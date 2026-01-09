I don't have really anything of my dad's. When my dad died, a woman married him weeks on his deathbed and took everything from us, so I don't have anything of my dad's. Long story.

Those were the words of Khloé Kardashian discussing Ellen Pierson in an episode of the Khloe in Wonder Land podcast. Ellen is an American real estate professional best known as the last wife of attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian, the father of the Kardashian siblings. The couple married in 2003, only weeks before Kardashian’s demise.

Key takeaways

Ellen Pierson and Robert Kardashian married in August 2003 , but their union was tragically short-lived, as Robert Kardashian passed away just weeks later on 30 September 2003.

, but their union was tragically short-lived, as Robert Kardashian passed away just weeks later on 30 September 2003. While the majority of Kardashian’s estate was inherited by his children, Pierson was specifically bequeathed the Indian Wells property and its furnishings.

Following her husband’s death, Pierson became involved in legal disputes with the Kardashian family, which brought her into the public spotlight on several occasions.

Profile summary

Full name Judith Ellen Pierson Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 1950 Age 75 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Relationship status Widowed Ex-partner Robert George Kardashian Children 1 Profession Former real estate agent

Ellen Pierson's bio

She was born Judith Ellen Pierson on 26 May 1950 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of January 2026, Ellen Pierson is 75 years old, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Despite her association with the prominent Kardashian family, she has consistently maintained a low profile, and little is publicly known about her family background, including information about her parents or siblings.

Pierson is an American national of white ethnicity. Although her exact current residence has not been publicly disclosed, she is believed to reside in the United States, where she has pursued business interests in the real estate and insurance industries.

What is Ellen Pierson famous for?

Ellen Pierson is best recognised as the last wife of Robert George Kardashian, an American businessman and attorney. Professionally, she built a career in the real estate and insurance industries, establishing herself long before and after her brief marriage to Kardashian.

She began her professional journey as a real estate agent in Santa Clara, California. Following Kardashian Sr.’s death, Pierson took over the management of his music company, overseeing its operations for approximately two years.

Afterward, she returned to the real estate sector, working as an escrow agent, before later transitioning into the insurance industry, where she spent nearly three decades building a long and stable career.

Ellen Pierson and Robert Kardashian’s relationship

It is unclear exactly when Ellen Pierson and Robert Kardashian began their relationship. However, the couple was reportedly engaged in 2001 before formally making their union official when they married in August 2003.

Through the marriage, Pierson became the stepmother to Robert Kardashian’s four children from his previous marriage to American media personality Kris Jenner. Their marriage was tragically brief, as the renowned attorney died from esophageal cancer on 30 September 2003, just weeks after their wedding.

Does Ellen Pierson have children?

The former real estate agent did not have any children with Robert Kardashian. However, she is reported to have a daughter, although she has kept details about her child and the child’s father private. Through her daughter, Pierson has several grandchildren.

In addition, Ellen Pierson became the stepmother to Robert Kardashian’s four children from his previous marriage: Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, following her marriage to the late attorney in 2003.

Do the Kardashians have a relationship with Ellen Pierson?

Following Robert Kardashian Sr.’s death in 2003, relations between Ellen Pierson and the Kardashian children reportedly became strained, with tensions surfacing publicly years later through legal disputes and disagreements.

Pierson’s legal issues primarily revolved around her public allegations against Kris Jenner. In 2012, she claimed to possess Robert Kardashian’s personal writings, which she said supported accusations of domestic abuse during his marriage to Jenner.

In response, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian sued Pierson for defamation, fraud, and copyright infringement, arguing that the documents were misrepresented and legally belonged to their father’s estate. In 2015, the court ruled in favour of the Kardashian siblings, barring Pierson from publishing or profiting from the writings.

In a separate legal action, Pierson accused the Kardashian family of tarnishing her reputation on their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She alleged that the family hired a private investigator to collect and sell damaging information about her, portraying her as a blackmailer and gold digger.

On the show, Khloé Kardashian claimed that Pierson had married Robert on his deathbed, while Kris Jenner suggested that Ellen had propped Robert up on a pillow in his own bed and married him in his pyjamas, further fuelling public controversy.

Who inherited Robert Kardashian's estate?

At the time of his death, the late attorney Robert Kardashian’s net worth was alleged to be approximately $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Following his passing, his children were set to inherit all tangible and intangible assets, according to a publication by Altman and Associates.

However, his Indian Wells property and the furnishings inside were specifically bequeathed to Ellen Pierson, though the exact value of the property has not been publicly disclosed.

Where is Ellen Pierson now?

Robert Kardashian’s widow, Ellen Pierson, now leads a quiet and private life. While her exact whereabouts are not publicly known, she is believed to reside in the United States.

Her brief marriage to the late attorney and the subsequent legal battles with the Kardashian family brought her into the public spotlight, though she has largely remained out of it since.

FAQs

What is Ellen Pierson’s age? The former real estate agent was born on 26 May 1950, making her 75 years old as of January 2026. Where does Ellen Pierson come from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States, where she was born and raised. What does Ellen Pierson do for a living? She has built a career in the real estate and insurance industries, working as a real estate agent and escrow agent, and later in insurance for several decades. Who was Ellen Pierson’s husband? Her husband was the late Robert George Kardashian, an American businessman and attorney, who died of esophageal cancer on 30 September 2003. How long was Ellen Pierson married to Robert Kardashian? They were reportedly married for approximately six weeks, between August 2003 and September 2003. Did Ellen Pierson and Robert Kardashian have children? They did not have children together, but she reportedly has a daughter from another relationship and is a stepmother to Robert Kardashian’s four children. What happened to Ellen Pierson and the Kardashians? Her relationship with the Kardashian family became strained after Robert Kardashian’s death, particularly due to legal disputes and public disagreements over his estate, personal writings, and her portrayal on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. What is Ellen Pierson’s net worth? Her exact net worth is not publicly disclosed, but she has earned her wealth through decades in real estate and insurance, and also inherited property of unknown value from her late husband.

Ellen Pierson occupies a small but significant place in the history of the Kardashian family. Her marriage to Robert Kardashian was short-lived and overshadowed by his terminal illness. Following his death, she became involved in legal and public disputes with the Kardashian family, which brought her into the spotlight. Today, Pierson leads a quiet and private life.

