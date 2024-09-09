Joe Ajaero's biography: who is he and where is he from?

Joe Ajaero is a trade unionist and former journalist from Nigeria. He is best known for being the president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). He was a journalist for the Vanguard Media Limited before transitioning to a unionist. Joe Ajaero's biography has interesting facts about him, including his career progress and background.

Joe Ajaero at a conference (L) and giving a speech (R). Photo: @joe_ajaero on Instagram (modified by author)

Joe Ajaero has been the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress since 2023. Other members of the executive, include Prince Adewale, Audu Amber, and Kabiru Sam. He has committed himself to fighting for better working conditions and welfare for various workers in Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name Joe Ajaero Gender Male Date of birth 17 December 1964 Age 59 years old as of 2024 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Emekuku, Owerri North, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married University University of Nigeria, University of Lagos, Baze University, Cambridge University Profession Trade unionist, former journalist

Joe Ajaero's biography

The former journalist was born on 17 December 1964 in Emekuku, Owerri North, Imo state, Nigeria. He is 59 years old as of September 2024. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Educational background

Joe Ajaero began his educational journey at Emekuku Primary School. In 1990, he got his Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Nigeria, and in 1994, he attended the Times Journalism Institute for his postgraduate diploma.

Joe obtained a master’s degree in Industrial and Labour relations from the University of Lagos in 1998. In 2003, he obtained a certificate in Advanced Tariff and Subsidy Design Options from the International Professional Practice Partnership in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ajaero also obtained other certifications from St. Georges Business School at Cambridge University, Harvard Business School and the International Labour Organization International Training Centre in Turin, Italy. He also got a Law degree from Baze University, Abuja, in 2023.

Career

Top-5 facts about Joe Ajaero. Photo: @joe_ajaero/Instagram (modified by author)

Joe Ajaero began his career as a research officer at the Nigerian Army’s One Mechanized Infantry Division in Kaduna for his National Youth Service Corps between 1990 and 1991. He later served as an assistant news editor and reporter at Vanguard Media Limited from 1992 to 2001.

After leaving Vanguard Newspaper, he joined the National Union of Electricity (formerly National Union of Electricity Workers) in 2001 as the Head of Training/Information. He worked his way up and became the National President in 2005. He was the deputy National president of the labour union.

Ajaero was elected the President of the Nigerian Local Congress in 2023. He succeeded Ayuba Wabba, who served between 2015 and 2023. In his acceptance speech, the NLC President promised that he and his team would be loyal to workers and all Nigerians. He stated:

We, therefore, pledge our loyalty to the NLC, workers, the Nigerian people and the country. Our thoughts and actions shall be propelled by this avowal.

He added:

We urge all employers of labour who have unsettled issues with their workers and unions to immediately resolve them to avoid our intervention.

FAQs

Who is Joe Ajaero? He is a Nigerian unionist and former journalist. What is Joe Ajaero’s age? He is 59 years old as of September 2024. When is Joe Ajaero's birthday? The former journalist celebrates his birthday on 17 December. Joe Ajaero is from which state? He is from Imo State. Where is Joe Ajaero from? He is from Emekuku, Owerri North, Imo State, Nigeria. What is Joe Ajaero's tribe? He is of the Igbo tribe. Where is Joe Ajaero working? He is the current President of the Nigerian Labour Congress.

Joe Ajaero's biography reveals how he transitioned from a journalist to a trade unionist serving in different ranks. He is currently the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). He was elected in 2023 after succeeding Ayuba Wabba.

