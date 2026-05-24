Abia APC Reacts to Outcome of Party's Primary Election as Tinubu Gets Certificate of Return
- Abia APC congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his overwhelming victory with 161,005 votes in the presidential primaries
- The party reaffirmed its commitment to support Tinubu's leadership and Renewed Hope agenda ahead of the 2027 elections
- Tinubu received his certificate of return and the party's flag as the APC's official candidate for the January 2027 contest
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Umuahia, Abia state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia chapter has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on what it described as his resounding victory at the party’s presidential primaries held across the 184 wards of the state on Saturday, May 23, 2026.
Legit.ng reported that, ahead of the 2027 elections, Tinubu reportedly secured a total of 161,005 votes to defeat his sole rival, Stanley Osifo, who polled 1,007 votes at the conclusion of the exercise.
Abia APC sends message to Tinubu
The Abia APC said the peaceful conduct and overwhelming participation recorded during the primaries reflected the confidence and trust party members and supporters in the state have in President Tinubu’s leadership and his “Renewed Hope” agenda.
In a statement issued on Sunday, May 24, signed by Uche Aguoru, the party’s spokesperson, and obtained by Legit.ng, the APC reaffirmed its commitment and pledged full support for the president, expressing confidence in securing an overwhelming victory for the party in the January 2027 elections.
The statement read:
"We want to also congratulate all our leaders, especially the leader of Abia APC and the returning officer for the presidential primaries, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who, through painstaking efforts, ensured we remain united, focused, and determined to mobilise our members and supporters across the state in support of the APC and the Renewed Hope vision for a better and more prosperous Nigeria."
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It added:
"Abia APC, once again congratulate our amiable President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on this resounding victory while promising to ensure he wins overwhelmingly during the general elections."
Tinubu gets certificate of return
Meanwhile, President Tinubu was today, Sunday, May 24, presented with a certificate of return following his emergence as APC’s flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election.
He was also presented with the party’s flag as a symbol of his candidacy for the election, according to The Nation.
APC Chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda presented Tinubu with the certificate and flag at a ceremony in Abuja.
Read more on President Bola Tinubu:
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
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- President Tinubu to finally sign 4 tax reform bills into law, 'groundbreaking'
- 2027 election: Dele Momodu makes claim on Tinubu allegedly forcing Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso to work together
Abia APC celebrates Kalu on birthday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state chapter of the APC joyfully celebrated Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his 55th birthday.
The APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.
Kalu has been serving as a principal officer in the House of Representatives since 2023, representing the Bende federal constituency.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.