APC presidential primary: Tinubu's major challenger finally opens up
Stanley Osifo, the presidential aspirant and sole contender with President Bola Tinubu in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, has said he will never do anything that will jeopardise the party.
In a short video trending on social media, the Edo businessman expressed his readiness to accept the outcome of the primary elections, where President Tinubu has already been declared the winner in several states, including Rivers and Delta.
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He described himself as a committed party man who cannot be pushed, irrespective of the outcome of the APC presidential primary. He said such outcomes were coming from the electoral process and that he had to abide by it.
His statement reads:
"As a party man and as a member of the front, I don't have to fight my party. And I will never do that, irrespective of whatever it is. That's an outcome of electoral processes. I must abide by the Party. So no matter what happens, I don't see anything that will make me do things that are inimical to my party or be pushed. There are some actions people take, they just want you upset, get angry, and say certain things against your Party. I cherish my Party so much. So I would never allow anyone to push me."
See the video on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng