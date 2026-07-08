A Nigerian man has shared an unexpected encounter after a stray cat refused to stop following him on the road

The man initially tried leaving the animal behind, but it continued trailing him wherever he went, forcing him to make a surprising decision

He later turned to social media for advice, asking viewers if anyone would be willing to give the cat a home

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after posting a video showing a stray cat that refused to stop following him during his journey.

He documented the unusual encounter as the cat continued trailing him despite his repeated attempts to leave it behind.

Man captures bizarre cat on camera while on the road. Photo credit: Papa Max/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares his experience with strange cat

According to the man identified on TikTok as @Papa Max, he even placed the animal inside a nearby bush, hoping it would stay there and return to its surroundings.

However, the cat emerged from the bush and continued following him, leaving him surprised by its persistence.

After realising the animal would not stop trailing him, the man decided to take it home instead of abandoning it on the road.

The video attracted the attention of many viewers, with several reacting to the cat's behaviour and wondering whether it had chosen him as its new owner.

While sharing the clip, the TikTok creator revealed that he had made up his mind to take the cat home.

However, he also appealed to viewers who might be interested in caring for the animal, inviting anyone willing to adopt it to indicate their interest in the comment section.

His post quickly generated reactions from animal lovers, with many praising his compassion for refusing to leave the cat behind.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"I tried keeping it in the bush but it keeps following me. Okay, I've made my decision, I'm taking it home. But if you can take care of it let me know in the comment section."

Man records unusual encounter with mysterious cat on the road. Photo credit: Papa Max/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man shares experience with strange cat

TikTok users reacted in the comments section.

@Dami Lola said:

"I wish I can adopt her, but my mom said cats are our village people."

@Dee asked:

"Why are y’all being cute in this cs? What of amusu??

@AKUDO said:

"But for real , do cats like following people?, there’s one that likes coming close to me anytime it sees me, I’m scared of cats and I don’t like them , I always runnn, I run out of fear."

@𝕰𝖒𝖒₳₦ɄɆⱠ added:

"This was how I went to visit something in a street I've never been before a little cat just started following me I was thinking maybe it's going it's own direction not until it came close to my feet and sit nah run I run ohh the weyre nor gree let me go!!! and it's was even night sef."

See the post below:

Farmer discovers skunk in his property

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a farmer has shared how he set a live trap in his farm and what he discovered after taking such an unusual measure.

According to the young farmer, he had noticed that there was an intruder that was killing his chickens and he was determined to find it.

Source: Legit.ng