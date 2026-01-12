Meet Christopher and Jennifer Rodrigo, Olivia Rodrigo's supportive parents

Olivia Rodrigo's parents, Christopher and Jennifer Rodrigo, have been the backbone of her fast rise to stardom. From encouraging her to take her first piano lessons to standing by her side at the Grammy Awards, the couple has balanced their private lives with the demands of a rising global icon.

Olivia Rodrigo and her mum at the 66th annual Grammys (L). The singer and her dad, Chris, arriving at the SNL after party on 10 December 2023. Photo:@liv.source on Instagram (modified by author)

Get to know Olivia Rodrigo's parents, Christopher and Jennifer Rodrigo

Olivia's parents, Christopher Lawrence Rodrigo and Jennifer Rebecca Rodrigo, have kept a low profile, but their influence is woven into her music. During a 2017 interview with the Disney Channel, she gushed about them, saying:

I definitely have a lot of traits that I think I inherited from my family members. My parents they've taught me how to be kind and respectful, and to always do the right thing.

Top-5 facts about Christopher and Jennifer Rodrigo. Photo: @liv.source on Instagram (modified by author)

While they are not celebrities, Chris and Jennifer acted as her first talent managers, enrolling her in piano and acting lessons. Although Olivia admits she "hated" piano at the age of nine and would cry before lessons, she now credits her parents' persistence for her songwriting skills. The American actress told Disney Channel:

I had my first proper piano lesson when I was probably nine years old, and I hated it. I would cry before every lesson. But, in hindsight, I'm very glad I was forced to be in piano lessons because I use those skills that I was taught every day. Playing piano is one of my favorite things to do now, so I'm grateful that my parents forced me to do that.

Olivia Rodrigo's parents famously celebrated her when she won three Grammy Awards in 2022. During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album, she noted:

I want to thank my mom and my dad for being as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walkover.

Christopher Rodrigo: Heritage and musical influence

Olivia's father Christopher (L), her grandfather (C), and Olivia Rodrigo (R). Photo: @oliviarodrigo on X (Twitter)

Olivia Rodrigo's father, Christopher, is a family therapist by profession, of Filipino American descent. Olivia often speaks proudly about her heritage, noting that her paternal great-grandfather emigrated from the Philippines as a teenager. In the aforementioned Disney Channel video, while honouring Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, she said:

I am part Filipina on my dad's side of the family. My Filipino heritage comes from my great-grandfather. He came on a boat from the Philippines when he was just a teenager.

Beyond heritage, Christopher shaped Olivia's alternative rock sound. He introduced her to music bands he loved in his youth, such as The Cure, No Doubt, and The White Stripes. In 2023, Olivia told Vogue that she still attends concerts with her father to discover music that inspired him. She noted:

He's introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age.

Jennifer Rebecca Rodrigo: The "harsh" musical critic

Chris Rodrigo (L), Olivia Rodrigo (C), and Jennifer Rodrigo (R) posing for a photo. Photo:@liv.source on Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo's mother is a school teacher in California. She was born on 25 September 1974, making her 51 years old as of January 2026.

What nationality is Olivia Rodrigo's mum? Jennifer is an American national of Irish and German descent. Olivia describes her as her role model. In an interview with People magazine on 24 April 2025, after receiving the Catalyst of Change Award, Olivia said:

My mom is wonderful, and I know everyone says that, but I love her, and she always emboldens me to stand up for what I believe in and follow my heart.

Despite their close bond, Jennifer is not afraid to give her daughter "tough love" regarding her music. In 2022, Olivia told Entertainment Weekly that her mother is a "harsh critic," but she deeply values that honesty when refining her top-charting hits.

She has great music taste. But she is a really harsh critic despite the fact that she's my mom. And she's always honest with me, which I really appreciate.

What was Olivia Rodrigo accused of?

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on 13 November 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

According to The Journal, since the release of her debut album Sour, Olivia has faced several claims of plagiarism. Elvis Costello noted similarities between his song Pump It Up and Rodrigo's Brutal, but defended her, saying:

It's how rock & roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy.

Olivia eventually gave Taylor Swift songwriting credits on Deja Vu due to similarities to Cruel Summer. Additionally, after fans noted similarities between Good 4 U and Misery Business, Olivia granted Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro songwriting credits. Courtney Love also accused Olivia of allegedly stealing a photo idea from one of her past albums in June 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo's parents, Christopher and Jennifer Rodrigo, are her unwavering cheerleaders who turned dreams into a platinum reality. The family therapist and teacher have supported her musical and acting career from the outset, paving the way to stardom.

