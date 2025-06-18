Meet Eva Longoria's sisters: Esmeralda, Elizabeth and Emily Longoria

Eva Longoria's sisters, Esmeralda, Elizabeth, and Emily Longoria, have played an important role in shaping who she is today. Raised together on a ranch in Texas, the four sisters share a strong bond built on love, family, and hard work. Each sister has followed her path, and they have always supported Eva in her journey.

Actress Eva Longoria, mom Ella Eva Mireles, sisters Esmeralda Josephina, Elizabeth and Emily at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 16 April 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Eva Longoria's sisters are Esmeralda, Elizabeth, and Emily Longoria.

She is the youngest of four daughters, born to Ella Eva and Enrique Longoria Jr.

Eva and her sisters grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Though they maintain low public profiles, they have appeared at major events supporting Eva.

Her oldest sister, Elizabeth, has an intellectual disability.

Profile summary

Full name Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón Gender Female Date of birth 15 March 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Corpus Christi, Texas, United States Current residence Spain/Mexico Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5′1″ Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Enrique Longoria Jr. Mother Ella Eva (Mireles) Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Husband José Bastón Children 1 University Texas A&M University-Kingsville, California State University, Northridge Profession Actress, producer, director, businesswoman Net worth $80 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Eva Longoria's Sisters: A look at the family behind the fame

Eva Longoria was born on 15 March 1975 to her parents Enrique Longoria Jr. and Ella Eva (Mireles). Although her sisters value their privacy, they sometimes make public appearances to support Eva.

In a 2023 interview with People, Eva Longoria opened up about the powerful influence of her sisters, saying:

I come from a family of independent, strong women. I didn't have to look far for those role models.

Ella Eva, Eva Longoria (center) and her two sisters. Photo: Chris Weeks

Source: Getty Images

She added:

My mom raised four girls, one child with special needs, had a full-time job, had dinner on the table every day at six, was at every band practice, cheerleading practice, everything. And so for me, it's like, 'Wow.' I always think, 'I'm not doing enough in my life!'

Elizabeth (Liza)

Full name: Elizabeth Judina Longoria

Elizabeth Judina Longoria Date of birth : 11 October 1966

: 11 October 1966 Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)

Elizabeth Judina Longoria, often called Liza, is the eldest of the Longoria sisters. She was born in 1966 and has an intellectual disability. Liza does not work in the public eye, but she has played a big role in Eva’s life and inspired her to start a charity called Eva’s Heroes to help young people with special needs.

Liza Longoria and sister Eva Longoria on 14 January 2025. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

In 2023, during an interview with Apost, Eva shared a few words about her sister Liza, showing how much she means to her. She said:

One of the most rewarding things … was growing up with my eldest sister, Elizabeth, who is developmentally disabled. She is the light of my life, and has taught me more than I could ever have imagined.

Speaking at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala in 2019, Eva credited Liza as the driving force behind her humanitarian efforts. The actress said:

That’s really where all of my philanthropy and charity work comes from … I’m always humbled by everything she shows me and teaches me, especially now that I have a child.

Emily

Eva Longoria and Ella Eva Mireles at Global Gift Gala 2014 at Melia Don Pepe Hotel on 20 July 2014 in Marbella, Spain. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Emily Jeannette Longoria

: Emily Jeannette Longoria Date of birth : 19 August 1969

: 19 August 1969 Age : 54 years old (as of 2025)

: 54 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Lawyer

Emily is one of Eva Longoria’s older sisters. She was born on 19 August 1969 and is a well-known lawyer from Texas, USA. Unlike her famous sister, Emily prefers a private life and keeps away from the spotlight. However, she has been seen at important events in Eva’s life, showing her quiet but steady support. She is also married and has children.

Esmeralda Josephina

Full name : Esmeralda Josephina Longoria

: Esmeralda Josephina Longoria Date of birth : 7 November 1972

: 7 November 1972 Age : 51 years old (as of 2025)

: 51 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Teacher

Esmeralda Josephina Traube Esmeralda is Eva Longoria’s second-oldest sister. She was born on 7 November 1972 and is 51 years old as of 2025. Esmeralda works as a special-education teacher in Texas.

Enrique Longoria, Jr., actress Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Judina Longoria, and Ella Eva Mireles in San Antonio, Texas on 30 October 2014. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

She has largely stayed out of the public eye but remains an important part of Eva’s life. Esme even travelled with Eva to her Global Gift Gala in Spain (2017) and her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (2018). She is married and has children.

How are Eva Longoria and Meryl Streep related?

Eva Longoria and Meryl Streep are distant cousins. They discovered that they are related after both participated in a PBS documentary, Faces of America, which used genealogical research to uncover ancestral ties. The actresses also share DNA and family tree connections.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2025, Eva disclosed how she found out that she was related to Meryl, stating:

He cross-references everybody's DNA to see if we share a relative in the last 100 years. And he's like, 'Do you want to know who you're related to?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' And he's like, 'Meryl Streep.'

She added:

The actress also shared what happened when she and Meryl bumped into each other at an awards show after the revelation:

I was, like, at the Golden Globes or I don't know—something backstage in the green room—and my friend was like, 'There's Meryl, go say you're her cousin. I'm like, 'I'm not gonna go up to Meryl Streep and say we're cousins. It's not gonna make any sense. I don't know if she saw that part of the show.

How is Eva Longoria related to Beckham?

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham at The Global Gift Gala at Four Seasons Hotel on 30 November 2015 in London, England. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Eva Longoria is closely related to the Beckhams, particularly Victoria Beckham, through a close friendship. They were introduced through Longoria's ex-husband, Tony Parker, who was friends with David Beckham.

The friendship grew, and Longoria even serves as the godmother to Victoria and David's youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham. In a 2023 interview with The Times, as stated by People, Eva discussed her long-time friendship with Victoria, stating:

We are peas in a pod. I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is. She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable.

She added:

We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night. She’s extremely loyal...There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice.

FAQs

Who is Eva Longoria? She is an American producer, director, actress and businesswoman best known for her roles in Desperate Housewives and The Sentinel. What is Eva Longoria's age? The famous actress is 50 years old as of 2025. She was born on 15 March 1975. Where is Eva Longoria from? She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States. Who are Eva Longoria's parents? Her parents are Ella Eva (Mireles) and Enrique Longoria Jr. How many sisters does Eva Longoria have? The American entertainer has three older sisters: Elizabeth "Liza", Esmeralda, and Emily. Who is Eva Longoria's oldest sister? Eva's oldest sister is Elizabeth Longoria, who was born with an intellectual disability. Who is Eva Longoria's husband? The actress is married to José Bastón, and they have been together since 2016. Does Eva Longoria have kids? The TV producer has one biological child, a son named Santiago Enrique Bastón, and is also a stepmother to her husband’s three children from his previous marriage.

Eva Longoria's sisters have played a significant role in her life. Growing up in Texas, the Longoria siblings share a strong family bond that has shaped Eva’s journey. Their support and close relationship continue to be an essential part of her life.

Legit.ng published an article about Adam Brody's relationships. Adam Brody is an American actor best known for his role as Seth Cohen in the TV series The O.C. His on-screen romances have been a significant part of his TV series life, just like his real-life relationships.

Adam Brody has been linked to several women since he came to the spotlight. He is married to actress and singer Leighton Meester, and they share two kids. Explore Adam Brody’s relationship history.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng