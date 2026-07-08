A Nigerian woman named Shikemi shared a storytime video recounting how she was repeatedly mistaken for the bride at a friend's court wedding in Lagos

Shikemi explained that she had agreed to accompany her male friend to help him secure an early registration number at the court

Many reacted as she shared how she was mistaken for the bride due to her dressing and how she left the event venue

A Nigerian woman, Shikemi, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the story of how she accidentally stole the spotlight at her friend's court wedding

In a storytime video, Shikemi explained that a male friend who was getting married at a courthouse asked her to accompany him as a stand-in bride to help secure an early registration number before his actual bride arrived.

A lady recounts how she was mistaken for bride at friend's wedding and posts outfit. Photo: @olushikemi

Source: UGC

Having nothing specifically bridal in her wardrobe, she showed up in a fitted white jumpsuit she had originally sewn for a department dinner and awards event.

When the Plan Changed but the Outfit Did Not

In a video shared on her TikTok page, @olushikemi shared how she arrived at the courthouse and the real bride's makeup had finished earlier than expected, making the stand-in arrangement unnecessary.

The problem was that Shikemi was already there, dressed head to toe in white, looking every bit the part.

What followed, she recounted with wide eyes and expressive hand gestures, was a cascade of awkward mistaken identities.

A Nigerian lady shares how she was mistaken for the bride when she attended her friend’s court wedding. Photo: File

Source: Depositphotos

Court staff welcomed her as the bride. Flower vendors outside pushed bouquets in her direction. Wedding guests congratulated her. Each correction she made seemed only to deepen the confusion, and the real bride's friends responded with visible side-eyes throughout the event.

The situation became uncomfortable enough that Shikemi eventually slipped away without posing for a single photograph.

She ended the video by turning the camera to her audience and asking directly,

"Did I overdress?"

Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

Reactions trail lady's experience at friend's wedding

The video quickly drew a wave of responses from viewers who found the scenario both relatable and hilarious.

@miss_presido wrote:

"Let me sing for you 😩 🎶🎤🎤 all eyes on me when I enter the party oh yee all eye on me when I enter the court room"

@Tee Luxe Designs shared:

"you didn't overdress but I think you shouldn't have worn white. I did best lady for a friend recently and she told me to wear white so we can match colour. Omooor.... I had to disagree because what if the gown my friend wears is not as glamorous as mine? just saying sha..."

@Eyitayo said:

"Honestly, you didn't over dressed not everyone has fashion sense that's why"

@Ajokeade added:

"On my on wedding day someone was calling my younger sister iyawo wa the same thing happened in the church last sunday"

Boluwatifeh said:

"Even if na me i go vex, I no need my husband to have any female friend."

In a related story, a groom's mum's speech trended online over how she described her son and his new wife.

Bride falls down stairs on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an unexpected drama unfolded as a bride fell down the stairs while rushing to church for her wedding.

The video of the bride during and after the fall caught people’s attention on social media as it trended.

Many who came across the video shared their similar experiences, and many shared what they could have done differently.

Source: Legit.ng