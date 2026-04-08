The complicated family story behind Lindsay Lohan's parents and siblings

Lindsay Lohan's parents, Michael Lohan and Dina Lohan, had a turbulent, on-and-off marriage that ended in divorce in 2007. She grew up alongside her siblings, Michael Lohan Jr., Aliana Lohan and Dakota Lohan, amid her parents' legal battles and intense media scrutiny. Lindsay also has three half-siblings from her father's side.

Lindsay Lohan with her parents, Michael Lohan and Dina Lohan, during a Birthday Party for "Freaky Friday" Star Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Bill Davila (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Lindsay Lohan's parents, Dina and Michael Lohan, were married in 1985 and divorced in 2007 .

. Following the divorce, Lindsay's father married Kate Major , and the couple welcomed two sons, Landon and Logan.

, and the couple welcomed Landon and Logan. Lindsay's parents have faced decades of legal battles, from financial crimes and substance-related arrests to ongoing domestic disputes.

to ongoing domestic disputes. The Hollywood actress has three full siblings and three half-siblings from her father's other relationships.

Get to know Lindsay Lohan's parents

The American actress is the oldest child of Dina Lohan and Michael Lohan. Her parents married in 1985 but had a turbulent, on-and-off relationship. They first separated when Lindsay was three years old, but later reconciled. Dina filed for divorce in January 2005, and it was finalised in 2007.

During the 1997 to 1998 filming of The Parent Trap, Lindsay was navigating her parents' ongoing relationship challenges. Years later, during the July 2020 virtual cast reunion of The Parent Trap, she reflected on the film. Lindsay explained how her role as a twin sister trying to reunite their divorced parents related to her own life at age 11. She said:

My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out. I just felt so lucky and really blessed... Without this movie, I wouldn’t have gotten the acting bug.

The actress was raised in New York, largely by her mother, as her parents' ongoing legal issues and public disputes played out. This instability contributed to a strained and often distant relationship between Lindsay and her father. Here is a closer look at each of her parents.

Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan attends "Victoria's Voice - An Evening to Save Lives" presented by the Victoria Siegel Foundation. Photo: Bryan Steffy (modified by author)

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Lindsay's father first gained recognition as a Wall Street commodities broker and as the heir to his father's pasta business. He later became widely known as the father of the movie star, alongside his ex-wife, Dina Lohan.

Michael has appeared on reality TV shows, including Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, Lindsay, and Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn. His life has also been marked by decades of legal troubles. These include stock fraud in the late 1980s, probation violations in the 1990s, DUIs and domestic incidents in the 2000s, and patient brokering charges in 2021.

In 2014, Michael married Kate Major, a former journalist. The couple had two sons, Landon and Logan, though their marriage ended amid domestic violence allegations. In April 2025, Michael was sentenced to nine months in a Florida county jail for violating probation following assault allegations in Texas.

The relationship between Lindsay Lohan and her father, Michael Lohan, has been complicated and deeply shaped by her early struggles in Hollywood. During her most challenging years from 2010 to 2016, Lindsay pointed to her father as a major factor in her personal and professional difficulties. In an October 2010 interview with Vanity Fair, as reported by CBS News, she said:

I think my biggest focus for myself is learning how to continue to get through the trauma that my father has caused in my life.

Michael Lohan attends a taping of "Steppin Out Of The Tabloids". Photo: Dario Cantatore

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By 2018, after moving to Dubai and stabilising her life, Lindsay adopted a more detached but peaceful perspective. On The Wendy Williams Show, she explained:

I don't think anything's ever perfect... I've learned to just kind of step back and let them [my parents] do their thing, and I’ll do mine.

Following the birth of her son, Luai, and her Netflix "Lohanaissance," her dad has taken a more supportive role. Commenting on rumours of Lindsay's transformation, Michael told Page Six in 2024, as reported by Hindustan Times:

Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever. Her look [is] so natural—just like her talent.

Dina Lohan

Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan, gained public recognition as her manager, guiding her rise to Hollywood fame. She appeared on several reality shows, including Living Lohan (2008), Lindsay (2014), Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn (2016), and Celebrity Big Brother (2019).

Lindsay Lohan arrives with her mother, Dina, at the New York premiere of the movie "A Prairie Home Companion. Photo: Richard Corkery

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On Celebrity Big Brother, Dina discussed a five-year online relationship with “a special someone,” which Catfish's Nev Schulman later revealed to be Jesse Nadler. The couple got engaged in June 2020, with her ex-husband, Michael Lohan, approving, though they never married. Reflecting on reality TV, Dina told Entertainment Tonight in 2019:

I watched it first, asked my children, and then I said, ‘This is kind of cool ‘cause I’m kind of empty nesting.

Despite public family tensions, such as a 2012 girls' night dispute that led the American singer to accuse her mother of drug use, Lindsay now has a good relationship with her.

On The Wendy Williams Show, Lindsay reflected:

I think that in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves… And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice… it’s much simpler that way.

Dina has acknowledged her role in the challenges Lindsay faced. In a 2017 Dr. Phil interview, she admitted:

You know, I think when she was little, she saw most of the abuse. And so Lindsay did witness a lot, and I absolutely think it takes its toll on children as well.

Her ex-husband, Michael Lohan, added:

Our divorce, because of our relationship, affected Lindsay to the point where she drowned her sorrows and numbed her pain. And it breaks my heart to think that.

What happened to Lindsay Lohan's mother?

Dina Lohan attends as Ice-T and Coco host the Barbie and Ken Pink Rose Soiree. Photo: Sonia Moskowitz (modified by author)

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Dina Lohan encountered serious legal issues following a 2020 incident in Merrick, Long Island. On 11 January 2020, she was driving a 2016 Mercedes when she collided with another vehicle outside an Outback Steakhouse. She did not stop after the crash; instead, she drove home. The other driver followed her and alerted authorities.

When officers arrived, they found her sitting in the driver's seat with the engine still running. Court documents stated that she appeared unsteady, smelled of alcohol, and fell during questioning. Due to a previous 2013 DWI conviction, the charges were upgraded.

In September 2021, she pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. A Nassau County judge sentenced her in December 2021 to 18 days in jail and five years of probation. As of 2026, she remains on probation.

Her sentence also required her to attend a “Stop DWI” program and a victim impact panel. Additionally, her driver’s license was revoked for 18 months. She was also ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she operates during her probation.

Meet Lindsay Lohan's siblings

Lindsay Lohan has six siblings. Her three full siblings are Michael Lohan Jr., Aliana Lohan, and Dakota Lohan, and she has three half-siblings from her father's side: Ashley Kaufmann, Landon, and Logan. Here is a look at each of Margot Robbie's siblings.

Michael Lohan Jr.

Michael Lohan Jr. and Lindsay Lohan attend the "Just Sing It" app launch event. Photo: John Lamparski (modified by author)

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Michael Lohan Jr. was born in December 1987 and raised in New York alongside his sister, Lindsay Lohan. He attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, Long Island, graduating in 2006 before enrolling at Ithaca College.

Like his sister, Michael Jr. briefly stepped into entertainment as a child. He worked as a Ford Model and appeared in the 1998 film The Parent Trap. However, he later chose to step away from the spotlight. In an interview with the 2014 New York Post, he said:

I don't like being at the forefront.

Lindsay's brother then ventured into business. According to his LinkedIn profile, Michael has built a dynamic career across real estate, startups, and business development. He has been a member of Nineteen Blocks since June 2020.

Before that, Michael served as Executive Director of Real Estate at The Nassimi Group from January 2016 to June 2020. There, he focused on commercial leasing, investment sales, and capital markets advisory in New York City.

Before, he was the CEO and co-founder of Vigme from 2014 to February 2017. Around the same time, he co-founded cityMANI, which operated from April 2014 to December 2015. The mobile manicure service was later acquired by Elizabeth Arden's Red Door Spa.

In addition, the American entrepreneur worked in business development at Just Sing It from July 2014 to January 2016. Earlier in his career, he was a Strategic Partnerships Manager at Talent Resources from October 2010 to October 2011.

Lohan Jr. married his longtime partner, Nina Ginsberg, in 2017 after a decade of dating. The couple shares a daughter, Isabel Scarlet.

Aliana Lohan

Aliana Lohan at the "Freakier Friday" New York Special Screening. Photo: Stephanie Augello (modified by author)

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Aliana Lohan has developed a diverse career in modelling, acting, and music from a young age in New York. She was born in December 1993. Like her sister Lindsay Lohan, she entered the modelling industry early.

Aliana began modelling with Ford Models and later signed with NEXT Models and Wilhelmina Models. In 2023, she walked in New York Fashion Week for fashion designer Christian Siriano. Lindsay also explored acting. She appeared in films like The Parent Trap and TV shows such as Living Lohan and Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

Aliana also pursued music. Speaking about her passion for music on The Lohdown podcast in 2023, she stated:

I've loved singing since I was so young… Nina Simone. We have the same octave, so I always related to her soul.

She has released several hit songs, including Armor, Eternity, All Around Me, and Already Home. Most recently, she reunited with Lindsay in Falling for Christmas, where she appeared on screen and contributed songs to the soundtrack.

Dakota Lohan

Dakota Lohan attends La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

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Dakota Lohan, born in June 1996, is the youngest of the Lohan full siblings. Unlike some of his family members, he spent much of his childhood away from the public eye. In 2016, he told W magazine:

We've always been in the spotlight, but some of us have chosen to live a more private life. I think there's a way to balance both and I look forward to the challenge.

Since then, Dakota has built a name for himself in the modelling industry. He is signed with ONE Management and was previously represented by IMG Models. Dakota has walked for top fashion houses such as Saint Laurent and appeared in magazine spreads, including Esquire.

On the influence of his family, he shared with W magazine:

My family gave me the push. I'm a student and a surfer — I've always put both of those interests first — but it was my family who gave me the confidence to undertake modeling.

Dakota maintains a close bond with his siblings, especially Lindsay Lohan. In July 2022, he posted a heartfelt message to her on Instagram, writing:

My best friend for life. I’ve never smiled more than when I’m with you. You’re the most kind human. I’m beyond grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being you. Sounds simple but it means so much to me. Love you Linds.

Ashley Kaufmann

Actor Lindsay Lohan reacts prior to the Men's Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain match. Photo: Elsa

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Ashley Kaufmann, born on 30 June 1995, is the half-sister of Lindsay Lohan. She is the daughter of Michael Lohan Jr. and Kristi Kaufmann, reportedly born while Lindsay's father was still married to Dina Lohan. In 2008, Lindsay shared the news on MySpace, telling People:

My father just let my family and [me] know, amongst other [things] that he had another child after my little sister Aliana. Or maybe he had it before Aliana?? Either way, he cheated on my mother.

Ashley graduated with a bachelor's in Psychology from Auburn University and later acquired a master’s in Childhood Education from Auburn University at Montgomery.

At 16, Ashley launched her pop music career, recording tracks at Stereo Live Studio in Houston. Her debut album, AshleyA, featured her first single, Play with the Boys, produced by Paul Couture.

In November 2012, Ashley appeared on NBC's The Goddard Show with her mother, revealing that Michael Lohan was her biological father. Michael later joined the show and met Ashley for the first time. She also took a lie-detector test to prove she had not undergone plastic surgery to resemble Lindsay.

Landon and Logan

Landon Lohan and Logan Lohan are the half-brothers of Lindsay Lohan. They were born to Michael Lohan and Kate Major, with Landon arriving in 2013 and Logan following in 2014. Their parents announced plans to separate in 2015, highlighting the challenges of their blended family. The two boys have largely remained out of the public eye, so little is known about their lives.

FAQs

Who is Lindsay Lohan? She is an American singer, actress, and songwriter. Who are Lindsay Lohan's parents? The singer's parents are Dina and Michael Lohan. Are Lindsay Lohan's parents famous? They are widely known for their association with Lindsay Lohan, as well as for their own media presence and appearances on reality television. Does Lindsay Lohan have a relationship with her parents? Lindsay has had a complex relationship with her parents marked by periods of closeness and conflict, though it has evolved over time. Who are Lindsay Lohan's siblings? The actress has three full siblings, Michael Jr., Aliana, and Dakota, and three half-siblings, Ashley Kaufmann, Landon, and Logan. Where is Lindsay Lohan from? Lindsay hails from The Bronx, New York, United States. What ethnicity is Lindsay Lohan? She is of Irish and Italian heritage.

Lindsay Lohan's parents were often in the public eye and featured on reality television and in media coverage. Lindsay grew up close to her three full siblings: Michael Lohan Jr., Aliana Lohan, and Dakota Lohan. She also has half-siblings, Ashley Kaufmann, Landon and Logan, from her father’s later relationship.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Percy Hynes White's parents. Percy was born in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, to parents Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White. His parents reportedly separated in 2008.

Percy Hynes White is the only child of Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White, who are both prominent figures in the Canadian entertainment industry. His father works as a novelist, screenwriter, and actor, while his mother is a screenwriter, director, and producer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng