How old are Rod Blagojevich's daughters? Meet the former governor's family

How old are Rod Blagojevich's daughters? The Blagojevich daughters, Annie (22) and Amy (29), were thrust into the spotlight as firsthand witnesses to their father's highly publicised political scandal. They remain in the spotlight even after their father's commutation and eventual pardon.

Blagojevich at a 2008 news conference (L). The former governor, his wife, and daughters pictured in a family portrait (R). Photo: @SaltDisney2 on Facebook, @govrodblagojevich on X (modified by author)

As of February 2026, Annie Blagojevich , who was born in 1996, is 29 years old.

, who was born in is 29 years old. Rod Blagojevich's youngest daughter, Amy Blagojevich , born in 2003, is 22 years old as of February 2026.

, born in is 22 years old as of February 2026. Amy is a licensed social worker in Chicago and has transitioned into clinical therapy at the Lincoln Park Therapy Group.

How old are Rod Blagojevich's daughters?

The Blagojevich family has largely lived in the national spotlight due to their father's high-profile legal battles. Amy, who was only 12 when her father was arrested, passionately advocated for his release throughout his 14-year federal prison sentence.

At the time of his sentencing in December 2008, Rod's youngest daughter, Annie, was five years old. She was 16 when her father's sentence was commuted in 2020 and 17 years old when he was fully pardoned. Have a look at details of their ages and life updates at the time of this writing.

Amy Blagojevich

Rod Blagojevich's daughter, Amy, in a social media post celebrating her one-year anniversary at the Lincoln Park Therapy Group in Chicago. Photo: @lincolnparktherapygroup

Full name : Amy Blagojevich

: Amy Blagojevich Date of birth : 3 August 1996

: 3 August 1996 Age : 29 years as of January 2026

: 29 years as of January 2026 Zodiac sign: Leo

Amy Blagojevich is a licensed social worker (LSW) with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. She is also a professional therapist based in Chicago. She earned her master's in social work from Loyola University Chicago in 2023. Amy specialises in clinical therapy for individuals and couples, focusing on anxiety, depression, and life transitions at Lincoln Park Therapy Group.

Throughout her father's imprisonment, she was a vocal advocate, famously writing open letters to political figures regarding his sentence. Amy Blagojevich has repeatedly spoken out in support of her father. Following his August resentencing to 14 years in prison for public corruption by U.S. District Judge James Zagel, she gestured toward the judge and told the courtroom,

He stole my childhood!

At the time of her father's arrest, former US President Obama was in office. In January 2017, Amy wrote an angry open letter to Barack Obama, saying she lost respect for him after he declined to commute her father’s 14-year federal prison sentence before he left office.

You’ve broken my heart once again, and you’ve betrayed the concept of justice like many other heartless individuals have done before you.

She added,

You can’t deny that you saw the letters my sister and I wrote... You stood by and watched the arrest, the trials, the sentencing, the appellate court decision, the resentencing hearing, and the horrific lies and hurtful words said in the press. You did nothing—said nothing—for eight long years. While my father spent time behind barbed wire, you were living in the lap of luxury.

Annie Blagojevich

Rod Blagojevich's daughter, Annie (L), her father, and Priscilla Presley (C) pictured at an event hosted by the Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. Photo: @govrodblagojevich

Full name : Annie Blagojevich

: Annie Blagojevich Date of birth : April 2003

: April 2003 Age : 22 years as of January 2026

: 22 years as of January 2026 Zodiac sign: Aries

Annie was born in April 2003 and is 22 years old as of February 2026. She was born shortly after her father's inauguration as the 40th Governor of Illinois.

At the time her father was first convicted on 17 August 2010, Amy was seven years old. Now a young adult, she has largely opted for a private lifestyle, unlike her sister.

FAQs

Who is Rod Blagojevich's wife? The former governor has been married to Patricia Blagojevich, née Mell, since 25 August 1990. What does Patti Blagojevich do for a living? According to the Chicago Tribune, the former governor's wife has worked as a real estate agent, an investment banker, and a financial adviser for her husband's lobbying firm, among other jobs. Who are Rod Blagojevich's daughters? Rod Blagojevich has two daughters, Amy and Annie Blagojevich, with his wife, Patricia Blagojevich. What is Rod Blagojevich doing today? Following a full pardon in 2025, Rod Blagojevich remains active in political circles as a self-described 'Trumpocrat.' What happened to Rod Blagojevich? The former governor served nearly eight years of a 14-year federal prison sentence before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2020 and granted him a full pardon in 2025. Where is Amy Blagojevich today? She resides in Chicago, where she practices as a social worker and therapist. Is Amy Blagojevich on Instagram? While she has had an online presence on Facebook for advocacy in the past, she no longer maintains a highly publicised personal Instagram account. Where are Rod Blagojevich's parents from? His parents, Rade and Mila Blagojevich, immigrated from FPR Yugoslavia (Serbia) to Chicago in 1947. What reality show was Patricia Blagojevich on? Patti was a contestant on the NBC reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2009 as a replacement for her husband, Rod Blagojevich.

Despite growing up in the shadow of a political scandal, Amy and Annie Blagojevich have carved out lives defined by their own choices. From public advocacy to quiet privacy, each has moved forward in her own way. Their story is ultimately one of resilience beyond controversy.

