Hollywood roots run deep through Blake Lively's parents and siblings

My parents taught acting, so instead of getting me a baby-sitter, they would just bring me to class. I just grew up in it. It was just such a part of my life that I never had that 'I want to be an actor' [moment].

This 2008 quote from the actress highlights how influential her parents were in shaping her path in Hollywood. Blake Lively's parents, Ernie Lively and Elaine Lively, introduced her to the entertainment world from an early age. She was raised alongside her siblings, Lori, Jason, Robyn, and Eric Lively.

Blake Lively, with her parents, Elaine Lively and Ernie Lively, attends the CHANEL dinner. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Blake's father, Ernie Lively, was an actor and director , while her mother, Elaine Lively, worked as a talent manager and actress .

, while her mother, Elaine Lively, worked as a . The American actress has one full brother , Eric Lively, and three half-siblings , Robyn Lively, Lori Lively, and Jason Lively, from her mother's first marriage.

, Eric Lively, and , Robyn Lively, Lori Lively, and Jason Lively, from her mother's first marriage. Blake shares a close bond with her brother, Eric Lively , who is credited with pushing her to pursue acting and helping her land her breakout role.

, who is credited with pushing her to pursue acting and helping her land her breakout role. Blake Lively's father, Ernie, passed away in June 2021, at age 74, leaving behind a legacy of over 50 years in Hollywood.

Blake Lively's parents: The family behind her Hollywood success

Actress Blake Lively and her brother Eric Lively are the only biological children of Ernie Lively and Elaine Lively. The couple married in December 1979, after which Ernie adopted Elaine's children, Robyn Lively, Jason Lively, and Lori Lively, from her previous marriage to Ronnie Levy.

Blake's parents played a significant role in shaping her career from an early age. In a 2009 interview with Marie Claire, the actress shared how she developed her acting skills as a child. She said:

Well, my parents taught an acting class when I was growing up, and because I never had a babysitter, I would end up at them. When I got older, I knew all the drills so well that I felt fine getting up on stage. Without them, I'd still probably be hiding under my mom's skirt.

Here's a closer look at Blake Lively's parents and the influence they've had on her journey in Hollywood.

Ernie Lively

Actors Ernie Lively and Blake Lively attend the premiere of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2". Photo: Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ernest Wilson Brown Jr.

Ernest Wilson Brown Jr. Date of birth: 29 January 1947

29 January 1947 Date of death: 3 June 2021

3 June 2021 Age at death: 74 years old

74 years old Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.

Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. Profession: Actor, film producer, acting coach

Blake Lively's father, Ernie Lively, was a veteran actor and film producer with a career spanning more than 50 years. Born Ernest Wilson Brown Jr., he took his wife Elaine Lively's surname after their marriage to unify their blended family.

Ernie Lively is best known for portraying Bridget Vreeland's father in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel, appearing opposite his real-life daughter, Blake. He also starred in several films and TV shows, including Phobic, Memphis Beat, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Showdown in Little Tokyo.

The actress' father passed away on 3 June 2021, at 74 in Los Angeles, due to cardiac complications. In 2013, he became the first person to undergo the retrograde gene therapy for the heart.

Elaine Lively

Elaine Lively attends the screening of "The Rhythm Section". Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Willie Elaine McAlpin Lively

Willie Elaine McAlpin Lively Date of birth: 11 June 1947

11 June 1947 Age: 78 years old (as of March 2026)

78 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Tarzana, California, United States

Tarzana, California, United States Profession: Former talent manager, scout

Blake's mother, Elaine Lively, worked as a talent manager and scout. She also appeared in the 1993 video game Return to Zork.

Elaine has long been a source of creative empowerment for Blake, encouraging her to pursue her passions without fear of failure. During a 2025 speech at the TIME100 Gala, Blake paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother's resilience and influence:

My life was influenced most by my mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, who’s here with me tonight, an eternal optimist who’s always leaving me messages, hoopin’ and hollerin’ sayin’, “life’s just a bowl of cherries.” It’s true, always, and she’ll get your number tonight, and she’ll leave you those messages, so please be warned.

Get to know Blake Lively's siblings

Blake Lively is the youngest among her four siblings. She has one full sibling, Eric Lively, and three half-siblings, Lori Lively, Jason Lively, and Robyn Lively, all of whom pursued careers in the entertainment industry. Here's a closer look at Blake Lively's siblings, from eldest to youngest.

Lori Lively

Lori Lively and actress Blake Lively attend the 2008 New Yorkers for Children Gala. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lori Lynn Lively

Lori Lynn Lively Date of birth: 9 November 1966

9 November 1966 Age: 59 years old (as of March 2026)

59 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Actress, production designer, acting coach

Lori is Blake's oldest sibling, born to Elaine Lively and her first husband, Ronald Otis Lively. She is an actress, production designer, and acting coach.

Lori Lively made her acting debut in 1979 with The Double McGuffin. She has appeared in several films and TV series, including Zeke and Luther, The Mentalist, Complete Savages, and The Bond and the Beautiful. According to her IMDb profile, Lori has not appeared in any acting roles since 2017.

Beyond acting, she has guided a generation of young stars in their early careers, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations for her coaching work on Dog with a Blog.

Lori has long shown her support for Blake, celebrating both her talent and their close family bond. She shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a photo of them at the premiere of Blake's 2024 film, It Ends with Us:

The only thing I loved more than celebrating this magical night with my sister and family was seeing her in this film. If you thought you loved her before, it won’t compare to how you’ll feel after experiencing the pain and joy that she brings to this role. It embodies all that she is in the most beautiful way. For those of you who’ve survived abuse and even more for those of you who haven’t, it’s a must see.

Jason Lively

Actors Jason Lively and Blake Lively attend the "Turbo" New York Premiere. Photo: Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ronald Jason Lively

Ronald Jason Lively Date of birth: 12 March 1968

12 March 1968 Age: 58 years old (as of 2026)

58 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Carroll County, Georgia, United States

Carroll County, Georgia, United States Profession: Actor, director

Blake Lively's father, Jason, was born in 1968 to his parents, Elaine Lively and Ronald Otis Lively. He is best known for his iconic role as Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985). Jason has been featured in films and TV shows such as Night of the Creeps, The Dukes of Hazzard, Maximum Force, and In From Outside.

Robyn Lively

Robyn Lively and Blake Lively attend the Michael Kors A/W 2024 fashion show. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robyn Elaine Lively Johnson

Robyn Elaine Lively Johnson Date of birth: 7 February 1972

7 February 1972 Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)

54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Powder Springs, Georgia, United States

Powder Springs, Georgia, United States Profession: Actress

Robyn is the American actress best known for her roles in Teen Witch and The Karate Kid Part III. Throughout her career, she has appeared in over 100 projects, including Landman, High Potential, Through the Glass Darkly, Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Robyn Lively shares a close bond with Blake. In a 2014 interview with The New York Post, she addressed the “half-sister" label, explaining that it doesn't reflect how she sees their relationship. The actress said:

It’s just so weird to hear it put that way, because there’s nothing about our relationship that’s half. She’s my sister; we’re best friends.

In August 2024, Robyn shared a photo with Blake, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday message:

That’s my bday queen right there! I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggy back buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday.

Robyn has been married to actor Bart Johnson since 1999. The couple shares three children: Baylen, Kate, and Wyatt.

Eric Lively

Elaine Lively, Blake Lively, and Eric Lively attend "The Age of Adaline" premiere. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eric Lawrence Brown

Eric Lawrence Brown Date of birth: 31 July 1981

31 July 1981 Age: 44 years old (as of March 2026)

44 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Profession: Former actor, photographer

Eric is Blake's only full biological sibling, born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States and raised in Los Angeles, California. He is a former actor who has starred in several movies and TV shows, including The L Word, So Weird, The Butterfly Effect 2, Modern Men, and BFFs.

Eric Lively initially had a passion for photography and studied the subject at Parsons School of Design. He later stepped away from acting, his last film credit coming in 2014, to focus on photography full-time.

Eric Lively pictured smiling at Favela Cubana. Photo: @eric_lively (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Blake Lively has often revealed that her brother, Eric Lively, encouraged her to pursue acting. In a 2010 interview with Interview Magazine, the actress said:

When we were in Paris, every time we would stop to eat . . . This is a bold sentence for me, but I would dread eating, because every time we sat down for a meal he would start questioning me, saying, “What are you going to do for a living? What do you think you want to do?” He was just being a good big brother. Because of my interests, he decided that I should be a film producer.

She added:

I did not want to be an actor because my whole family did it-going into the family business was the last thing I wanted to do. But then about a year later he was running lines with his friend and he talked me into going to this audition. I just did the first one to be nice because he was always so great to me, but then I ended up going to a few more auditions.

FAQs

Who is Blake Lively? She is an American actress. Why is Blake Lively called Nepo Baby? Blake is often called a "nepo baby" due to her upbringing in a family firmly rooted in the entertainment industry. Who are Blake Lively's parents? Her parents are Ernie Lively and Elaine Lively. What are Blake Lively's parents famous for? Her parents are known for their work in the entertainment industry, with Ernie Lively working as an actor and director, and Elaine Lively as a talent manager. Why did Blake Lively's dad change his name? Her father, born Ernest Wilson Brown Jr., adopted the surname Lively upon marrying Blake Lively's mother, Elaine, to create a unified family name. Does Blake Lively have half-siblings? She has three half-siblings: Lori, Jason, and Robyn Lively from her mother's first marriage to Ronald Otis Lively. Who is Blake Lively's full sibling? Blake's full sibling is Eric Lively, an American photographer. Are Blake Lively and Kate Hudson related? Blake Lively and Kate Hudson are not related; they are both actresses from prominent Hollywood families.

Blake Lively's parents and siblings have played a meaningful role in shaping the actress she is today. From her supportive parents to her four siblings, each has left a lasting imprint on her life and career in Hollywood. Her father died on 3 June 2021.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Percy Hynes White's parents. Percy was born in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, to parents Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White. His parents reportedly separated in 2008.

Percy Hynes White is the only child of Joel Thomas Hynes and Sherry White, who are both prominent figures in the Canadian entertainment industry. His father works as a novelist, screenwriter, and actor, while his mother is a screenwriter, director, and producer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng