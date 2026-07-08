Hamnet just got a release date, and Jessie Buckley is in it - What is her story?
Jessie Buckley is an award-winning actress and singer best known for her roles in Pride and Prejudice, The Lost Daughter, Wild Rose, The Woman in White, and Women Talking, among others. Ahead of the 6 July 2026 Netflix release date for Hamnet, the Irish actress swept the BAFTA Film Award for Best Leading Actress and the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Jessie Buckley's profile summary
- Keep up with Hamnet star Jessie Buckley
- Jessie Buckley's age and background
- Jessie Buckley's career trajectory
- Notable awards and nominations Jessie Buckley has received
- What challenges has Jessie Buckley faced in her career?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Jessie Buckley, awarded Best Actress, made history as the first Irish-born Oscar winner in 2026.
- Born in Killarney, Buckley grew up in a musical family, nicknamed 'the Von Trapps'.
- She battled an eating disorder and depression in her teens, overcoming challenges through music and therapy.
Jessie Buckley's profile summary
Full name
Jessie Buckley
Nickname
The Chameleon
Gender
Female
Date of birth
28 December 1989
Age
36 years as of June 2026
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland
Nationality
Irish
Ethnicity
White
Sexuality
Straight
Height in centimetres
170
Height in feet
5'5"
Weight in kilograms
57
Weight in pounds
125
Body measurements
36"25"35"
Hair colour
Blonde (frequently switched to copper, red, and brown)
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Marina Cassidy
Father
Tim Buckley
Siblings
4
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Freddie
Children
1
Profession
Singer, actress
Primary education
Scoil Bhríde, Loreto National School
High school education
Ursuline Secondary School
Higher education
Royal Irish Academy of Music, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)
Net worth
$6 million
Keep up with Hamnet star Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley was born on 28 December 1989 to Marina Cassidy and Tim Buckley in Killarney, Ireland. Her mother, Marina, is a professional musician, vocal coach, and lecturer, currently teaching at St. Angela's Academy of Music, Ursuline School. Tim Buckley, Jessie's father, is a poet and a historian.
Jessie is the eldest daughter in a family of seven, with three younger sisters and one younger brother. The family was so musical that neighbours nicknamed them 'the von Trapps.'
Her historic win at the 2026 Academy Awards was well-received by family and friends, as well as in her hometown, Killarney, where the Buckley family has historic roots.
According to the Irish Independent, Jessie Buckley is the great-granddaughter of Irish activist and member of the Cumann na mBan, Madge Clifford. Madge worked as a secretary to the IRA's Chief of Staff, Ernie O'Malley.
Jessie Buckley's nomination for the Academy Awards in the 2026 awards season attracted fans, admirers, and TV crews to the Buckley family hotel, the Arbutus Hotel, and the nearby Buckley's Bar. Admirers shared their hope that her sweep of awards would prompt Ireland to declare a new holiday.
Jessie Buckley's age and background
Born on 28 December 1989, Jessie Buckley is 36 years old as of June 2026. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Growing up, Jessie played the Irish harp, clarinet, and piano. She attended harp lessons in Dublin and played the clarinet for the Gleneagle Concert Band.
She completed her secondary schooling at Ursuline Secondary School, an all-girls convent school in Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland. She also attended the Royal Irish Academy of Music and later went on to RADA, where she graduated in 2013.
Jessie Buckley's career trajectory
According to The Times, Jessie Buckley began acting in school plays such as Chess, West Side Story, and Children of Eden at Ursuline Secondary School. Her former teacher at Ursuline, Mary Butler, who organised theatre plays at the school, told the publication,
You don’t just wake up one morning and believe in yourself; it’s a growth thing. She knew she was good, and we knew too. I certainly knew she was top class. It was everything about her: the talent, number one, and then the ability to apply herself and make her own of everything she did.
In 2008, she got her break when she finished second on the BBC reality show I'd Do Anything. At the age of seventeen, she competed for the part of Nancy in the West End musical Oliver.
Since then, she has made nearly eighty TV appearances as herself. In 2019, she appeared alongside Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Nicola Coughlan on an episode of The Late Late Show.
Notable movies and TV shows
Jessie Buckley first appeared on television as a teenager in a competitive reality TV show, much like her favourite, the BBC's The Traitors. Since then, she has had more than forty acting credits and ten soundtrack credits on IMDb.
Have a look at some of Jessie Buckley's creative performances in movies and TV shows over the years (as of June 2026).
Film/TV series
Role
Release year
The Scarecrow's Wedding
Betty O'Barley
2025
How To Shoot a Ghost
Photographer
2025
Hamnet
Agnes
2025
Wicked Little Letters
Rose Gooding
2023
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Young Woman
2020
Misbehaviour
Jo Robinson
2020
Dolittle
Queen Victoria
2020
Chernobyl
Lyudmilla Ignatenko
2019
Pulsar
Cassa
2018
Taboo
Lorna Bow
2017
War & Peace
Marya Bolkonskaya
2016
The Winter's Tale
Perdita
2015
The Tempest
Miranda
2014
Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart
Luna
2013
This September
Emily Strong
2010–2011
Jessie Buckley's discography
In 2022, the Irish singer created and released a collaborative twelve-song album with Bernard Butler titled For All Our Days that Tear the Heart. The album debuted at position 23 on the UK Albums Chart. It was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize.
In one of her early roles in Wild Rose, Buckley brought to life the story of an aspiring country singer from Glasgow. The film's accompanying album was released on 12 April 2019, featuring both original and cover songs by country artists such as Wynonna Judd and Chris Stapleton. Here are other films that feature her musical talent.
Film/TV series
Release year
The Bride!
2026
Fingernails
2023
Men
2022
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
2022
Fargo
2020
The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert
2019
The Last Post
2017
Notable awards and nominations Jessie Buckley has received
One of Jessie Buckley's earliest roles in Beast earned her the 2017 International Film Festival & Awards Macao award for best actress. Her iconic performance in the musical, Wild Rose, which was released at the same time as Derry Girls, also scooped several awards.
According to her IMDb profile, Jessie Buckley's awards and nominations over the years are about 76 wins and 111 nominations, including several for her role in Hamnet in 2025 and 2026.
In 2022, she went up against Arinzé Kene, Patrick Vaill, Marisha Wallace, and Broadway veteran Sutton Foster for the best musical performance in film in the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
What challenges has Jessie Buckley faced in her career?
In a March 2026 interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, she revealed her struggle with an eating disorder and depression during her teenage years. She credited her love of music and theatre, as well as years of therapy, for helping her with her recovery.
Additionally, in her path to becoming an award-winning actress, she received help from a benefactor only known as Tony, who helped her complete her schooling at RADA. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, she said,
It's hard to, I mean, it's hard to live in a city like London and be able to afford it... There was a man called Tony who had seen me sing, and he loved theatre and he wanted to support young talent... And (Tony) said, 'I want to help you.' And he very kindly paid for my training at RADA and my stay in London, which, if he hadn't, I probably wouldn't have been able to stay.
FAQs
- How did Jessie Buckley get famous? The Irish singer broke into the limelight after appearing on the BBC reality show I'd Do Anything in 2008.
- How many siblings does Jessie Buckley have? Buckley has four younger siblings.
- Are Jessie and Jeff Buckley related? Jessie Buckley is not related to American-born singer Jeff Buckley.
- Does Jessie Buckley have children? She welcomed her daughter, Isla, in 2025.
- Who is Jessie Buckley's husband? The Chernobyl actress is married to Freddie, whom she met on a blind date.
- Is Jessie Buckley's husband a doctor? Freddie is a mental healthcare worker.
- Does Jessie Buckley have a condition? As a teenager, Jessie Buckley battled an eating disorder and depression.
- What is Jessie Buckley's heritage? Buckley is of Irish heritage, like Hollywood actresses Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rosie O'Donnell.
- What film did Jessie Buckley win an Oscar for? In 2026, Jessie Buckley won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet.
- What is Jessie Buckley's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Irish actress and singer has an alleged net worth of $6 million.
- What are some upcoming projects or roles for Jessie Buckley? As per IMDb, she is expected to feature in Three Incestuous Sisters and Your Angels.
Born in Killarney and trained at RADA, Jessie Buckley has overcome various challenges to reach the top of her profession. Her recent Academy win for Hamnet marked the peak of an acting career she has been building since childhood.
Legit.ng has recently published Margaret Odette's biography. The Haitian-American actress first gained fame in the theatre before venturing into film and television roles, such as in The Independent, Boogie, and Sleeping with Other People.
Margaret Odette developed an interest in stage plays as a teenager and later featured in several films and TV shows. Read on for details of the Elementary actress who has used her influence to establish Homebase Theatre Collective and GABB, organisations that nurture up-and-coming talents.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.