Tracking Harry Styles' girlfriends over the years, from past loves to today

Harry Styles’ girlfriends include high-profile names like Caroline Flack, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe, and Olivia Wilde. From headline-making romances with Swift and Wilde to recent rumours linking him to Zoë Kravitz, his love life continues to captivate fans.

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards (L) and attends S.S. Daley RTW Spring (R). Photo: Gareth Cattermole, Saira MacLeod (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Harry Styles is reportedly dating actress Zoë Kravitz, with the pair spotted together in London and New York since late 2025 .

with the pair spotted together in London and New York . Early in his career, Harry attracted media attention for his relationship with the late Caroline Flack, due to their 14-year age difference .

due to their . He was in a high-profile, long-term relationship with Olivia Wilde , whom he met on the set of Don't Worry Darling in 2021.

, whom he in 2021. The singer’s brief yet memorable 2012 relationship with Taylor Swift became a cultural moment, reportedly inspiring hit songs from both artists.

All of Harry Styles' girlfriends: From early flings to recent rumours

Harry Styles' ex-girlfriends have included some of the most high-profile and influential women in music, fashion, and film. Over the years, his love life has drawn as much attention as his chart-topping hits and award-winning performances.

From early flings during his One Direction days to headline-making romances, the singer's romantic journey is full of memorable moments.

Felicity Skinner (2009)

Harry Styles and Felicity Skinner pictured kissing. Photo: @FeIicitySkinner (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Felicity Skinner is said to have been Harry’s first girlfriend before his rise to fame. The two met through a mutual friend and dated for less than a year. In a 2012 interview with People, Felicity discussed him, as reported by Mirror. She said:

He was a really good boyfriend, very romantic and, yes, shy. He was good looking and obviously I found him very attractive. We were together for just under a year. Now we don't even talk any more. I haven't ever met any of the other One Direction boys.

Caroline Flack (2011)

Caroline Flack attends the Galaxy Pop Up Drive-In Cinema. Photo: Dave J Hogan

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Caroline Flack is one of Harry Styles' older girlfriends. The two dated in 2011, when Harry was 17, and Caroline was in her 30s. The actor met Flack on the talent show The X Factor, which she was co-hosting, during a competition with other members of One Direction.

Reflecting on their relationship, Flack wrote in her 2015 autobiography, Storm in a C Cup:

I already knew that he had a crush on me, he’d made it pretty obvious... He’d said it in magazines, and he’d said it to friends.

Their relationship faced public criticism due to the age gap. Flack added in her autobiography:

It was only when it became public knowledge that things turned sour.

The pair later parted ways. Flack tragically passed away in February 2020 at the age of 40.

Emily Atack (2012)

Emily Atack attend the match during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match. Photo: Bob Bradford

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Harry Styles briefly dated British actress Emily Atack in 2012. The Inbetweeners star kept the relationship private and only spoke about it two years later. She told Reveal magazine in 2014, as reported by Hello Magazine:

We had a short-lived thing that was just a bit of fun. Then we went off in our opposite directions. Harry and I had a laugh. It was brief, but fun, and then we moved on.

Emma Ostilly (2012)

Model Emma Ostilly attends the 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

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Harry was rumoured to be dating American model Emma Ostilly after the two were spotted kissing in Auckland, New Zealand. Emma also appeared in One Direction’s music video Gotta Be You.

Taylor Swift (2012–2013)

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles step out together in New York City. Photo: David Krieger

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Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated from 2012 to 2013, becoming one of pop music’s most talked-about couples. They first met at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2012.

Fans spotted a connection when Styles wore a paper-plane necklace that Swift had previously owned. That December, they were photographed together in Central Park. Their relationship reportedly ended on a trip to the Caribbean on 4 January 2013.

Though Taylor and Harry rarely spoke publicly about their romance, many tracks on Swift’s 1989 album are said to reference their time together. In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, Styles said dating Swift taught him a lot about being in the public eye.

When I see photos from that day I think: Relationships are hard, at any age…You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it—I just wanted it to be a normal date.

Nicole Scherzinger (2013–2014)

Nicole Scherzinger attends Variety's 2025 Power Of Women. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

After his relationship with Taylor Swift ended, Harry was romantically linked to Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger. A source told The Sun in 2015:

They had a dalliance at the end of the X Factor in 2013 and met up again early last year… They hooked up over three years later when Harry had matured and was a member of the world's biggest band.

At the time, Harry Styles was 19, while Nicole Scherzinger was 35, making their brief relationship widely discussed because of the age gap.

Kendall Jenner (2013–2014, 2015–2016))

Kendall Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci. Photo: Lionel Hahn

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The One Direction star, Harry Styles, and Kendall Jenner first sparked dating rumours between 2013 and 2014 after being seen together on multiple occasions. Their connection drew attention again in 2015 when they reunited over New Year’s Eve. They spent time together in Anguilla, including a yacht outing in St. Barts.

In a January 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kendall’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, said:

Do I think they’re dating? Yes. I don't know if they're like boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays I don't know. People are weird with stuff. So, I don't know their title. But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me that's dating.

The duo reportedly ended their relationship later in 2016. They were briefly linked again after meeting at the Met Gala in 2019, though their relationship was never officially confirmed.

Erin Foster (2014)

Erin Foster attends the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

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Rumours about the British singer and Erin Foster began in 2014 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. They visited a pumpkin patch and later went for dinner. Styles reportedly met Foster, the daughter of music producer David Foster, through a mutual friend, Kimberly Stewart.

Despite the speculation, neither Styles nor Foster confirmed the relationship.

Nadine Leopold (November 2014–March 2015)

Nadine Leopold attends the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere. Photo: Gareth Cattermole (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Austrian model Nadine Leopold is also among Harry Styles’ exes. Speculation began in November 2014 after they were spotted together in New York City. The pair were reportedly introduced by their mutual agent, Jeff Azoff.

In January 2015, Styles was photographed filling his car with pink balloons for Nadine’s 21st birthday. They were also seen on back-to-back dates at Craig’s in West Hollywood and a restaurant in Malibu. In February, Nadine attended Harry’s own 21st birthday party in Los Angeles.

The duo split in March 2015 after about four months together, reportedly due to their busy schedules.

Sara Sampaio (2015)

Sara Sampaio attends the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships 2025. Photo: Greg Doherty

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Speculations about Harry Styles and Sara Sampaio peaked in June 2015. They were photographed together in Manhattan, partying with friends at the Ludlow Hotel. Later, photos showed them hugging and kissing goodbye outside the hotel.

Georgia Fowler (2015)

Georgia Fowler attends the Off-White Women's Fall/Winter 2026-2027. Photo: Stephane Cardinale. (modified by author)

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Speculation about a dating relationship between Harry and Georgia Fowler began in October 2015. It was after Fowler posted a video showing Styles in a dressing gown playing Scrabble. The pair later spent a weekend at Babington House, a luxury hotel in Somerset, England. This occurred during a break in One Direction’s On the Road Again tour.

Tess Ward (2017)

Tess Ward arrives attend the Premiere of Jane during the 61st BFI London Film Festival. Photo: Jeff Spicer

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Tess Ward, a British chef and blogger, was linked to Harry Styles in 2017. The two were reportedly introduced by Styles’s hairstylist in London. Tess sparked dating speculation when she wore Harry’s Gucci shirt to the Audi Polo Challenge in May.

Their brief relationship reportedly ended in June, with reports suggesting Ward had gotten back together with her ex.

Camille Rowe (2017–2018)

Camille Rowe attends the Balenciaga Women's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

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Camille Rowe, a French model, dated Harry Styles from the summer of 2017 to July 2018. Their relationship was confirmed, and Styles introduced Rowe to his parents. Fans also speculate that the voicemail at the end of his song Cherry features Rowe’s voice, reflecting their close bond.

Olivia Wilde (2021–2022)

Olivia Wilde attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Harry Styles' longest relationship was with actress and director Olivia Wilde, which lasted nearly two years. The couple was first seen holding hands in January 2021 at the wedding of Styles’s manager. Styles also starred in Wilde’s directorial debut, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh.

In the weeks leading up to the film’s premiere, their relationship drew significant media attention. Wilde dismissed rumours that she left her marriage to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis for Styles. A few months after the movie’s release, the pair reportedly split amicably.

Emily Ratajkowski (2023)

Emily Ratajkowski spotted in NYC at Kérastase Holiday Café. Photo: Michael Simon (modified by author)

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Four months after his split from Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles was briefly linked to model and actress Emily Ratajkowski in 2023. The pair were spotted kissing in Tokyo in March, with Ratajkowski seen caressing the singer’s face during the public outing.

Taylor Russell (2023–2024)

Taylor Russell attends the "Luigi De Laurentiis" Venice Award for a Debut Film Jury photocall. Photo: Vittorio Zunino

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Actress Taylor Russell, known for Bones and All, was romantically linked to Harry Styles from June 2023 to May 2024. The couple was first seen holding hands in public in September 2023. They often supported each other at events, including Styles’ Love On Tour shows in Europe and Russell’s London theatre performance.

By October 2023, sources confirmed Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's relationship was serious. They celebrated the 2024 New Year together in Anguilla. The pair reportedly split after a 'rough patch' during a trip to Japan in spring 2024.

A source told The Sun in May 2024:

Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart.

Olivia Dean (2024)

Olivia Dean performs during her BRITs Week performance. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Source: Getty Images

Reports about Harry Styles and Olivia Dean began in August 2024 after they were photographed together at a Five Guys restaurant in St. Paul’s, London. The speculation grew in September 2024 when Styles was seen supporting Dean at the Kalorama festival in Madrid, where she performed. Neither Harry nor Olivia confirmed the relationship.

Ella Kenny (2025)

Ella Kenny sipping a drink and relaxing outside a hotel. Photo: @peachyellz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In June 2025, Harry Styles was spotted kissing a mystery woman at the Glastonbury Festival, later identified as Ella Kenny. A source told The Sun in June 2025:

Harry and Ella had fun together at Glastonbury and shared a kiss on the dance floor. They had a good time in the moment but it doesn’t mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog.

Zoë Kravitz (2025)

Zoe Kravitz attend Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026. Photo: River Callaway

Source: Getty Images

Two months after his Glastonbury outing with Ella Kenny, Harry Styles was romantically linked to Zoë Kravitz. The pair were spotted strolling through Rome with their arms linked, capturing fan attention.

A source told The Sun in August 2025 that Styles had also joined Kravitz following the London premiere of her film Caught Stealing, adding:

Harry and Zoë were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.

Despite the dating speculation, neither Kravitz nor Harry Styles has publicly addressed their status.

FAQs

Who is Harry Styles married to? As of March 2026, Harry Styles is not married. Who is Harry Styles' ex-wife? The British singer does not have an ex-wife, as he has never been married. Who is Harry Styles dating? He is rumoured to be dating Zoë Kravitz, but neither has confirmed the relationship. Has Harry Styles dated a guy? There is no public confirmation that he has dated a man. Did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell date? Harry and actress Taylor Russell reportedly dated from mid‑2023 until their quiet split in 2024. Who did Harry Styles date after Taylor Swift? After Taylor Swift, the singer was linked to several women, including Camille Rowe, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Wilde, and he is now reportedly dating Zoë Kravitz. How old is Harry Styles? The singer is 32 years old as of 2026. He was born on 1 February 1994.

Harry Styles' girlfriends have played a significant role in shaping his journey through fame and stardom. His high-profile romances and public breakups often drew as much attention as his music and performances. While some relationships were brief and others lasted years, each has left its mark on his personal and public life.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriends before she got married. Before marrying Kenneth Petty in October 2019, she had a series of high-profile relationships with figures such as Safaree Samuels, Meek Mill, and Nas.

Nicki Minaj was in a widely publicised relationship with Meek Mill from 2015 to 2017. She and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are parents to a son. The rapper has since balanced motherhood with her thriving career and public appearances.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng