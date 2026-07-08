It is probation for Sherrone Moore: Inside the coach's life after arrest

Sherrone Moore's coaching career took a dramatic turn after his arrest ended his time with the Michigan Wolverines. Now serving an 18-month probation sentence under strict conditions, the former head coach is navigating the legal consequences while facing an uncertain future in football.

Sherrone Moore during the post-game press conference (L) and he watches the game against the Maryland Terrapins (R). Photo: Aaron J. Thornton, G Fiume (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sherrone Moore was arrested following an incident where he allegedly forced his way into the apartment of athletic staffer Paige Shiver .

. The legal issues began after the University of Michigan fired Sherrone on 10 December 2025 .

. He is serving an 18-month probation requiring mental health counselling, an alcohol ban, and no contact with the victim.

Sherrone Moore is married to his wife, Kelli Moore, and they have three daughters together.

Profile summary

Full name Sherrone Banfield Moore Gender Male Date of birth 3 February 1986 Age 40 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Derby, Kansas, United States Current residence Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 298 Weight in kilograms 135 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Father Michael Moore Mother Debra Moore Marital status Married Wife Kelli Moore Children 3 High School Derby High School College Butler Community College; University of Oklahoma; University of Louisville Profession Former college head football coach, former football player Net worth $4 million

What is the deal with Sherrone Moore?

Sherrone Moore's downfall began on 10 December 2025, when the University of Michigan fired him as head coach over allegations of misconduct. Athletic Director Warde Manuel said an internal investigation found Moore had engaged in an inappropriate, non-consensual workplace relationship with executive assistant Paige Shiver.

The university classified the conduct as a zero-tolerance violation under its policies. University president Domenico Grasso issued a statement the following day, writing:

This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation. Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability.

Top five facts about Sherrone Moore. Photo: Steve Limentani (modified by author)

Source: Original

Hours after his dismissal, the former college football head coach became the subject of a police investigation. According to police records and 911 dispatch audio, he drove to Paige Shiver's Pittsfield Township apartment complex and allegedly forced his way inside, escalating the situation into a confrontation.

Shiver called authorities, reporting that Moore was inside her home and that she felt threatened. Officers located Moore shortly after 4:00 p.m.

In a public statement, the Pittsfield Police Department said, as reported by 247Sports:

The Pittsfield Police Department responded to the above location at the above date and time [Dec. 10 at 4:10 PM] for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault. The Department has received multiple media requests for information. A suspect in this case was taken into custody.

Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail that evening and faced several serious criminal allegations.

The sentencing: How Moore avoided jail time

Sherrone Moore looks on and yells before the game against the Washington Huskies. Photo: Nic Antaya (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

During his April 2026 sentencing hearing, Moore avoided a possible prison sentence after reaching a plea agreement with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office. Under the deal, prosecutors dismissed the more serious third-degree home invasion felony charge, which carried a maximum penalty of five years in prison, as well as an additional stalking charge.

Moore instead pleaded no contest to two misdemeanour offences: trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device. District Court Judge J. Cedric Simpson sentenced him to 18 months of probation, mandatory mental health counselling, a complete alcohol ban, a no-contact order with the victim, and $1,100 in court fines.

Although Moore avoided jail time, Judge Simpson strongly criticised the emotional harm caused to the victim. Addressing Moore directly, he said, as reported by 10TV:

Frankly, Mr. Moore, you had no right to do what you did. I know that she was placed in fear. It was a traumatic experience that day for you. It was certainly a traumatic experience for her. But you had no right to spread your pain to her.

Sherrone Moore looks on during the first half of the Maize vs Blue spring football game. Photo: Mike Mulholland

Source: Getty Images

Simpson ended the hearing with a warning that any violation of Moore's probation terms would result in immediate jail time.

Where is Sherrone Moore now after the arrest?

Following his April 2026 sentencing, Sherrone stepped away from public attention and the sports world to focus on rebuilding his life. He remains in Michigan, where he is serving his 18-month probation and complying with court-ordered rehabilitation.

Moore's coaching career has been severely damaged, leaving his future in college football uncertain. With a final court review hearing scheduled for 13 October 2027, Moore has largely kept a low profile while moving forward with the support of his wife, Kelli.

Did Sherrone Moore have a wife and kids?

Sherrone Moore is married to Kelli Moore, whom he wed in 2015, and the couple shares three daughters: Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie.

Sherrone Moore and his wife, Kelli Moore, smile together in a close-up selfie. Photo: @RhinosBoard (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The public exposure of Moore's workplace affair and his subsequent arrest placed significant strain on the family. However, Kelli stood by her husband throughout the legal proceedings. She submitted a letter to the court requesting leniency, highlighting his dedication to their family and his commitment to mental health recovery.

Before the judge delivered the sentence, Moore publicly thanked his wife, saying:

I want to thank my beautiful wife Kelly for her support, her strength, and standing by me.

During the hearing, District Court Judge J. Cedric Simpson acknowledged Kelli's continued support and suggested it weighed heavily in his decision. As reported by ClickOnDetroit (WDIV Local 4), he said:

There’s a certain irony in a lot of this, and it’s a big one. The person, quite frankly, Mr. Moore, that is saving you from the full wrath of this court is the one you betrayed. I don’t know where your wife, Kelli, finds her strength.

Moore ultimately received probation rather than jail time, allowing him to pursue rehabilitation under court supervision.

Inside Sherrone Moore's career

Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl Head Coaches Joint Press Conference. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Sherrone Moore began his football career as an offensive lineman at Butler Community College in Kansas before transferring to the University of Oklahoma. He played offensive guard for the Sooners during the 2006 and 2007 seasons, helping the team win two Big 12 championships.

After retiring as a player, Moore began coaching as a tight ends assistant at the University of Louisville from 2009 to 2013 and Central Michigan University from 2014 to 2017. He joined the University of Michigan in 2018 as tight ends coach before transitioning to the offensive line.

As offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator, Moore helped Michigan become the first program to win consecutive Joe Moore Award titles in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, Sherrone served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach during Michigan's undefeated national championship season. He also filled in as acting head coach for four games, leading the Wolverines to wins over Penn State and Ohio State.

Sherrone Moore looks on before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Source: Getty Images

In January 2024, Moore became the first Black head football coach in University of Michigan history, succeeding Jim Harbaugh. His tenure ended in 2025 after a two-game NCAA suspension tied to the sign-stealing investigation and his dismissal following the regular season.

Sherrone Moore's salary: What did he lose after being fired?

Before his contract was terminated, Moore was under a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal with Michigan. According to USA Today's salary database, his compensation included:

A $510,000 base salary.

base salary. $5.1 million in additional compensation for media appearances and brand-related duties.

in additional compensation for media appearances and brand-related duties. Retention and performance bonuses, bringing his annual earnings to about $6.11 million.

Michigan terminated Moore's contract for cause after determining that he had violated university policy, meaning the school did not owe him a buyout.

Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the post-game press conference. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As a result, Moore forfeited about $21.35 million in remaining salary and an estimated $13.9 million buyout. His original contract was projected to pay more than $28 million over five years, while Celebrity Net Worth estimates his current net worth at $4 million.

FAQs

Who is Sherrone Moore? He is a former football player and former college head football coach. Where is Sherrone Moore from? He hails from Derby, Kansas, United States. How old is Sherrone Moore? Sherrone is 40 years old as of 2026. He was born on 3 February 1986. Who are Sherrone Moore's parents? His parents are Michael and Debra Moore. Who is Sherrone Moore's wife? The former college athlete is married to his wife, Kelli Moore. How many children does Sherrone Moore have? As of June 2026, Moore has three daughters named Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie. Where does Sherrone Moore live? He currently resides in Michigan, United States, where he is serving out his court-mandated probation. Is Sherrone Moore a millionaire? The former coach is a millionaire, with an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Sherrone Moore's probation closes one chapter of his legal case while opening another in his personal and professional life. For now, his focus remains on fulfilling the terms of his sentence as his future in football remains uncertain.

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