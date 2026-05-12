Are Serena and Kordell still together? Love Island USA Season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have been dating for about two years since leaving the show. The couple has celebrated major milestones since leaving the show, from their first holiday season and anniversary to red carpet appearances and brand partnerships.

Serena and Kordell attend a 2026 film premiere (L). The Love Island winners smile during the season finale. Photo: @Dose of Morning Chisme on Facebook, @korde1ll on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham have continued dating since leaving the Love Island villa in 2024.

in 2024. Serena Page and Kordell Beckham won the sixth season of Love Island USA and walked away with the grand prize of $100,000.

and walked away with the grand prize of $100,000. Kordena, as they are fondly referred to, were the first Black couple to win Love Island USA Season 6.

Season 6. The couple has appeared in campaigns for Savage x Fenty, Essence, and Cosmopolitan; starred in the lyric video for Summer Walker's Heart Of A Woman; and joined the spin-off Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Are Serena and Kordell still together?

Serena and Kordell are still together, one year and nine months after the Love Island USA Season 6 finale aired on 21 July 2024 (as of May 2026). In a January 2026 interview on Relationshit w/ Kamie Crawford, Serena weighed in on speculation over marriage and their relationship status.

Best relationship I've been in... I mean, yeah, we've discussed it. It's, you know, in the talks, and it'll happen when he decides to get on one knee and propose.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham attended the Love Island: Beyond the Villa event in West Hollywood, CA in July 2025. Photo: @serenapagesource on Threads

Source: UGC

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham's journey in and outside the villa

Serena and Kordell entered the Love Island villa as original islanders and immediately coupled up. At the time of this writing, they are listed among the most successful Love Island contestants. Here is an update on where Serena and Kordell are now and a full breakdown of their relationship history.

June 2024: Where it all began

Kordell and Serena arrived at the villa on Day One in matching lime green outfits. The pair coupled up and slowly established a bond. Although the couple stayed together, Serena did not feel a romantic spark with Kordell at the start of the experience.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham pictured during the Mr. and Mrs. newlywed challenge on Love Island USA Season 6. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

July 2024: Serena and Kordell break up, reconcile, and win the season

During Casa Amor, Kordell briefly coupled with Daia McGhee. Entering the main villa with Daia elicited an intense reaction from Serena, as she opted not to couple with any other islander.

An intense conversation followed this initial reaction and their fiery breakup on the dock. In her exit interview with Today, Daia shared how the reaction shifted the dynamic of their relationship.

Well, I don’t think that anyone expected that reaction... As far as right when we were walking in, he was pretty confident in his decision. And as we started walking closer to her and realising she was by herself and how upset she was, I think he was starting to realise, ‘Like, what did I do?’

Daia McGhee pictured before the Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion episode. Photo: @theloveislandteapage

Source: Instagram

Daia and Kordell broke up in episode 27. Speaking with Today, she gave reasons for the breakup.

I could really tell that his head was (with) Serena. But for some reason he just kept telling me, like, ‘Oh yeah, I still want to try things with you.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not really seeing that. Like, I hear your words, but your actions aren’t really matching that.’

As their time progressed in the villa, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham found their way back to each other.

After winning the Flex Appeal challenge, Serena and Kordell officially recommitted to each other. Their bond grew stronger during this time, even receiving family approval.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham share a moment during their final one-on-one date before the season finale in episode 31 of Love Island USA Season 6. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Twitter

On 21 July 2024, Serena and Kordell were crowned winners of Love Island USA season 6, making history as the first-ever Black couple to win the US franchise. They left the villa as a couple. Their counterparts, JaNa and Kenny, took second place.

In an interview with Swoon, Kordell revealed that the couple had exchanged rings before Casa Amor week as an expression of their commitment. He said,

So it started that day I had the recoupling when Serena and Hannah were standing next to each other. After that, that solidified how we felt towards each other. In a joking way, I was like, ‘Hey, your ring looks pretty cool. You want mine?’ ... And we both made a pact to kind of keep a piece of each other on ourselves. It was a very passionate moment, a very meaningful moment with those rings exchanged (with) one another.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham pictured during the Stick or Twist dance party in season 6 of Love Island USA. Photo: @LoveIslandUS

Source: Facebook

August 2024: Serena and Kordell go official

Serena and Kordell officially became boyfriend and girlfriend while on a romantic date at Twelve Twelve in Santa Monica. On 6 August, Kordell announced this development on his Instagram Stories, with the caption,

I just asked her out, y'all. She said yes. Somebody help me.

In Serena's follow-up mini-vlog on TikTok, she said,

The most important part of the date we left out was that he asked if he could be my boyfriend... I got a boyfriend, guys.

In an exclusive with People, Kordell spoke about their long-distance relationship and his intentions to move closer to Serena. At the time, Kordell lived in Texas and Serena in Los Angeles. The couple returned for the Love Island USA Reunion episode with other season 6 contestants, including Kaylor and Aaron.

September 2024: Kordell and Serena go on vacation

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham pictured on a night out in New York City in September 2024. Photo: @popspectator on Threads

Source: UGC

On 26 September 2024, the OG islanders went on their first vacation as a couple to Bermuda.

In the same month, the couple made their first collab video in partnership with NYX Cosmetics. The get-ready-with-me video showed Serena using NYX Cosmetics while Kordell gave a voiceover.

The month also saw them make their first public appearance as a couple at a Bumble event, An Evening with Kordell & Serena. In the event, the couple shared relationship advice and discussed their time on the show.

October 2024: Serena talks about the next steps

Serena and Kordell pictured in a scene from the Heart of a Woman music video by Summer Walker. Photo: @LoveIslandUS

Source: Facebook

Late in October, Summer Walker's Heart of a Woman lyric video was released, featuring Serena and Kordell in a romantic storytelling of the song.

On 2 October 2024, Serena Page shared a relationship update with People. At this time, Kordell had moved to Los Angeles. In response to questions about moving in together, she said

This is naked. It is nothing. This is my apartment. My finger's empty, and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we're engaged.

In the exclusive interview, she added,

The next step would be engagement. And we need some time for that.

The 2024 Halloween marked the start of the holiday season and a new tradition for the couple. They released a series of photos dressed as Dionne and Murray from the movie Clueless for Halloween. In 2025, the couple celebrated the holiday as Ms. B. Haven and Mr. Freeze.

December 2024: Serena and Kordell spend the holidays together

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham pictured at a Houston Texans football game on 25 December 2024. Photo: @LoveIslandUS

Source: Facebook

Before Christmas, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham starred in a Savage X Fenty holiday campaign. Serena showcased a knit sweater​ and booty shorts​ with metallic full-length tights, while Kordell wore a ​graphic zip-up hoodie​ with a long-sleeved top​ and fleece sweatpants.

The couple also made their debut red carpet appearance by attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Fire Inside at the DGA Theatre Complex.

On Christmas Day, the couple spent the day together attending a football game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. They spent the holidays together in Kordell's hometown in Houston, Texas.

At the end of the year, Serena posted a carousel of Instagram photos, sharing bits of her eventful year. In the post caption, she expressed her gratitude for Kordell, whom she called 'the man of my dreams.'

February 2025: Kordell and Serena make more red carpet appearances

Kordell and Serena made several public appearances early in 2025. These included the NAACP Image Awards, the 67th Grammy Awards, and the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.

In April and March 2025, the couple attended the Neon Carnival and the 45th College Television Awards. They also made an appearance at Jordan Chile's 25th birthday party. The pair was featured on the February 2025 Cosmopolitan’s Love Issue.

July 2025: Kordell and Serena return to the villa

On 9 July, season 6 contestants made appearances on the Love Island USA x Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiere party. This set the stage for a two-season sequel, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, following season 6 islanders in Los Angeles as they dealt with evolving romances, new careers, changing friendships, and fame.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham pictured before the 45th College Television Awards. Photo: @serenapagesource on Threads

Source: Facebook

August 2025: Serena and Kordell celebrate their first anniversary

The Love Island USA winners marked their first anniversary officially in coordinated social media posts on 6 August 2025. Serena captioned her Instagram post, which contained a sixteen-picture carousel, '365 days, laughter, and love. Happy 1y babyy.'

Kordell's nineteen-picture carousel shared photos on Instagram with the caption,

Happy 1 year to this beautiful, goofy queen. I love you, baby, and I’m ready for another 365.

November 2025: Kordell Beckham gives Serena a promise ring

Fans noticed a new ring on Serena's finger, and speculation about an engagement grew. During a Snapchat Q&A, Serena addressed it directly,

It's just a promise ring, guys. Y'all know well if it was an engagement, it would be a ROCKK.

FAQs

Who is Serena Page from Love Island USA? Serena is a media planner and reality TV star. How old are Serena and Kordell? Born on 19 September 1999, Serena is 26 years old as of May 2026; on the other hand, Kordell Beckham is 23 years old at the time of this writing. What happened between Kordell and Serena? The couple met on Love Island USA Season 6 and have been dating since then. Are Serena and Cordell from Love Island still together? As of May 2025, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham are still dating. Did Serena and Kordell break up? The couple has not broken up, but did play an April Fools' prank on their fans with a fake breakup announcement. What college did Serena from Love Island USA go to? Serena Page attended the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she graduated with a degree in marketing in 2022.

Serena and Kordell are still together. Nearly two years after meeting at the Love Island USA villa, the couple has built a strong union that has matured well past reality TV into real life. The couple has collaborated on brand partnerships, made public appearances, and film and reality TV cameo appearances.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 7 couples. Season 7 couples include Iris Kendall and TJ Palma, Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, and Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley.

Some of the Love Island Season 7 couples have broken up and moved on to new chapters beyond the villa, including launching businesses and pursuing careers in media. Read on for relationship updates and details of the only couples who have stayed together: Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams, and Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng