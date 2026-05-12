Legit.ng has compiled five interesting things to know about JAMB’s top scorers from 2024 to 2026

The list highlighted major trends, surprising records and the course choices of some of the best-performing candidates

Legit.ng also spotlighted how candidates from different states dominated the rankings across the three years

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has continued to unveil the best-performing candidates in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) during its yearly policy meetings.

Over the last three years, several candidates from different states have emerged as top scorers, breaking records and drawing attention for their impressive performances.

Legit.ng lists 5 things to know about JAMB top scorers in three JAMB years. Photo credit: JAMB CBT

Source: UGC

While some candidates chose engineering and technology-related courses, others pursued medicine and other science fields.

Legit.ng, in this article, highlights five interesting things to know about JAMB top scorers from 2024 to 2026.

1. 2025 had highest scorer from 2024-2026

A candidate identified as Okeke Chinedu Christian emerged as the overall best candidate in the 2025 UTME with a score of 375 out of 400.

His score became the highest officially recorded mark between 2024 and 2026.

The Anambra-born candidate reportedly chose Mechanical Engineering and applied to study at the University of Lagos.

According to reports, Chinedu studied daily from 4 pm to 10 pm and also attended a tutorial centre for CBT preparation.

He was said to have previously gained admission to study Medicine at the University of Nigeria in 2021 before later deciding to rewrite UTME.

2. Female candidate topped the 2026 UTME

After years of male dominance among top scorers, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as the best-performing candidate in the 2026 UTME.

The Ekiti State indigene scored 372 out of 400 to become the overall top scorer nationwide.

She was also the only female candidate among the 2026 top 10 highest scorers released by JAMB.

Daniella reportedly chose Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) and applied to study at the University of Lagos.

Her subject breakdown also attracted attention online after reports showed she scored 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics and 82 in Biology.

See her result below:

3. Engineering and computer courses dominated top choices

A major trend among the top scorers between 2024 and 2026 was the popularity of engineering and computer-related courses.

In the 2026 top 10 list, nine candidates reportedly selected engineering, computer science or technology-related courses.

Only Daniella chose Medicine and Surgery.

Similarly, the top three scorers in 2025 all reportedly applied for Mechanical Engineering in different universities.

The trend sparked conversations online about the growing interest in technology and engineering fields among high-performing UTME candidates.

4. Three candidates tied as top-scorers in 2024

Unlike 2025 and 2026, where single candidates emerged as overall best performers, the 2024 UTME ended with a three-way tie.

Olowu Joseph Oluwasijibomi, Alayande David and Orukpe Joel Ehijele all scored 367 out of 400. The candidates came from Ondo, Oyo and Edo states, respectively.

JAMB, however, did not publicly release details about their preferred courses or institutions during the policy meeting.

The rare tie drew reactions from Nigerians who praised the candidates’ performances.

Legit.ng lists 5 things to know about top scorers in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Photo credit: JAMB CBT centre

Source: UGC

Many Nigerians also pointed to the statistics while discussing the performances of the top scorers.

5. South-West States dominated 2026 top 10

Another interesting trend from the 2026 list was the dominance of candidates from South-West states.

Candidates from Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo states featured prominently among the highest scorers.

Among them was Bamisile Ayomide Emmanuel from Ondo State, who scored 369 and applied for Software Engineering at Federal University of Technology Akure.

Also on the list was Adebisi Eniola Sonari from Ogun State, who scored 367 and chose Computer Science at Covenant University.

Do you know that:

Statistics released after the 2024 UTME showed how difficult it was to score above 300 in the examination.

Reports indicated that only about 0.46% of the over 1.8 million candidates who sat for the examination scored 300 and above. The figures highlighted how competitive the examination had become over the years.

JAMB announces cut-off marks after 2026 UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the leading examination board, JAMB, has set 150 as the cut-off mark for university admissions for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng