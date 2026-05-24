The NCAA has suspended service to 11 domestic airlines, including Air Peace and upfront Ibom Air for outstanding regulatory debts

upfront The authority said it will cease providing services to any airline that was affected until they get clearance from the finance unit

Domestic airlines are reported to owe at least N10 billion in debt to NCCA for Ticket Sales Charge and Cargo Sales Charge

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The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has placed 11 domestic airlines on the “No-Pay-No-Service” list over outstanding financial obligations.

The directive, contained in an internal memo dated May 22, 2026, instructed all NCAA directorates to withhold services from affected airlines unless they obtain financial clearance from the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.

NCAA moves against 11 airlines over unpaid regulatory debts Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

NCCA: No pay, no service

The authority also said the policy must be strictly complied with across all operational departments and regional offices.

Airlines listed in the memo include Air Peace Limited, Ibom Air Limited, Arik Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines, Umza Air, NG Eagle, Max Air Limited, Caverton Helicopters, Overland Airways, Rano Air and ValueJet, Punch reports.

The memo, signed by Olufemi Odukoya, Director of Finance and Accounts, was circulated to all relevant departments within the authority, including regional offices. It was also copied to senior officials, including the Director-General of Civil Aviation, as well as regional managers.

The NCAA relies heavily on statutory charges and service-related payments from operators to fund core regulatory functions, including safety inspections, oversight activities, personnel obligations and operational administration.

BusinessDay reports that domestic airlines collectively owe the regulator more than N10 billion, with some estimates placing total liabilities at between N19 billion and an additional $7.8 million in unremitted funds.

Air Peace, Ibom Air, Arik Air listed in fresh NCAA crackdown Photo: Ibom Air

Source: UGC

The debts largely stem from the 5% Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and Cargo Sales Charge (CSC), which airlines collect from passengers on behalf of aviation regulatory agencies but are required to remit to the government.

New airline begins operations in Nigeria

Meanwhile, a new player is set to join Nigeria’s aviation industry as Binani Air has officially opened ticket sales ahead of its inaugural flight operations scheduled for May 10, 2026.

The new airline described the development as a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s aviation sector while also creating fresh employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The airline said the launch marks a significant milestone as it transitions from planning to full commercial operations.

FG introduces “fly now, pay later” scheme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has rolled out a new consumer credit initiative known as “Fly Now, Pay Later,” designed to make domestic flights more affordable for Nigerians.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation announced the development on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, explaining that the product enables qualified individuals to book local flights immediately and spread payments over a set period through structured financing.

According to the agency, the programme is intended to ease the burden and upfront travel costs, which often prevent people from taking urgent or important trips.

Source: Legit.ng