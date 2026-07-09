Did Jenny Mollen call it quits for the first time in 18 years?

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs announced their separation in May 2026 after 18 years of marriage. The pair, who met in 2007 while filming the romantic comedy My Best Friend's Girl, eloped in April 2008 and share two sons, Sid and Lazlo.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on 7 September 2025 in Queens, New York. Photo: Adela Loconte (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jenny and Jason Biggs began dating in 2007 after meeting while filming the romantic comedy My Best Friend's Girl .

after meeting while filming the romantic comedy The couple announced their engagement in January 2008 and secretly eloped in Los Angeles on 23 April 2008 .

and secretly eloped in Los Angeles on . Together, they welcomed two sons: Sid in 2014 and Lazlo in 2017 .

and . Mollen and Biggs announced their separation in 2026 but said they remain close friends and are committed to co-parenting their two children.

Profile summary

Full name Jenny Ann Mollen Jason Matthew Biggs Gender Female Male Date of birth 30 May 1979 12 May 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2026) 48 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Taurus Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Pompton Plains, New Jersey, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States New York City, New York, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Jewish Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5'6'' 5'9'' Height in centimetres 168 175 Weight in pounds 119 183 Weight in kilograms 54 83 Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Brown Father Dr. Art Mollen Gary Biggs Mother N/A Angela Biggs Siblings 2 Heather Biggs, Chiara Biggs Relationship status Separated Separated Ex-partner Jason Biggs Jenny Mollen Children Sid Biggs, Lazlo Biggs Sid Biggs, Lazlo Biggs Education Chaparral High School, UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television Hasbrouck Heights High School, New York University, Montclair State University Profession Actress, writer, author, columnist Actor, producer, voice actor Net worth $10 million $10 million Social media Instagram Instagram

Inside Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs’ 18-year marriage

Actress Jenny Mollen and film producer Jason Biggs were together for nearly two decades after meeting on a movie set in 2007. During their relationship, they got married, welcomed two children, and built successful careers before eventually announcing their separation in 2026. Here's a closer look at their relationship timeline.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen at 92NY on 15 September 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

2007: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs meet on the set of My Best Friend's Girl

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs first met on Friday the 13th in 2007 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend while they were both attached to the romantic comedy My Best Friend's Girl. Before meeting him, Mollen had seen Biggs' audition tape and admitted she initially didn't want him cast because he was already a well-known actor.

However, after watching his audition tape, she was impressed by his performance and realised her first impression had completely changed. She told Access Hollywood in 2022:

I, of course, was like, 'Well, who cares about Jason Biggs? He’s already famous. You have to give it to the underdog.' I didn’t want to root for Jason. He already had more than I had. I was already jealous of him without even knowing him.

She continued:

So, I pushed the other guy, and then I watched the tapes and instantly had to call the producer back and say, 'I’m blown away. Jason Biggs is a really good actor. You have to give it to him—and I might be in love with him.'

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs during the 43rd Torino Film Festival 2025 on 26 November 2025 in Turin, Italy. Photo: Stefano Guidi

Source: Getty Images

January 2008: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs get engaged

In January 2008, after just six months of dating, the Hollywood actor officially popped the question to Jenny Mollen. Biggs publicly shared the engagement news while attending the Hollywood premiere of his comedy film Over Her Dead Body.

April 2008: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs exchange their wedding vows

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs got married on 23 April 2008, just a few months after getting engaged. They secretly exchanged their wedding vows during a private ceremony in Los Angeles with only a few close friends present.

Their families watched the ceremony through a livestream. In July 2008, the couple held a larger wedding celebration in Napa, California, so their family and friends could celebrate with them.

January 2014: Jenny Mollen opens up about their miscarriage

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen at the Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" Season 7 Premiere on 25 July 2019 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

In January 2014, as reported by ABC News, Jenny Mollen published a raw personal essay for Cosmopolitan, revealing that she and Jason Biggs had experienced a secret miscarriage early in their relationship.

Mollen revealed that she found out she was pregnant in early 2008, just six months into dating Biggs, while they were on a ski trip in Vermont. Three months after discovering the pregnancy, Mollen suffered a miscarriage.

February 2014: Jenny and Jason welcome their first child together

On 15 February 2014, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs officially became parents when they welcomed their first child, a son named Sid Biggs. The actress shared the news with US Weekly, saying:

His name is Sid Biggs. He is 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 21.25 inches long. Born Feb. 15 at 5:33 p.m. Ended up having to have an unplanned C-section. Delivered at Cedars Sinai.

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs at The Laura Pels Theatre on 16 February 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

2016: The couple work together on the film Amateur Night

In 2016, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs brought their real-life relationship to the screen by working on several projects. They co-starred in the comedy Amateur Night, where they played a married couple expecting their first child.

The same year, they also starred in a sitcom based on Mollen's memoir, I Like You Just the Way I Am, with Mollen playing a funny version of herself and Biggs playing her supportive husband.

October 2017: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs welcome their second child

On 2 October 2017, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs expanded their family by welcoming their second child, a son named Lazlo Biggs. According to Us Weekly, Lazlo was born at 7:20 a.m. at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 20 inches long.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen at Sony Pictures Studios on 7 December 2009 in Culver City, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

May 2018: Jason writes Jenny a beautiful tribute for her birthday

In May 2018, Jason Biggs posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute for Jenny Mollen’s 39th birthday. He captioned:

Happy birthday to my baby momma, the love of my life, and the craziest Gemini in the land, @jennyandteets2. Flowers, a card, dinner, a gift, gluten-free cupcakes, and flying in her best friend from LA as a surprise are all nothing unless you share your birthday love on social media. So, my work is now done. HBD Jenny

Actors Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs at ArcLight Cinemas on 25 July 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

2018: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs co-host My Partner Knows Best

In 2018, the couple co-hosted the relationship game show My Partner Knows Best, where they guided couples through fun challenges to see how well they knew each other. While promoting the show, Mollen joked that working together wasn't always easy, stating:

It's incredibly hard to work together. Just like any marriage, we just wanted to really test the boundaries of our love.

2018: Jenny and Biggs relocate from Los Angeles to New York City

In 2018, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs left Los Angeles and permanently moved to New York City with their family. The couple decided to simplify their lifestyle after spending time in a Tribeca loft and even auctioned many of their belongings before making the move.

Mollen later joked that one reason for leaving was that she believed their Los Angeles home was haunted. In a 2022 interview with People, she said:

I decided that the house that we bought in L.A. was haunted. A psychic told me that it was a ghost dog, but he had an old man partner. And I was like, 'Listen, the dog can stay, but the old man needs to leave.' I can't have an old man here. The psychic said, 'Well, he wants to teach Sid historical facts.' And that's when I was out.

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs at The Grove on 25 June 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

October 2018: Mollen celebrates Biggs' milestone of reaching one year of sobriety

On 11 October 2018, Jenny Mollen publicly honoured Jason Biggs on Instagram to celebrate his milestone of reaching one full year of sobriety from drugs and alcohol. The public celebration came right as Biggs shared a photo of his one-year sobriety chip and revealed that he had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for years. He said

I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this sh*t is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.

Mollen marked the occasion by posting a photo of Biggs kissing her on the cheek. In her tribute, she captioned:

So proud of my husband today. Congrats baby. I know how hard you work. I see you. I love you. Thank you for your fight.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen at Carnegie Hall on 12 September 2018 in New York City. Photo: Manny Carabel

Source: Getty Images

2024: Jenny and Biggs co-host Dinner and a Movie

In May 2024, TBS announced that Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs would co-host the revival of the classic cable series Dinner and a Movie. The revived series, which premiered on 1 June 2024, featured the couple introducing popular movies, including Aquaman, We're the Millers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Endgame.

May 2026: Biggs and Mollen announced their separation

On 14 May 2026, a representative for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen confirmed to People magazine that the couple had separated after nearly 18 years together. Despite ending their marriage, they remain on good terms and are committed to co-parenting their two sons, Lazlo and Sid.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen at the SiriusXM Studios on 23 April 2018 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

June 2026: Mollen says they still love each other

Weeks after announcing the split, during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Mollen spoke about her relationship with Biggs, revealing they are still very close. She said:

It's still, like, romantic. I mean, I still we still love each other. It's just not, I don't know. It's a different type of romance. It's like your best friend.

She added:

We live in two different places, but we’re still tethered. We have kids, like, we still talk 18 times a day about everyone's schedule and after school and holidays. So, there is like this element of—like it isn't a normal breakup where you're like, ‘See you,’ and then maybe we'll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it. It’s not like that.

FAQs

Who is Jenny Mollen? Jenny Mollen is an American actress, NYT bestselling author, and producer widely known for her roles in television series, including Angel From Hell and films such as My Best Friend's Girl. How old is Jenny Mollen? Jenny Mollen is 47 years old as of 2026. She was born on 30 May 1979. Are Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen still married? Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are no longer married. What happened to Jenny Mollen? The famous actress recently separated from her husband of 18 years, actor Jason Biggs, in May 2026. Who is Jenny Mollen’s ex- husband, Jason Biggs? Jason Biggs is an American actor, director, and producer best known for his starring role as Jim Levenstein in the American Pie film franchise. How did Jason Biggs meet his wife? The former couple met on the set of the 2008 comedy film My Best Friend's Girl. How many kids does Jenny Mollen have? Jenny Mollen has two sons with her ex-husband, Jason Biggs. Who are Jenny Mollen’s sons? Her two sons are Sid and Lazlo.

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs shared one of Hollywood's longest-lasting relationships before announcing their separation in 2026. Although they ended their marriage, they have remained on good terms and continue to focus on co-parenting their two sons.

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