Did Jenny Mollen call it quits for the first time in 18 years?
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs announced their separation in May 2026 after 18 years of marriage. The pair, who met in 2007 while filming the romantic comedy My Best Friend's Girl, eloped in April 2008 and share two sons, Sid and Lazlo.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Inside Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs’ 18-year marriage
- 2007: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs meet on the set of My Best Friend's Girl
- January 2008: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs get engaged
- April 2008: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs exchange their wedding vows
- January 2014: Jenny Mollen opens up about their miscarriage
- February 2014: Jenny and Jason welcome their first child together
- 2016: The couple work together on the film Amateur Night
- October 2017: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs welcome their second child
- May 2018: Jason writes Jenny a beautiful tribute for her birthday
- 2018: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs co-host My Partner Knows Best
- 2018: Jenny and Biggs relocate from Los Angeles to New York City
- October 2018: Mollen celebrates Biggs' milestone of reaching one year of sobriety
- 2024: Jenny and Biggs co-host Dinner and a Movie
- May 2026: Biggs and Mollen announced their separation
- June 2026: Mollen says they still love each other
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Jenny and Jason Biggs began dating in 2007 after meeting while filming the romantic comedy My Best Friend's Girl.
- The couple announced their engagement in January 2008 and secretly eloped in Los Angeles on 23 April 2008.
- Together, they welcomed two sons: Sid in 2014 and Lazlo in 2017.
- Mollen and Biggs announced their separation in 2026 but said they remain close friends and are committed to co-parenting their two children.
Profile summary
Full name
Jenny Ann Mollen
Jason Matthew Biggs
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
30 May 1979
12 May 1978
Age
47 years old (as of 2026)
48 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Taurus
Place of birth
Phoenix, Arizona, United States
Pompton Plains, New Jersey, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Mixed
Religion
Jewish
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in inches
5'6''
5'9''
Height in centimetres
168
175
Weight in pounds
119
183
Weight in kilograms
54
83
Hair colour
Dark brown
Dark brown
Eye colour
Hazel
Brown
Father
Dr. Art Mollen
Gary Biggs
Mother
N/A
Angela Biggs
Siblings
2
Heather Biggs, Chiara Biggs
Relationship status
Separated
Separated
Ex-partner
Jason Biggs
Jenny Mollen
Children
Sid Biggs, Lazlo Biggs
Sid Biggs, Lazlo Biggs
Education
Chaparral High School, UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television
Hasbrouck Heights High School, New York University, Montclair State University
Profession
Actress, writer, author, columnist
Actor, producer, voice actor
Net worth
$10 million
$10 million
Social media
Inside Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs’ 18-year marriage
Actress Jenny Mollen and film producer Jason Biggs were together for nearly two decades after meeting on a movie set in 2007. During their relationship, they got married, welcomed two children, and built successful careers before eventually announcing their separation in 2026. Here's a closer look at their relationship timeline.
2007: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs meet on the set of My Best Friend's Girl
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs first met on Friday the 13th in 2007 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend while they were both attached to the romantic comedy My Best Friend's Girl. Before meeting him, Mollen had seen Biggs' audition tape and admitted she initially didn't want him cast because he was already a well-known actor.
However, after watching his audition tape, she was impressed by his performance and realised her first impression had completely changed. She told Access Hollywood in 2022:
I, of course, was like, 'Well, who cares about Jason Biggs? He’s already famous. You have to give it to the underdog.' I didn’t want to root for Jason. He already had more than I had. I was already jealous of him without even knowing him.
She continued:
So, I pushed the other guy, and then I watched the tapes and instantly had to call the producer back and say, 'I’m blown away. Jason Biggs is a really good actor. You have to give it to him—and I might be in love with him.'
January 2008: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs get engaged
In January 2008, after just six months of dating, the Hollywood actor officially popped the question to Jenny Mollen. Biggs publicly shared the engagement news while attending the Hollywood premiere of his comedy film Over Her Dead Body.
April 2008: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs exchange their wedding vows
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs got married on 23 April 2008, just a few months after getting engaged. They secretly exchanged their wedding vows during a private ceremony in Los Angeles with only a few close friends present.
Their families watched the ceremony through a livestream. In July 2008, the couple held a larger wedding celebration in Napa, California, so their family and friends could celebrate with them.
January 2014: Jenny Mollen opens up about their miscarriage
In January 2014, as reported by ABC News, Jenny Mollen published a raw personal essay for Cosmopolitan, revealing that she and Jason Biggs had experienced a secret miscarriage early in their relationship.
Mollen revealed that she found out she was pregnant in early 2008, just six months into dating Biggs, while they were on a ski trip in Vermont. Three months after discovering the pregnancy, Mollen suffered a miscarriage.
February 2014: Jenny and Jason welcome their first child together
On 15 February 2014, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs officially became parents when they welcomed their first child, a son named Sid Biggs. The actress shared the news with US Weekly, saying:
His name is Sid Biggs. He is 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 21.25 inches long. Born Feb. 15 at 5:33 p.m. Ended up having to have an unplanned C-section. Delivered at Cedars Sinai.
2016: The couple work together on the film Amateur Night
In 2016, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs brought their real-life relationship to the screen by working on several projects. They co-starred in the comedy Amateur Night, where they played a married couple expecting their first child.
The same year, they also starred in a sitcom based on Mollen's memoir, I Like You Just the Way I Am, with Mollen playing a funny version of herself and Biggs playing her supportive husband.
October 2017: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs welcome their second child
On 2 October 2017, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs expanded their family by welcoming their second child, a son named Lazlo Biggs. According to Us Weekly, Lazlo was born at 7:20 a.m. at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 20 inches long.
May 2018: Jason writes Jenny a beautiful tribute for her birthday
In May 2018, Jason Biggs posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute for Jenny Mollen’s 39th birthday. He captioned:
Happy birthday to my baby momma, the love of my life, and the craziest Gemini in the land, @jennyandteets2. Flowers, a card, dinner, a gift, gluten-free cupcakes, and flying in her best friend from LA as a surprise are all nothing unless you share your birthday love on social media. So, my work is now done. HBD Jenny
2018: Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs co-host My Partner Knows Best
In 2018, the couple co-hosted the relationship game show My Partner Knows Best, where they guided couples through fun challenges to see how well they knew each other. While promoting the show, Mollen joked that working together wasn't always easy, stating:
It's incredibly hard to work together. Just like any marriage, we just wanted to really test the boundaries of our love.
2018: Jenny and Biggs relocate from Los Angeles to New York City
In 2018, Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs left Los Angeles and permanently moved to New York City with their family. The couple decided to simplify their lifestyle after spending time in a Tribeca loft and even auctioned many of their belongings before making the move.
Mollen later joked that one reason for leaving was that she believed their Los Angeles home was haunted. In a 2022 interview with People, she said:
I decided that the house that we bought in L.A. was haunted. A psychic told me that it was a ghost dog, but he had an old man partner. And I was like, 'Listen, the dog can stay, but the old man needs to leave.' I can't have an old man here. The psychic said, 'Well, he wants to teach Sid historical facts.' And that's when I was out.
October 2018: Mollen celebrates Biggs' milestone of reaching one year of sobriety
On 11 October 2018, Jenny Mollen publicly honoured Jason Biggs on Instagram to celebrate his milestone of reaching one full year of sobriety from drugs and alcohol. The public celebration came right as Biggs shared a photo of his one-year sobriety chip and revealed that he had struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for years. He said
I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this sh*t is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.
Mollen marked the occasion by posting a photo of Biggs kissing her on the cheek. In her tribute, she captioned:
So proud of my husband today. Congrats baby. I know how hard you work. I see you. I love you. Thank you for your fight.
2024: Jenny and Biggs co-host Dinner and a Movie
In May 2024, TBS announced that Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs would co-host the revival of the classic cable series Dinner and a Movie. The revived series, which premiered on 1 June 2024, featured the couple introducing popular movies, including Aquaman, We're the Millers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Endgame.
May 2026: Biggs and Mollen announced their separation
On 14 May 2026, a representative for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen confirmed to People magazine that the couple had separated after nearly 18 years together. Despite ending their marriage, they remain on good terms and are committed to co-parenting their two sons, Lazlo and Sid.
June 2026: Mollen says they still love each other
Weeks after announcing the split, during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Mollen spoke about her relationship with Biggs, revealing they are still very close. She said:
It's still, like, romantic. I mean, I still we still love each other. It's just not, I don't know. It's a different type of romance. It's like your best friend.
She added:
We live in two different places, but we’re still tethered. We have kids, like, we still talk 18 times a day about everyone's schedule and after school and holidays. So, there is like this element of—like it isn't a normal breakup where you're like, ‘See you,’ and then maybe we'll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it. It’s not like that.
FAQs
- Who is Jenny Mollen? Jenny Mollen is an American actress, NYT bestselling author, and producer widely known for her roles in television series, including Angel From Hell and films such as My Best Friend's Girl.
- How old is Jenny Mollen? Jenny Mollen is 47 years old as of 2026. She was born on 30 May 1979.
- Are Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen still married? Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are no longer married.
- What happened to Jenny Mollen? The famous actress recently separated from her husband of 18 years, actor Jason Biggs, in May 2026.
- Who is Jenny Mollen’s ex- husband, Jason Biggs? Jason Biggs is an American actor, director, and producer best known for his starring role as Jim Levenstein in the American Pie film franchise.
- How did Jason Biggs meet his wife? The former couple met on the set of the 2008 comedy film My Best Friend's Girl.
- How many kids does Jenny Mollen have? Jenny Mollen has two sons with her ex-husband, Jason Biggs.
- Who are Jenny Mollen’s sons? Her two sons are Sid and Lazlo.
Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs shared one of Hollywood's longest-lasting relationships before announcing their separation in 2026. Although they ended their marriage, they have remained on good terms and continue to focus on co-parenting their two sons.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the team in August 2021 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she was a freelance writer for the Kenya News Agency from 2016 to 2017. In 2023, Night won the Legit Writer of the Year Award. She holds a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University (2018). Night also completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com