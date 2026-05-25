Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as the overall best candidate in the 2026 UTME with 372 marks

The teenager stood on the altar at Living Faith Church to credit her academic success to spiritual backing and hard work

Bishop David Oyedepo reacted to the testimony and praised the girl for her spiritual devotion and discipline

A 16-year-old girl who emerged as the overall best candidate in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has shared her testimony at the Living Faith Church.

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin scored 372 marks out of 400 in the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The top scorer for the 2026 UTME gives testimony in Living Faith church. Photo credit: Owoeye Daniella, Bishop Oyedepo

Source: TikTok

JAMB top scorer shares testimony in church

Daniella stood before the congregation in a simple outfit to share how she achieved the academic feat. She explained that Bishop David Oyedepo had laid hands on her before the examination.

She said:

"During my preparation early this year, I was privileged, in the company of my mom, to have God's servant, Bishop David Oyedepo, lay hands on me. I want to appreciate God for good health and unusual strength to take responsibility."

The teenager stated that she held onto the spiritual theme of the month and constantly repeated the cleric's famous sermon quotes to guide her studies.

Daniella scored 98 in English Language, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics, and 82 in Biology to emerge as the top scorer nationwide. Her achievement also earned her recognition from the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Bishop Oyedepo reacts to the feat

Reacting to the testimony during the church service, Bishop David Oyedepo expressed joy and commended the young scholar for her diligence.

Bishop Oyedepo said:

"She knew how to pray Kingdom advancement prayers at that level, how to commit herself to the things of God, and God came and exalted her."

Reactions as JAMB top scorer gives testimony

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teenager's post below:

Zulfah Ajibola said:

"I connect my kids into this testimony."

DANNY GLOBAL🌏NBA🌏 said:

"I was live at the service today.. She speaks fluently."

FRANCES said:

"Truth be told she equally worked hard for it.......its combination of both hard work ad prayers."

Watch the video below:

Top scorer shares dream course in UNILAG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in an exclusive interview, the 2026 JAMB top scorer, Daniella, opened up on the study apps she used to prepare for the exam and her dream course at the University of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng