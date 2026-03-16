What happened to Freddie Freeman's son? Inside the baseman's life as a father

What happened to Freddie Freeman's son? In 2024, the MLB star's son, Maximus Turner Freeman, faced a serious health battle with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), but recent updates show he is doing well and is considered 80% recovered. Alongside Max, Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, are parents to Brandon and Charlie. Freddie has been open about the challenges of fatherhood while balancing his MLB career.

Freddie Freeman with his family in February 2026 (L). Freddie Freeman with his sons in Toronto, Canada (R). Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman share three sons: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus .

and . In 2024, their youngest son, Maximus, was diagnosed with Guillain‑Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves .

. As of March 2026, he is reportedly 80% recovered and on track for a full 12-month recovery.

and on track for a full 12-month recovery. On 23 February 2026, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman announced that they are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Profile summary

Full name Frederick Charles Freeman Nickname Freddie Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 1989 Age 36 years (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Fountain Valley, California, United States Nationality Canadian-American Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'5" Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 99 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Rosemary Joy McDonald Freeman Stepmother Alma Prieto Freeman Father Fred Freeman Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Chelsea Freeman Children 3 Elementary education Villa Park Elementary School High school education El Modena High School Profession Professional baseball player Net worth $120 million Instagram @freddiefreeman X (Twitter) @FreddieFreeman5 Facebook @FreddieFreeman5

What happened to Freddie Freeman's son?

In July 2024, Freddie Freeman and his family faced a frightening health scare involving his young son, Maximus, who was born on 14 February 2021. The three-year-old became very ill after a viral infection and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

Freddie Freeman with his wife, Chelsea, and their three sons at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The condition temporarily paralysed his body and affected his breathing, requiring him to be placed on a ventilator in the pediatric intensive care unit. During this time, Freeman stepped away from playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers to be with his family. In October 2025, he told MLB Network that the experience changed how he views the game and life, stating:

I've gone through a lot. It's just a game to me. I appreciate it, and I love this game. I give everything I have every single night, but I have a different perspective. It's easier for me to just go out there and play the game.

After several days in intensive care, Max’s condition improved, allowing him to return home. On 5 March 2025, during an interview with People magazine, Chelsea shared an update on Max's health journey, explaining that their son has had to relearn basic functions and attend physical therapy. She said:

Max had to relearn everything, starting from tummy time when we got home. It was gruelling days of physical therapy, almost daily. He is still in physical therapy and is on track for a 12-month recovery. He has worked so hard in PT. Maximus took his first steps in mid-September.

Freddie Freeman with his wife and their children: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 27 March, Chelsea also shared an update about Max via her Instagram Story, writing:

We had our 9-month neurologist check-up for Max today. He is 80% recovered after today's assessment. He had reflexes in both his knees and feet for the first time. He is finally above his pre-GBS weight. He is still working hard in PT to build strength back in his legs & his feet (dorsiflexion) to improve.

She continued:

I cannot express how thankful I am for these improvements," she went on. Life has slowly started to feel more normal. I realise how precious health is now. It is everything. If you are a special needs parent, I have no words for how incredible you are.

Inside Freeman’s life as a father

Alongside Max, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman are also parents to his brothers, Brandon and Charlie. Learn more about them below.

Freddie Freeman's eldest son, Frederick Charles Freeman II. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frederick Charles Freeman II

Frederick Charles "Charlie" Freeman II, born on 15 September 2016, is the eldest son of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea. Charlie's birth followed a difficult 24-hour labour that ended in an emergency C-section. Chelsea announced Charlie’s birth on Instagram, writing:

Our first picture as a family of three!!! 24+ hours of labour, epidural at 8-9cm dilated and 3 hours of intense pushing in every position possible and this little guy wouldn't flip (he was sunny side up) or budge past my pelvic bones. Ended up in a C-section after exhausting every other option. Not how I wanted my labour to go, but he is healthy and perfect!! So smitten by this guy.

Charlie has gained significant attention for his advanced baseball skills, often appearing in viral videos of backyard practice with his father. He frequently participates in pre-game batting practice with the team and has thrown out multiple first pitches at Dodgers games, including a "perfect strike" on his father's bobblehead night in April 2025.

Beyond baseball, Charlie is an avid golfer and a fan of the artist Bad Bunny, attending his first concert in 2024.

Brandon John Freeman

Freddie Freeman with his wife and their children: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brandon John Freeman, born on 20 December 2020, is the second son of Freddie and Chelsea Freeman. His birth came after Freddie and Chelsea struggled with fertility issues for several years following the birth of their first son, Charlie.

In a 2021 interview with ESPN, Chelsea opened up about her experience, saying:

It was a lot of doctors' appointments, a lot of procedures, a lot of tests. A lot of them by myself, because it was during the baseball season. It's all worth it in the end, but going through that ... definitely one of the hardest things mentally that you could go through.

Because of these challenges, they decided to use a surrogate. Just nine days before their surrogate’s scheduled embryo transfer, Chelsea discovered she was naturally pregnant. The couple still moved forward with the surrogacy process.

As a result, Brandon was born in December 2020, followed just a few weeks later by his younger brother, Maximus Freeman, who was born via surrogate in February 2021. Like his siblings, Brandon is a regular at Dodgers games and has made a notable appearance on the red carpet at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

In 2024, Chelsea shared a belated birthday message for Brandon on Instagram, writing:

Brandon, you are the sweetest soul. You have so much joy in you. You give the best bear hugs. You LOVE everyone. You are the best surprise we ever got. Happy (belated) 3rd Birthday!!! We love you so much!!!

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman at the 2025 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre on 16 July 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman are expecting baby No. 4

Los Angeles Dodgers star and his wife announced on 22 February 2026, that they are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post featuring their three sons, with their eldest holding a sonogram. He captioned:

Baby #4 is on the way, and our hearts are already so full. We are incredibly grateful for the amazing woman helping bring our baby into our lives, and we’re choosing to honour her privacy as we walk this chapter. What do you think… brother or sister?

FAQs

Who is Freddie Freeman? Freddie Freeman is a professional baseball first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball (MLB). Where is Freddie Freeman from? The MLB star was born in Fountain Valley, California, but grew up in Villa Park, a suburb in Orange County. How old is Freddie Freeman? Freddie Freeman is 36 years old. He was born on 12 September 1989 Who is Freddie Freeman's wife? The baseball player has been married to Chelsea Freeman (née Goff) since 22 November 2014. Who are Freddie Freeman's children? Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have three children: Frederick Charles "Charlie" II, Brandon John and Maximus "Max" Turner. Does Freddie Freeman have three sons? As of March 2026, Freddie Freeman has three sons, but he and his wife, Chelsea, are expecting their fourth child. What syndrome does Freddie Freeman's son have? Freddie Freeman’s youngest son, Maximus, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in July 2024. Can Freddie Freeman's son walk? Maximus has made a significant recovery through intensive physical therapy and is able to walk again.

Freddie Freeman's son, Maximus, was diagnosed with a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, but he has made remarkable progress through intensive care and physical therapy. The MLB star and his wife, Chelsea, are also parents to two other sons, Charlie and Brandon, and in 2026, they announced they were expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

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