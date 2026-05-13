Is Terrence Howard married? The American actor is not legally married. Terrence Howard's romantic life has been as dramatic as his iconic roles in Empire and Hustle & Flow. While he has been married four times to three different women, the actor is engaged to his third ex-wife, Miranda Pak.

Terrence Howard at the 11th Hollywood Beauty Awards (L). The actor attends Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event (R). Photo: JC Olivera, Unique Nicole (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Terrence Howard is not legally married, but has been engaged to Miranda Pak since 2018 .

since . He has been married four times , to three women: Lori McCommas twice, Michelle Ghent, and Miranda Pak.

, to three women: and The actor has five children from his various relationships.

In March 2026, Howard clarified rumours about Beyoncé, revealing he passed on a chance to date her early in their careers.

Profile summary

Full name Terrence Dashon Howard Nickname Terry Gender Male Date of birth 11 March 1969 Age 57 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Light green Mother Anita Howard Father Tyrone Howard Relationship status Engaged Profession Actor Net worth $5 million Instagram @theterrencehoward

Is Terrence Howard married?

Terrence Howard is not currently married. His romantic life has been as dramatic as any of his screen roles, as he has been married four times to three women. Terrence is now in a committed long-term partnership with his third wife, Miranda Pak. Below is a look at the women he has married and the famous names he has been linked to.

Lori McCommas (1993–2003, 2005–2007)

Terrence Howard and Lori Howard during 2005 Sundance Film Festival - "Hustle and Flow" Premiere at Racquet Club in Park City, Utah, United States. Photo: Fred Hayes

Source: Getty Images

Howard's first marriage was to his college sweetheart, Lori McCommas. They met at the Pratt Institute and married in 1989. Lori and Howard had a complex relationship, as they married and divorced each other twice.

The pair has three children: Aubrey, born in 1993; Hunter, born in 1995; and Heaven, born in 1997. In 2001, Terrence was arrested after an argument where he hit Lori. He later admitted to slapping her in front of their children. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said:

She was talking to me really strongly, and I lost my mind and slapped her in front of the kids.

Terrence and Lori divorced in 2003, after 14 years together. They later reconciled and remarried in 2005, before they split for good in 2007. Howard later credited Lori for helping him confront his personal struggles during that era.

Michelle Ghent (2010–2013)

Actor Terrence Howard and Michelle Ghent attend Fox And FX's 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alison Buck (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Howard married Michelle Ghent, a former model and commercial production employee, in early 2010. The marriage was short-lived and marked by intense legal conflict. Ghent filed for divorce in 2011, leading to years of headlines regarding restraining orders and financial disputes.

In December 2011, Michelle got a restraining order against Terrence. She claimed the American actor was physically abusive, stalked her, and broke her property.

Ghent appeared in court with a black eye, saying Terrence caused the injury. Terrence has always denied these claims, telling the public he never hit her. According to CBS News, the actor told the court:

I live in constant fear of Michelle's endeavours to ruin my reputation; even providing this declaration may well lead to my being subjected to a paparazzi blitz, which would not be good for my career.

The legal battle lasted much longer than the marriage itself, and their divorce was finalised in 2013. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Superior Court ordered Howard to pay Ghent over $1.3 million in 2019. He fought the ruling for years, claiming he signed the settlement under duress.

Miranda Pak (2013–2015, engaged 2018–present)

Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak announce lawsuit against CAA over "Empire" salary at The Cochran Firm on December 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Miranda "Mira" Pak, an American model and restaurateur, married Howard in October 2013. Their romance was a whirlwind, with the couple getting married just weeks after meeting. Terrence and Miranda's marriage was short-lived, as they separated in 2014. Miranda filed for divorce, which was finalised in July 2015, the same year they had their first son, Qirin.

Although the couple divorced in 2015, they never stayed apart and had their second son, Hero, in 2016. In December 2018, Howard proposed to Pak again with a massive diamond ring. During the proposal, he famously told her:

It took me 45 years to find you… But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side.

Terrence and Miranda live together and operate as a committed couple. However, they haven't filed new marriage papers.

Zulay Henao (2009)

Zulay Henao at the Brunch Like a Madre event hosted by Jessica Alba & Dolores Huerta held at Gracias Madre on September 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Terrence Howard and American actress Zulay Henao dated for about two years. They met while starring together in the 2009 movie Fighting. In the movie, the two played a couple who soon started dating in real life.

In May 2009, news broke that Terrence had proposed to Zulay while filming a movie in Prague. While many reports called her his fiancée, Henao's team eventually clarified that they were never officially engaged.

FAQs

Who is Terrence Howard? He is an American actor, best known for playing Lucius Lyon in the TV series Empire (2015–2020). How old is Terrence Howard? Born on 11 March 1969, Terrence Howard is 57 years old as of May 2026. Is Terrance Howard still married? He is legally divorced. Terrence was married to Lori McCommas, Michelle Ghent, and Miranda Pak. Who is Terrence Howard's current partner? Terrence is currently engaged to his ex-wife, Miranda Pak. How many times has Terrence Howard been married? He has been married four times: twice to Lori McCommas, once to Michelle Ghent, and once to Miranda Pak. How many children does Terrence Howard have? The American actor has five children: Aubrey, Hunter, Heaven, Qirin, and Hero. Did Terrence Howard have a chance to date Beyoncé? According to People, Howard claimed there was an opportunity for a romantic connection with the American singer early in their careers, but he declined to pursue it.

Terrence Howard is legally divorced, though he has been engaged to his ex-wife, Miranda Pak, since 2018. The couple lives together with their two sons, Qirin and Hero. The American actor has been married four times to three women.

Legit.ng published an article about James Goldstein's marital status. The famous NBA superfan has never been married and is currently single. His first known relationship was with actress and Playboy Playmate Jayne Mansfield, whom he met while he was still a college student.

James Goldstein was recently in a relationship with a Danish model named Amalie Wichmann. Over the years, people have also rumoured that he dated other famous women, including Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Kira Diktir, and Charlotte Collard.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng