several business growth activities.

These include manufacturing expansion, procurement of equipment, scaling operations, shipping and logistics, prototype testing, pilot programmes, regulatory certifications, product development, digital marketing, and branding.

REA added that grants will be disbursed in milestones and paid in naira using the prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate.

Applications supported by detailed budgets and strong documentation are expected to receive priority during the evaluation process.

Application deadline and submission process

The application window officially opened on May 11, 2026, and will remain open for three weeks.

Interested applicants must submit their completed application templates and supporting documents before 12:00 pm on June 1, 2026.

All submissions are to be sent via email to gcip.nigeria@rea.gov.ng using the company name as the email subject for the GCIP REA SME Acceleration Fund application.

FG agrees as REA launches $20,000 cleantech grant fo SMEs. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The REA said the programme represents a major opportunity for Nigerian clean-tech entrepreneurs seeking funding to scale sustainable innovations and drive economic growth through green solutions.

FG Opens TVET scheme for young Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has officially opened applications for its 2026 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, giving thousands of young Nigerians a fresh opportunity to gain practical skills while earning a monthly stipend.

The programme, regarded as one of the largest skill acquisition schemes currently available in the country, offers tuition-free vocational training, a ₦22,500 monthly allowance, and startup support for selected trades.

With training centres spread across all states, applications are already ongoing, and competition is expected to be high as many young Nigerians seek alternatives to unemployment and economic hardship.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng