Political analyst highlighted hope for Nigeria with Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance ahead of the 2027 elections

Donald Okwuosa predicted a strong chance for the duo to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if elections are fair

He said Senator Kwankwaso's influence may boost Obi's appeal in northern states during the upcoming election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso’s joint ticket projects a ray of hope for Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.

Okwuosa said Obi-Kwankwaso would have been preparing for a second term if they had worked together in 2023.

Okwuosa says Obi-Kwankwaso's joint ticket can likely unseat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Rabiu Mus Kwankwaso/Mr Peter Obi/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

He said Obi and Kwankwaso are two visionary leaders with track records of good governance and integrity.

He said Obi and Kwankwaso's joint ticket would likely unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if the 2027 election is conducted fairly.

The public affairs analyst stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

“A merger of Obi and Kwankwaso would likely unseat the Jagaban if the presidential election is conducted fairly. They both performed relatively well at the 2023 presidential polls, despite being their first attempt, and being tagged "structureless".

“I dare to say that with this new alliance between these two political gladiators, the Jagaban should be packing his luggage already to leave Aso Rock come May 29, 2027.”

According to Okwuosa, Kwankwaso is still revered in Kano state, while Obi remains the biggest export (politically) from the southeast.

How Kwankwaso helped Obi penetrate northern voters

He said Peter Obi had already penetrated the North Central, winning the FCT flawlessly in the 2027 election.

Okwuosa said Kwankwaso might become useful in synergizing the northwest to align with the Obi/Kwankwaso movement.

He argued that the Kwankwaso alliance will help to fully penetrate states like Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Sokoto.

Analyst predicts 2027 election outcome

He predicted a good outcome for the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance in the 2027 presidential election.

“Atiku may hold sway over about 40% votes from the northeast and 30% votes from the northwest.

“The Obi/Kwaso alliance is sure to get about 50% votes from the northwest and 30% votes from the northeast.

“The southeast and southsouth are already a win for Obi/Kwankwaso, while votes from the southwest would be divided between Jagaban and Obi/Kwankwaso. The north central is already Obidient.

“From all permutations, if a free and fair presidential election is allowed, Jagaban might not get up to a million votes."

Prophet shares prophecy on 2027 election winner

Recall that Prophet Samson Okafor tipped President Tinubu to win the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

At least 90 million people are eligible to vote in Africa’s largest democracy, with many Nigerians hoping their leader would tackle insecurity and economic malaise.

The Nigerian opposition hopes to mount a strong challenge to President Tinubu in the January 2027 elections.

What Obi, Kwankwaso reportedly agreed to do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ibrahim Abdulkarim disclosed Obi's commitment to a one-term presidency for long-term political transition.

Supporters discuss succession plan for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to ensure continuity after Obi's term.

Reflecting on this, Abdulkarim emphasised focus on governance reforms and a strong institutional foundation beyond election victories.

Source: Legit.ng