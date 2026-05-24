President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the ruling APC primary election in Kano with over 500,000 votes

On Saturday, May 23, 2026, President Tinubu's sole challenger, Stanley Osayamen Osifo, received only 2,675 votes in the contest

Kano's deputy governor praised the turnout in the election, stating that it is a sign of hope for Nigeria's democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu has secured victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held in Kano state.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu polled 500,852 votes to defeat his lone challenger, Stanley Osifo, who secured 2,675 votes during the exercise conducted across the 44 local government areas (LGAs) of the northwest state.

President Bola Tinubu overwhelmingly defeats Stanley Osifo in Kano in APC primary election. Photo credit: @EleluAyoola, @FolushoxFolarin/X

Source: Twitter

Voice of Nigeria also noted President Tinubu's success in the election.

Tinubu secures over 500k votes in Kano

The results were officially announced on Saturday, May 23, during the collation exercise held at the Kano Government House.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state served as the collation officer during the exercise.

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, stated that he participated in the presidential primary election in his ward in Kabo LGA before proceeding to the Government House for the official collation of results.

Barau noted the exercise was conducted peacefully and transparently, with returning officers from the 44 local government areas presenting results from their respective councils before party officials and observers.

Senator Barau said:

"The outcome of this presidential primary election is a clear indication of what to expect in the January 16 presidential election, a landslide victory for APC from top to bottom.

“By the grace of God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I, Governor Abba and all other candidates of our party will emerge victorious at the polls."

Gari lauds APC primary turnout

Meanwhile, Murtala Sule Garo, the deputy governor of Kano state, has described the turnout recorded during the presidential primary election of the APC as a reflection of renewed hope for the future of democracy in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, May 23, by his media aide, Aminu Dahiru, and obtained by Legit.ng, the deputy governor said:

“The exercise was not just a political event; it was a demonstration of courage, vision and the collective desire to move Nigeria forward.

“The turnout we witnessed reflects hope for the future of Nigeria’s democracy and the readiness of citizens to support leadership that promises progress, development and national unity."

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu to receive APC flag

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu will on Sunday, May 24, receive the certificate of return and the APC flag as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The presentation will take place in Abuja, following the nationwide collation of the party’s presidential primary election results.

Source: Legit.ng