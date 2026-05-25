Defence Headquarters warns of potential Eid-el-Kabir attacks in North-East by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters

Military deploys troops and enhances security measures to safeguard against possible terrorist activities during celebrations

Residents advised to stay vigilant, avoid crowded areas, and report suspicious activities to prevent any security breaches

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has warned of possible attacks by suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations scheduled for Wednesday,May 27, particularly in crowded civilian areas across the North-East.

The warning was issued on Monday in a statement released in Abuja by the Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lt Col Sani Uba.

Defence HQ Issues Fresh Warning of Possible Boko Haram, ISWAP Attacks, Discloses When and Where

Source: Twitter

Military cites intelligence on possible attacks

According to the military, intelligence reports suggest that remnants of terrorist groups may attempt to exploit the festive period to launch isolated attacks using sulcide bombers and improvised explosive devices.

The statement said the threats were expected mainly in densely populated locations and public gathering points.

“Credible intelligence available to the Command indicates the possibility of isolated attempts by remnant Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements to exploit the festive period to carry out attacks against civilian targets using suiclde bombers and IEDs, particularly in areas of high population concentration,” the statement read.

Troops deployed to vulnerable locations

The military said security forces had already intensified operations and deployed personnel to strategic areas to prevent any breach during the celebrations.

According to the statement, troops have been stationed at vulnerable locations across operational sectors, while surveillance and intelligence assets have been activated.

“Ahead of Wednesday’s celebrations, troops have been forward-deployed to critical and vulnerable locations across all sectors of the theatre, surveillance and ISR assets have been fully activated, patrols have been intensified,” it added.

The command also said security agencies were working closely with local vigilante groups and the Civilian Joint Task Force to strengthen security coordination.

Residents advised to avoid crowded areas

The military urged residents to remain vigilant throughout the celebration period and avoid unnecessary exposure to security risks.

Among the safety measures outlined were avoiding crowded gatherings where possible, limiting movement at night, and promptly reporting suspicious activities or unattended objects to security agencies.

The authorities also cautioned against spreading rumours or unverified information capable of causing panic.

Traditional rulers and community leaders urged to assist

The Defence Headquarters called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, media organisations and community stakeholders to support ongoing security efforts by encouraging residents to provide credible intelligence.

It stressed that public cooperation remained critical to preventing attacks and sustaining counter-terrorism operations in the region.

Military assures residents of preparedness

Despite the warning, the military assured residents that troops remained fully prepared to respond to any security threat during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The command maintained that security forces remained determined to deny terrorist groups freedom of operation across the North-East.

“The command remains resolute in its determination to deny terrorists any freedom of action and ensure that the Eid El Kabir celebrations proceed in an atmosphere of peace, safety, and dignity for all,” the statement added.

Military nabs female ISWAP collaborator

Previously, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a 50-year-old woman suspected of collaborating with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during a routine security operation in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Security sources said the arrest was made at a military checkpoint on Wednesday morning, May 20, as part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the Lake Chad region.

Source: Legit.ng