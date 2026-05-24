Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Washington - USA - A gunman was killed following a shootout with Secret Service agents close to the White House on Saturday, May 23.

As reported by Euro News, US President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials confirmed the unfortunate development.

Trump said the shooter had a "violent history and possible obsession" with the White House.

The BBC's US media partner CBS has named the suspect as Nasire Best, a 21-year-old man who was known to the protection agency and had a documented history of mental health conditions.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng