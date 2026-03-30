Controversy trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son after a video raised questions about the timing of key disclosures

The bride disclosed after the wedding that she was a mother of three, and her children’s father was late

A critic questioned why background checks and clarifications were done after the marriage instead of before

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of the autistic son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

In a video spotted by Legit.ng on Facebook, a Nigerian man, on March 30, 2026, raised heavy questions regarding the "haste" of the marriage.

A Nigerian man points out an observation at the wedding of Apostle Chibuzor's autistic son. Photo credit: Ugo Boss

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian man shared a subsequent interview conducted by the Apostle himself, which revealed surprising details about the bride's past.

Austistic son's bride shares her background

In a sit-down interview shared on Monday morning, barely 24 hours after the wedding ceremony, Apostle Chibuzor questioned the new bride about her background.

The woman, who appeared calm, made a startling disclosure:

"I am a mother of three. I am not a v!rgin," she stated.

When asked about the children’s father's whereabouts, she simply replied, "He is late."

The wedding of Apostle Chibuzor's autistic son. Photo credit: @apostlechibuzorgiftchinyere

Source: UGC

The bride further clarified her roots, stating she is from the Esan tribe in Edo State but grew up in Rivers State, where her mother hails from the Kalabari kingdom.

“Why Haste?”: Man's comment to OPM Founder

The interview has triggered a backlash from a social media commentator, Ugo Boss, who argued that such "clarifications" should have been a prerequisite for the marriage, not an afterthought.

The critic questioned why the church and the Apostle did not conduct thorough background checks on the woman's health, mental stability, and family history before allowing the union with his son, who is known to be on the autism spectrum.

Ugo Boss said in a Facebook video:

"What was supposed to be done before the wedding is being done after the wedding. Why was the haste? The woman's origin, status, and family were not clarified before this arranged marriage took place."

Reactions to OPM founder austistic son's marriage

The marriage has been a major talking point across Nigeria, as many believe it was an "arranged" union facilitated by the Apostle to ensure his son has a life partner and caregiver. While many OPM members have congratulated the family, calling it an act of grace, others on the X and Facebook are questioning the transparency of the process.

Some of the comments are below.

Aloy De Don said:

"This seems absurd, why after the marriage."

Chukwunedum Onuzulike wrote

"Apostle don turn creator for this app."

World Wide commented:

"Doing the first thing last, this is not expected."

Pastor Ashimolowo launches massive estate

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo unveiled a new estate in Lagos state using a sports-themed design.

The estate featured 14 streets named after EPL clubs, showcasing Nigeria's love for football and unity.

The respected cleric said the estate addresses Nigeria's housing deficit, offering experiences beyond just living spaces for homeowners and investors.

Source: Legit.ng