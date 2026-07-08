TB Joshua’s advice to Lionel Messi in 2020 has resurfaced during the ongoing FIFA 2026 World Cup

The late prophet urged Messi to leave Barcelona without bitterness, stressing the importance of peaceful transitions

His words, “History is our boss,” continue to echo as fans reflect on Messi’s journey and legacy

As the FIFA 2026 World Cup continues to capture global attention, a notable throwback involving the late Nigerian prophet TB Joshua and football legend Lionel Messi has resurfaced online.

The advice, originally shared on September 2, 2020, has reignited conversations about Messi’s career decisions and the wisdom behind Joshua’s words.

TB Joshua’s advice resurfaces as Lionel Messi shines in the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

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TB Joshua’s advice to Messi

On September 2, 2020, TB Joshua wrote on Facebook:

“MY CANDID ADVICE TO MESSI - TB JOSHUA. It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss.”

This statement came at a time when Messi was facing uncertainty about his future at Barcelona, following tensions with the club’s management. Joshua’s words highlighted the importance of leaving situations with peace rather than resentment.

Messi’s Barcelona exit

Messi eventually left Barcelona in 2021, joining Paris Saint-Germain. His departure marked the end of an era, as he had spent over two decades at the Catalan club, becoming its all-time top scorer and winning numerous titles.

Joshua’s advice resonates strongly in hindsight, as Messi’s exit was indeed marked by emotional strain and public debate.

Why the advice matters today

With Messi now playing in the twilight of his career and the FIFA 2026 World Cup underway, Joshua’s words have resurfaced as a reminder of the emotional side of football. The advice underscores the importance of handling transitions with grace, a lesson that extends beyond sport into everyday life.

TB Joshua was known for his spiritual guidance and candid advice to public figures. His message to Messi continues to be shared widely, reflecting the enduring relevance of his teachings. As fans revisit this moment, it serves as a reminder that history often judges not just achievements, but also the manner in which people handle change.

TB Joshua reminds the world that “History is our boss” during Messi’s journey. Photo credit: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TB Joshua’s football final prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video recorded 13 years ago during a live church service by the late TB Joshua has gone viral on TikTok. The clip showed the renowned pastor predicting the outcome of the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Zambia and Ivory Coast.

In the footage, TB Joshua revealed what God reportedly showed him about the winner of the match and the penalty shootout that would decide the trophy. He also spoke about the excitement and anticipation among football fans across Africa ahead of the historic game.

The TikTok video attracted widespread attention, with many netizens expressing amazement at the accuracy and detail of the prophecy. Some viewers commented that they remembered watching the final and witnessing the fulfilment of his words.

Source: Legit.ng