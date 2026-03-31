A special needs lady has shared her opinion concerning the recent wedding of Apostle Chibuzor's adopted son, who suffers autism

The lady, whose brother is also autistic, came online with her mother, educating the public about the challenges and how it is contained

The lady's opinion on the marriage between Aboy Chibuzor and a mother of three has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A non-verbal special needs lady has publicly shared her opinion following the controversial wedding of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere's non-verbal autistic adopted son, Aboy Chibuzor.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Aboy Chibuzor, a young boy under the cleric's care, married a mother of three on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

A special needs lady weighs in on Apostle Chibuzor's son's wedding. Photo credit: @aidenandfavoursworld/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The wedding took place at the church shortly after the pastor publicly sought a bride for him.

Special needs lady speaks on autism marriage

The marriage attracted a series of reactions on social media, and one that has caught attention is the reaction of a mother with children suffering from autism.

The lady's strong opinion was shared in a viral TikTok video posted by her mother, Edith Acha (@aidenandfavoursworld). The mother regularly shares her family's journey with autism and special needs.

In the clip, the special needs lady, who also has an autistic non-verbal brother, opposed the union between Aboy and the mother of three.

A special needs lady whose brother is autistic shares her concern over the recent wedding of Apostle Chibuzor's adopted son. Photo credit: @aidenandfavoursworld/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said:

"I am not supporting this marriage. This boy is autistic. And I don’t want my brother also to get married because he is autistic, and he needs to go to therapy."

Her mother provided extra context in the video. She stressed the need for appropriate medication and therapy to manage autism rather than rushing individuals into marriage.

The mother said:

“We need to create more awareness about autism in Africa, in our countries, because this is getting out of hands. This is no longer funny.”

She also captioned the video saying:

“My special needs' daughter own opinion about this non-verbal autistic boy’s viral marriage.. I am facing a similar situation with her. Puberty challenges.”

The TikTok video has already racked up over 326,000 views and 14,000 likes at the time of filing this report.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to special needs lady's comment

Netizens reacting to the new video are largely supporting the special needs lady’s view. Some of the comments are below.

MSS CONFIDENCE wrote:

"Autism requires more than therapeutic intervention; love, compassion, affection, and care play a vital role in meaningful support."

PortHarcourt1stLady said:

"Your kids are so cute; just like you. May God give you the strength and enough money to care for them."

Young gaga commented:

"You are a strong woman ooo. The lord is your strength."

User985302300975 commented:

"Thank you madam. you are doing well."

Man reacts as Apostle Chibuzor's son weds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that controversy trailed the wedding after a video raised questions about the timing.

The bride disclosed after the wedding that she was a mother of three, and her husband had passed away.

A critic questioned why background checks and clarifications were conducted after the marriage rather than before.

Source: Legit.ng