An old prophecy about actress Beverly Afaglo Baah’s death surfaced online

Recall that her husband broke the sad news on social media in an emotional tribute

A video surfaced online showing a popular Ghanaian prophet who prophesied about her death

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo’s passing has not only left fans and colleagues devastated but also reignited discussions about a prophecy that eerily pointed to her demise months before it happened.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Beverly’s husband, Choirmaster of Praye fame, confirmed the sad news in an emotional Instagram post.

Beverly Afaglo tragedy takes unexpected turn as old prophecy resurfaces. Credit: @beverlyafaglo, @prophetericuche

Source: Instagram

His grief resonated deeply across social media, where he poured out his sorrow:

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife, Beverly Afaglo!!!”

He lamented that her birthday was only days away, saying:

“It would have been just like four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you. You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. Every moment with you was a blessing I will cherish forever. Sleep well, my babe.”

The prophecy resurfaces

In the wake of her passing, a video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, has resurfaced online.

In the clip, the man of God warned Ghanaian actresses to pray fervently, revealing that he had seen a vision of an actress whose name began with “B” leaving the earth.

He declared:

“Ghanaian actresses pray for one of your actresses who is about to go out of this earth. The lady is saying bye to Ghana and to the world. The first letter of her name is ‘B.’ That person is about to go.”

Prophet Uche further alleged that the actress had been spiritually attacked. "Someone has handed her over to 17 shrines and gods.

They have also placed her picture under a big tree. She has a few weeks and months for her soul to leave this earth. I see several Ghanaian actors mourning her on social media. Her pictures have flooded the space. She needs prayers," Prophet Eric Boahen Uche added.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Beverly Afaglo’s prophecy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

harry_defadeguru said:

"They see, but they don’t have solution mmoa."

trudy.2019 said:

"I’m sure he knew she was sick….. y’all believe these pastors 🤦‍♀️😭."

blue4jays said:

"He just did this morning…azaa pastor."

kofi_currency20 said:

"30-second videos can be done even this morning."

naa_ashardey said:

"Charlie, we are tired aaaarh mtsuuu."

iamofficialasante said:

"So what did u do about it? And didn’t u say u gonna lay low for some time?"

paulinaatadana said:

"Always azaatana with settings, go n sit down somewhere, it's only your gullible flowers/church members that's will believe this azaa prophecy 4 fame 😢 it's not from God,u are just being smart here😢😢."

accra_lately said:

"AI! They think we are fools."

st.claudya_ said:

"Cancer killed her!! Why do Africans always wanna blame someone for natural death!!!! It’s time to educate her kids about cancer!! Regular doctor visits!!! It’s genetics so prayers and Hospital👌🏾."

jefferyoseisomuah said:

"Where was the video before she died?"

preety_darling_g said:

"Where are the crowed? Or it was a recorded this morning before church h started?"

Beverly Afaglo’s husband mourns her online. Credit: @beverlyafaglo

Source: Instagram

Singer KCee mourns Alexx Ekubo's death

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that singer KCee expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's passing.

On Thursday, May 14, the Afrobeats star shared a video on Instagram showing himself, Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and others dancing together, lamenting how Nigerians often wait until someone dies before showing love.

KCee urged people to express pride, support businesses, and check on mental health while loved ones are still alive, emphasising that true compassion should be shown in the present, not reserved for gravesides.

Source: Legit.ng