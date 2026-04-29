David Isaacman was Abbey's boyfriend forever — until he wasn't

David Isaacman, an HR specialist and reality TV star, rose to fame as Abbey Romeo's seemingly inseparable boyfriend on Love on the Spectrum. But in April 2026, their once-unbreakable bond came to an unexpected end, surprising fans who believed their love would last.

David Isaacman attends the 13th Annual Ed Asner and Friends Celebrity Tournament (L) and attends Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum" ATAS Official (R). Photo: Paul, Charley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

David and Abbey Romeo met during Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U . S . , and their shared love of animals led to a first date at the zoo .

, and their shared love of animals led to a . In April 2026 , the pair confirmed their breakup in a joint statement after nearly five years together.

, the pair confirmed their breakup in a joint statement after nearly five years together. David, born in Los Angeles, California , was diagnosed with autism at the age two .

, was diagnosed with . David Isaacman's siblings are Alison and Aubrey Isaacman; the three are triplets.

Profile summary

Full name David Isaacman Gender Male Date of birth 17 December 1994 Age 31 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Debbie Isaacman Father Alan Isaacman Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, HR specialist, autism advocate Social media Instagram, TikTok

Biography of David Isaacman

David Isaacman from Love on the Spectrum was born on 17 December 1994 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 31 years old as of April 2026, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

David is the son of Debbie and Alan Isaacman. David Isaacman's dad is a First Amendment attorney known for his role in a landmark Supreme Court case involving Larry Flynt. His mother is a former Secret Service agent and autism advocate.

David is one of triplets, alongside his sisters Alison and Aubrey Isaacman. He was diagnosed with autism at age two, which he later disclosed during a Q&A with Little Sleepies. The reality TV star said:

I was two years old when I was diagnosed with Autism. I was too young to know about what my diagnosis meant. Growing up, I noticed that I would line up my animal figurines differently than anyone else by organizing them in a straight line.

David graduated from high school in 2014. He later joined The Miracle Project, a theatre and film program for neurodiverse individuals, where he has been a member for several years.

Top 5 facts about David Isaacman. Photo: @david_loveonthespectrum/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does David Isaacman do for a living?

The reality TV star David Isaacman is a human resources specialist and a cast member of the Netflix documentary-reality series Love on the Spectrum U.S. He debuted on the show in July 2021 and returned for Seasons 2, 3, and 4, which premiered in April 2026.

David works as an HR specialist at Beverly Hills City Hall, where he has been employed for over six years. Outside of work, he participates in the award-winning Miracle Project, where he enjoys singing and performing.

Isaacman also has an upcoming children's book, The Big Five Save the Lions, set for release in August 2026. It features neurodivergent characters and themes of animal conservation.

David Isaacman's love journey on Love on the Spectrum U.S.

David Isaacman's love story on Love on the Spectrum U.S. is one of the show's most heartfelt storylines. It follows his relationship with content creator Abbey Romeo from their first meeting in 2021 to their breakup in 2026.

David and Abbey's journey began in July 2021 during a speed-dating event, where they quickly bonded over their shared love of animals, especially lions. Their first date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park marked the start of their romance.

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman attend Netflix's Tudum LIVE 2025: The Night Before Creator Party. Photo: Presley Ann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In Season 2, their relationship deepened when David planned a surprise trip to the African savanna for Abbey. Speaking in a 2024 interview with Us Weekly, David reflected on their relationship and future plans, saying:

e [are] gonna get engaged someday. [Abbey] likes all the things I like and she tries new things too. She is loving and kind … and she is beautiful and makes me feel like a prince.

Abbey also shared her perspective on their engagement plans in the same interview:

[We’ll] get engaged someday … [right now] we’re having a blast.

Season 3 highlighted their growth as a long-term couple as they celebrated their three-year anniversary and shared key milestones. During the season, Abbey surprised David with a song titled Boyfriend Forever, dedicated to him. Speaking to the Daily Express, she said:

I wrote this song last summer, and I wanted to do a tribute to David, because he is the best boyfriend, and I never want to lose him.

David also opened up about his relationship in a 2025 interview with Hey Alma, describing it as deeply meaningful to him. He said:

All my life, I've never had a girlfriend... Not only do I love her personality, but she's as sweet as all of my favorite desserts. She's pretty, and nice, and smart, and funny, and lovely, and beautiful, all at the same time.

David Isaacman attends the 76th Emmys Performer Nominee Celebration. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In April 2026, Abbey, David and their families issued a joint statement exclusively to People announcing that they had broken up. They said:

Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best.

Abbey added:

I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married

Why did Abbey and David split up?

There were rumours that Abbey and David split following disagreements over marriage. A source told The Sun,

They couldn't come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.

However, Abbey's mother, Christine, clarified in a video on her YouTube channel that this was not the case. She explained that Abbey's desire to get married was more about experiencing typical relationship milestones.

Abbey would say she wanted to get married, which really meant, ‘I want to feel like a normal person in the world and do what they do in their relationships.’ It was almost like having a party, not the idea of moving in together.

David Isaacman and Abbey Lutes attend the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Abbey's mom added that the breakup ultimately came down to differences in how they each lived their lives:

David was happy in his way of doing life and Abbey’s was different. And they found that out over time.

Christine also reflected on David's role in Abbey's life, saying:

I'm personally grateful to David for being a mirror for her to see and figure out what she wants, who she is, what's [her] love language... David was happy in his way of doing life, while Abbey's was different.

FAQs

Who is David from Love on the Spectrum? He is a reality TV star, an autism advocate, and an HR specialist. What is David Isaacman's age? As of April 2026, the reality TV star is 31 years old. Who are David Isaacman's parents? His parents are Debbie and Alan Isaacman. Who are David Isaacman's sisters? David has two sisters, Aubrey and Alison Isaacman. Are Abbey and David still together? The pair officially ended their nearly five-year relationship in April 2026. What is the net worth of Alan Issacman? David's dad, Alan, has an estimated net worth ranging from $1 million to $5 million. What does David's dad from Love on the Spectrum do? Alan Isaacman is a prominent First Amendment attorney. Where does David Isaacman's family live? The Isaacman family lives in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Following the release of Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 4, David Isaacman has shifted his focus to his career and advocacy work. In April 2026, he and Abbey Romeo announced their amicable split after nearly five years together. Although they remain close friends, David is now pursuing a more private life and preparing to release his debut children's book.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of James B. Jones from Love on the Spectrum. B. Jones, a Boston-born IT specialist and reality TV star, is best known for appearing on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum.

James B. Jones was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. He has been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome and also lives with Tourette's syndrome. James is currently in a relationship with Shelley Wolfe, a senior advertising manager and fellow star of Love on the Spectrum.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng