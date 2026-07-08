Isiah Harayda, also known as Zay, is an American sales executive, reality TV personality, and former US Air Force member. He gained fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 5 in 2023, joining the reality dating show as a Casa Amor bombshell.

Isiah Harayda poses for various photos. Photo: @zayharayda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Isiah Harayda, also known as Zay, is a sales executive and reality TV personality who gained fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 5 as a Casa Amor bombshell in 2023.

as a Casa Amor bombshell in 2023. Zay’s Love Island journey was short-lived as he coupled up with Imani Wheeler , but the pair were eliminated before the finale and did not continue their relationship after leaving the villa.

journey was short-lived as he , but the pair were eliminated before the finale and did not continue their relationship after leaving the villa. Isiah Harayda has a background outside reality TV, including work in sales and previous service in the US Air Force, while details about his current personal life remain private.

Profile summary

Full name Isiah Harayda Gender Male Date of birth 20 December 1999 Age 26 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single School Hazleton Area High School College Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Community College of the Air Force Profession Sales executive, former US Air Force officer Instagram @zayharayda

Who is Isiah Harayda from Love Island?

Reality TV personality Isiah Harayda was born on 20 December 1999 in Long Island, New York, United States. He is 26 years old as of June 2026, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Harayda completed his high school studies at Hazleton Area High School before enrolling at the Community College of the Air Force, where he pursued an associate degree in criminal justice and corrections. He later earned a degree in business administration and management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 2022.

Isiah Harayda currently resides in Tampa, Florida, where he pursues his career as an executive sales professional.

Five facts about Isiah Harayda. Photo: @zayharayda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Isiah Harayda known for?

Isiah Harayda rose to prominence in 2023 when he was featured in Love Island USA Season 5. He came into the show on Day 16 as a Casa Amor bombshell, but his time on the reality dating show was short-lived, as he exited 13 days later. However, he made his time memorable with a connection to Imani Wheeler.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Isiah Harayda is a United States Air Force veteran who served for seven years between 2019 and 2025. He has also been an executive sales professional at Aligned NRG, dealing with top industries for residential solar energy projects.

Isiah Harayda poses for a modelling shot (L). The reality TV star smiles as he holds a drink (R). Photo: @zayharayda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides his professional career, Isiah Harayda boasts a considerable following on Instagram. He uses the platform to share updates about his personal lifestyle and career.

What happened to Isiah Harayda on Love Island?

Isiah Harayda joined Love Island USA Season 5 in 2023 as a Casa Amor bombshell, entering the villa alongside other new Islanders to test the existing couples. During his time on the show, Zay showed interest in forming a connection with several Islanders before coupling up with Imani Wheeler.

Isiah Harayda looks on as he sits on a couch. Photo: @zayharayda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

However, Isiah and Imani’s relationship did not progress far enough to secure a place in the villa. They were eventually dumped from the island after receiving fewer votes from viewers and Islanders compared with other couples.

Although their connection attracted attention, their relationship did not continue after leaving the villa. In an exit interview with Maura Higgins, Imani Wheeler confirmed that they were not dating, saying:

Zay expressed that he was interested in me, and he finds me attractive, and our conversation went really well. I saw a romantic spark there, and I was like, ‘Okay, maybe we just missed each other. We had a lot going on.’ I was excited, you know, I saw great qualities in him, and I felt like it could work, and then the re-coupling happened. I realised it was more of a friendship vibe from you. In my head, I left single.

Imani Wheeler at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on 8 August 2024 in Glendale, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Zay from Love Island? He is Isiah Harayda, who became known after joining Love Island USA Season 5 in 2023 as a Casa Amor bombshell. How old is Isiah from Love Island? The reality TV personality is 26 years old as of June 2026. He was born on 20 December 1999. Where does Isiah Harayda come from? He hails from Long Island, New York, but currently resides in Tampa, Florida, United States. What is Isiah Harayda's profession? He is a sales executive and reality TV personality who has also served in the US Air Force, and his background includes studies in criminal justice and business administration. Why was Isiah Harayda eliminated from Love Island? He was eliminated from the reality dating show after he and his partner, Imani Wheeler, failed to receive enough support to remain in the competition. What happened to Isiah Harayda and Imani Wheeler? They connected after entering the villa as Casa Amor bombshells and later coupled up, but their relationship did not continue after they were eliminated from the show. Is Isiah Harayda in a relationship? The reality TV personality has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship after Love Island USA Season 5.

Isiah Harayda became famous after he appeared on Love Island USA Season 5 as a Casa Amor bombshell. His time in the villa was brief but memorable, especially because of his connection with Imani Wheeler. Since leaving the show, the US Air Force veteran has continued focusing on his career as an executive sales professional, while keeping his personal life private.

Legit.ng recently published Zac Woodworth’s biography. He is an American content creator, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality who gained fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7 and Love Island: All Stars Season 3.

Zac Woodworth’s time in the villa was short, as he spent only three days before he was eliminated. However, the story changed when he appeared in the UK’s All Stars edition, as he went the distance, finishing in second place alongside Millie Court. Read his full biography for more about his background, career, and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng