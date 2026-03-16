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What happened to Freddie Freeman's son? Inside the baseman's life as a father
Celebrity biographies

What happened to Freddie Freeman's son? Inside the baseman's life as a father

by  Night Mongina
7 min read

What happened to Freddie Freeman's son? In 2024, the MLB star's son, Maximus Turner Freeman, faced a serious health battle with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), but recent updates show he is doing well and is considered 80% recovered. Alongside Max, Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, are parents to Brandon and Charlie. Freddie has been open about the challenges of fatherhood while balancing his MLB career.

Freddie Freeman with his family in February 2026. Freddie Freeman with his sons in Toronto, Canada.
Freddie Freeman with his family in February 2026 (L). Freddie Freeman with his sons in Toronto, Canada (R). Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Freddie and Chelsea Freeman share three sons: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.
  • In 2024, their youngest son, Maximus, was diagnosed with Guillain‑Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.
  • As of March 2026, he is reportedly 80% recovered and on track for a full 12-month recovery.
  • On 23 February 2026, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman announced that they are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Read also

How Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, became his steady force on and off the field

Profile summary

Full name

Frederick Charles Freeman

Nickname

Freddie

Gender

Male

Date of birth

12 September 1989

Age

36 years (as of March 2026)

Zodiac sign

Virgo

Place of birth

Fountain Valley, California, United States

Nationality

Canadian-American

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in inches

6'5"

Height in centimetres

196

Weight in pounds

220

Weight in kilograms

99

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Blue

Mother

Rosemary Joy McDonald Freeman

Stepmother

Alma Prieto Freeman

Father

Fred Freeman

Siblings

2

Marital status

Married

Spouse

Chelsea Freeman

Children

3

Elementary education

Villa Park Elementary School

High school education

El Modena High School

Profession

Professional baseball player

Net worth

$120 million

Instagram

@freddiefreeman

X (Twitter)

@FreddieFreeman5

Facebook

@FreddieFreeman5

What happened to Freddie Freeman's son?

In July 2024, Freddie Freeman and his family faced a frightening health scare involving his young son, Maximus, who was born on 14 February 2021. The three-year-old became very ill after a viral infection and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

Read also

Freddie Freeman's parents and siblings — The family that shaped the MLB star

Freddie Freeman with his wife, Chelsea, and their three sons.
Freddie Freeman with his wife, Chelsea, and their three sons at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The condition temporarily paralysed his body and affected his breathing, requiring him to be placed on a ventilator in the pediatric intensive care unit. During this time, Freeman stepped away from playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers to be with his family. In October 2025, he told MLB Network that the experience changed how he views the game and life, stating:

I've gone through a lot. It's just a game to me. I appreciate it, and I love this game. I give everything I have every single night, but I have a different perspective. It's easier for me to just go out there and play the game.

After several days in intensive care, Max’s condition improved, allowing him to return home. On 5 March 2025, during an interview with People magazine, Chelsea shared an update on Max's health journey, explaining that their son has had to relearn basic functions and attend physical therapy. She said:

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Max had to relearn everything, starting from tummy time when we got home. It was gruelling days of physical therapy, almost daily. He is still in physical therapy and is on track for a 12-month recovery. He has worked so hard in PT. Maximus took his first steps in mid-September.
Freddie Freeman with his wife and their children.
Freddie Freeman with his wife and their children: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

On 27 March, Chelsea also shared an update about Max via her Instagram Story, writing:

We had our 9-month neurologist check-up for Max today. He is 80% recovered after today's assessment. He had reflexes in both his knees and feet for the first time. He is finally above his pre-GBS weight. He is still working hard in PT to build strength back in his legs & his feet (dorsiflexion) to improve.

She continued:

I cannot express how thankful I am for these improvements," she went on. Life has slowly started to feel more normal. I realise how precious health is now. It is everything. If you are a special needs parent, I have no words for how incredible you are.

Inside Freeman’s life as a father

Alongside Max, Freddie and Chelsea Freeman are also parents to his brothers, Brandon and Charlie. Learn more about them below.

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Freddie Freeman's eldest son, Frederick Charles Freeman II.
Freddie Freeman's eldest son, Frederick Charles Freeman II. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Frederick Charles Freeman II

Frederick Charles "Charlie" Freeman II, born on 15 September 2016, is the eldest son of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea. Charlie's birth followed a difficult 24-hour labour that ended in an emergency C-section. Chelsea announced Charlie’s birth on Instagram, writing:

Our first picture as a family of three!!! 24+ hours of labour, epidural at 8-9cm dilated and 3 hours of intense pushing in every position possible and this little guy wouldn't flip (he was sunny side up) or budge past my pelvic bones. Ended up in a C-section after exhausting every other option. Not how I wanted my labour to go, but he is healthy and perfect!! So smitten by this guy.

Charlie has gained significant attention for his advanced baseball skills, often appearing in viral videos of backyard practice with his father. He frequently participates in pre-game batting practice with the team and has thrown out multiple first pitches at Dodgers games, including a "perfect strike" on his father's bobblehead night in April 2025.

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Beyond baseball, Charlie is an avid golfer and a fan of the artist Bad Bunny, attending his first concert in 2024.

Brandon John Freeman

Freddie Freeman with his wife and their children.
Freddie Freeman with his wife and their children: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Brandon John Freeman, born on 20 December 2020, is the second son of Freddie and Chelsea Freeman. His birth came after Freddie and Chelsea struggled with fertility issues for several years following the birth of their first son, Charlie.

In a 2021 interview with ESPN, Chelsea opened up about her experience, saying:

It was a lot of doctors' appointments, a lot of procedures, a lot of tests. A lot of them by myself, because it was during the baseball season. It's all worth it in the end, but going through that ... definitely one of the hardest things mentally that you could go through.

Because of these challenges, they decided to use a surrogate. Just nine days before their surrogate’s scheduled embryo transfer, Chelsea discovered she was naturally pregnant. The couple still moved forward with the surrogacy process.

As a result, Brandon was born in December 2020, followed just a few weeks later by his younger brother, Maximus Freeman, who was born via surrogate in February 2021. Like his siblings, Brandon is a regular at Dodgers games and has made a notable appearance on the red carpet at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

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In 2024, Chelsea shared a belated birthday message for Brandon on Instagram, writing:

Brandon, you are the sweetest soul. You have so much joy in you. You give the best bear hugs. You LOVE everyone. You are the best surprise we ever got. Happy (belated) 3rd Birthday!!! We love you so much!!!
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman in Hollywood, California.
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman at the 2025 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre on 16 July 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach
Source: Getty Images

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman are expecting baby No. 4

Los Angeles Dodgers star and his wife announced on 22 February 2026, that they are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post featuring their three sons, with their eldest holding a sonogram. He captioned:

Baby #4 is on the way, and our hearts are already so full. We are incredibly grateful for the amazing woman helping bring our baby into our lives, and we’re choosing to honour her privacy as we walk this chapter. What do you think… brother or sister?

FAQs

  1. Who is Freddie Freeman? Freddie Freeman is a professional baseball first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball (MLB).
  2. Where is Freddie Freeman from? The MLB star was born in Fountain Valley, California, but grew up in Villa Park, a suburb in Orange County.
  3. How old is Freddie Freeman? Freddie Freeman is 36 years old. He was born on 12 September 1989
  4. Who is Freddie Freeman's wife? The baseball player has been married to Chelsea Freeman (née Goff) since 22 November 2014.
  5. Who are Freddie Freeman's children? Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have three children: Frederick Charles "Charlie" II, Brandon John and Maximus "Max" Turner.
  6. Does Freddie Freeman have three sons? As of March 2026, Freddie Freeman has three sons, but he and his wife, Chelsea, are expecting their fourth child.
  7. What syndrome does Freddie Freeman's son have? Freddie Freeman’s youngest son, Maximus, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in July 2024.
  8. Can Freddie Freeman's son walk? Maximus has made a significant recovery through intensive physical therapy and is able to walk again.

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Freddie Freeman's son, Maximus, was diagnosed with a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, but he has made remarkable progress through intensive care and physical therapy. The MLB star and his wife, Chelsea, are also parents to two other sons, Charlie and Brandon, and in 2026, they announced they were expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Iset Jua-T Snipes. She is the daughter of American actor and martial artist Wesley Snipes and his second wife, South Korean painter Nakyung "Nikki" Park. Unlike her famous parents, Iset tends to keep a very private life, away from the spotlight.

One of her few early public sightings was in April 2008, when she was photographed with her father and siblings during an outing in New York City. Iset and her four siblings made a brief cameo appearance in their father's 2021 film, Coming 2 America.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

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