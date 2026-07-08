Jessie Buckley is an award-winning actress and singer best known for her roles in Pride and Prejudice, The Lost Daughter, Wild Rose, The Woman in White, and Women Talking, among others. Ahead of the 6 July 2026 Netflix release date for Hamnet, the Irish actress swept the BAFTA Film Award for Best Leading Actress and the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

Jessie Buckley featured on the cover of The Guardian Weekend (L). The actress at the 40th Olivier Awards at the Royal Opera House (R). Photo: @jessiebuckleysource (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Jessie Buckley, awarded Best Actress, made history as the first Irish-born Oscar winner in 2026.

in 2026. Born in Killarney, Buckley grew up in a musical family, nicknamed 'the Von Trapps' .

. She battled an eating disorder and depression in her teens, overcoming challenges through music and therapy.

Jessie Buckley's profile summary

Full name Jessie Buckley Nickname The Chameleon Gender Female Date of birth 28 December 1989 Age 36 years as of June 2026 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 125 Body measurements 36"25"35" Hair colour Blonde (frequently switched to copper, red, and brown) Eye colour Blue Mother Marina Cassidy Father Tim Buckley Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Freddie Children 1 Profession Singer, actress Primary education Scoil Bhríde, Loreto National School High school education Ursuline Secondary School Higher education Royal Irish Academy of Music, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) Net worth $6 million

Keep up with Hamnet star Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley was born on 28 December 1989 to Marina Cassidy and Tim Buckley in Killarney, Ireland. Her mother, Marina, is a professional musician, vocal coach, and lecturer, currently teaching at St. Angela's Academy of Music, Ursuline School. Tim Buckley, Jessie's father, is a poet and a historian.

Jessie is the eldest daughter in a family of seven, with three younger sisters and one younger brother. The family was so musical that neighbours nicknamed them 'the von Trapps.'

Top five facts about Irish actress, Jessie Buckley. Photo: @jessiebuckleysource on Facebook (modified by author)

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Her historic win at the 2026 Academy Awards was well-received by family and friends, as well as in her hometown, Killarney, where the Buckley family has historic roots.

According to the Irish Independent, Jessie Buckley is the great-granddaughter of Irish activist and member of the Cumann na mBan, Madge Clifford. Madge worked as a secretary to the IRA's Chief of Staff, Ernie O'Malley.

Jessie Buckley's nomination for the Academy Awards in the 2026 awards season attracted fans, admirers, and TV crews to the Buckley family hotel, the Arbutus Hotel, and the nearby Buckley's Bar. Admirers shared their hope that her sweep of awards would prompt Ireland to declare a new holiday.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley accepting the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Hamnet at the 98th Academy Awards. Photo: @Historydivinity

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Jessie Buckley's age and background

Born on 28 December 1989, Jessie Buckley is 36 years old as of June 2026. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Growing up, Jessie played the Irish harp, clarinet, and piano. She attended harp lessons in Dublin and played the clarinet for the Gleneagle Concert Band.

She completed her secondary schooling at Ursuline Secondary School, an all-girls convent school in Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland. She also attended the Royal Irish Academy of Music and later went on to RADA, where she graduated in 2013.

Jessie Buckley pictured holding a Celtic harp in 2004 when she was competing at the Feis Maitiú music and drama festival in Cork, Ireland. Photo: @VersatileJessie

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Jessie Buckley's career trajectory

According to The Times, Jessie Buckley began acting in school plays such as Chess, West Side Story, and Children of Eden at Ursuline Secondary School. Her former teacher at Ursuline, Mary Butler, who organised theatre plays at the school, told the publication,

You don’t just wake up one morning and believe in yourself; it’s a growth thing. She knew she was good, and we knew too. I certainly knew she was top class. It was everything about her: the talent, number one, and then the ability to apply herself and make her own of everything she did.

In 2008, she got her break when she finished second on the BBC reality show I'd Do Anything. At the age of seventeen, she competed for the part of Nancy in the West End musical Oliver.

Since then, she has made nearly eighty TV appearances as herself. In 2019, she appeared alongside Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Nicola Coughlan on an episode of The Late Late Show.

Jessie Buckley seen during a performance on the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008. Photo: @Vulture

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Notable movies and TV shows

Jessie Buckley first appeared on television as a teenager in a competitive reality TV show, much like her favourite, the BBC's The Traitors. Since then, she has had more than forty acting credits and ten soundtrack credits on IMDb.

Have a look at some of Jessie Buckley's creative performances in movies and TV shows over the years (as of June 2026).

Film/TV series Role Release year The Scarecrow's Wedding Betty O'Barley 2025 How To Shoot a Ghost Photographer 2025 Hamnet Agnes 2025 Wicked Little Letters Rose Gooding 2023 I'm Thinking of Ending Things Young Woman 2020 Misbehaviour Jo Robinson 2020 Dolittle Queen Victoria 2020 Chernobyl Lyudmilla Ignatenko 2019 Pulsar Cassa 2018 Taboo Lorna Bow 2017 War & Peace Marya Bolkonskaya 2016 The Winter's Tale Perdita 2015 The Tempest Miranda 2014 Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart Luna 2013 This September Emily Strong 2010–2011

Jessie Buckley's discography

In 2022, the Irish singer created and released a collaborative twelve-song album with Bernard Butler titled For All Our Days that Tear the Heart. The album debuted at position 23 on the UK Albums Chart. It was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize.

In one of her early roles in Wild Rose, Buckley brought to life the story of an aspiring country singer from Glasgow. The film's accompanying album was released on 12 April 2019, featuring both original and cover songs by country artists such as Wynonna Judd and Chris Stapleton. Here are other films that feature her musical talent.

Film/TV series Release year The Bride! 2026 Fingernails 2023 Men 2022 Scrooge: A Christmas Carol 2022 Fargo 2020 The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert 2019 The Last Post 2017

Notable awards and nominations Jessie Buckley has received

One of Jessie Buckley's earliest roles in Beast earned her the 2017 International Film Festival & Awards Macao award for best actress. Her iconic performance in the musical, Wild Rose, which was released at the same time as Derry Girls, also scooped several awards.

According to her IMDb profile, Jessie Buckley's awards and nominations over the years are about 76 wins and 111 nominations, including several for her role in Hamnet in 2025 and 2026.

In 2022, she went up against Arinzé Kene, Patrick Vaill, Marisha Wallace, and Broadway veteran Sutton Foster for the best musical performance in film in the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Jessie Buckley attended the 32nd Annual Actor Awards in March 2026. Photo: @rteone on Threads

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What challenges has Jessie Buckley faced in her career?

In a March 2026 interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, she revealed her struggle with an eating disorder and depression during her teenage years. She credited her love of music and theatre, as well as years of therapy, for helping her with her recovery.

Additionally, in her path to becoming an award-winning actress, she received help from a benefactor only known as Tony, who helped her complete her schooling at RADA. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, she said,

It's hard to, I mean, it's hard to live in a city like London and be able to afford it... There was a man called Tony who had seen me sing, and he loved theatre and he wanted to support young talent... And (Tony) said, 'I want to help you.' And he very kindly paid for my training at RADA and my stay in London, which, if he hadn't, I probably wouldn't have been able to stay.

Jessie Buckley pictured in a scene from the 2026 film The Bride!, a reimagining of the Bride of Frankenstein. Photo: @DiscussingFilm

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FAQs

How did Jessie Buckley get famous? The Irish singer broke into the limelight after appearing on the BBC reality show I'd Do Anything in 2008. How many siblings does Jessie Buckley have? Buckley has four younger siblings. Are Jessie and Jeff Buckley related? Jessie Buckley is not related to American-born singer Jeff Buckley. Does Jessie Buckley have children? She welcomed her daughter, Isla, in 2025. Who is Jessie Buckley's husband? The Chernobyl actress is married to Freddie, whom she met on a blind date. Is Jessie Buckley's husband a doctor? Freddie is a mental healthcare worker. Does Jessie Buckley have a condition? As a teenager, Jessie Buckley battled an eating disorder and depression. What is Jessie Buckley's heritage? Buckley is of Irish heritage, like Hollywood actresses Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rosie O'Donnell. What film did Jessie Buckley win an Oscar for? In 2026, Jessie Buckley won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. What is Jessie Buckley's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Irish actress and singer has an alleged net worth of $6 million. What are some upcoming projects or roles for Jessie Buckley? As per IMDb, she is expected to feature in Three Incestuous Sisters and Your Angels.

Born in Killarney and trained at RADA, Jessie Buckley has overcome various challenges to reach the top of her profession. Her recent Academy win for Hamnet marked the peak of an acting career she has been building since childhood.

Legit.ng has recently published Margaret Odette's biography. The Haitian-American actress first gained fame in the theatre before venturing into film and television roles, such as in The Independent, Boogie, and Sleeping with Other People.

Margaret Odette developed an interest in stage plays as a teenager and later featured in several films and TV shows. Read on for details of the Elementary actress who has used her influence to establish Homebase Theatre Collective and GABB, organisations that nurture up-and-coming talents.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng