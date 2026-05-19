Retired Gen. Theophilus Danjuma made headlines in Abuja with a remarkable N3 billion donation at the launch of Yakubu Gowon’s autobiography, “My Life of Duty and Allegiance”

Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, also honoured the former Head of State with a N500 million contribution and the purchase of 25 copies of the book

The event, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, top officials, diplomats, and military leaders, highlighted Gowon’s enduring legacy as a unifying figure in Nigeria’s history

On Tuesday, Retired Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, former Minister of Defence, donated N3 billion during the public presentation of the autobiography of former Head of State, Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, in Abuja.

The 20-chapter book, titled “My Life of Duty and Allegiance”, was unveiled at a high-profile event attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, alongside top government officials, diplomats, and military leaders.

Gen. TY Danjuma donated N3 billion at Gowon’s autobiography launch in Abuja. Photo credit: AlikoDangote/YakubuGowon/x

Source: Twitter

Dangote’s support for Gowon’s legacy

According to Dailytrust, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Group, also made a significant contribution of N500 million. His representative, Mr Mansur Ahmed, announced the purchase of 25 copies of the book, noting that Dangote was only a 10-year-old pupil when Gowon was guiding Nigeria through its most turbulent times.

Ahmed explained that Gowon’s leadership in keeping Nigeria united created the environment that later allowed Dangote to build his pan-African business empire.

Danjuma’s tribute to Gowon

Serving as Chief Presenter, Danjuma was represented by Retired Gen. Martin Luther Agwai. Beyond his financial pledge, Danjuma directed that 12 copies of the autobiography be distributed to the libraries of each of the 20 universities that had awarded Gowon honorary doctorate degrees.

In his tribute, Danjuma described Gowon as:

“Nigeria’s foremost living statesman, an international icon, and a wartime commander whose leadership prevented Nigeria from disintegration.”

He highlighted Gowon’s famous slogan of “no victor, no vanquished” after the civil war, which set the tone for reconciliation, reconstruction, and rehabilitation. Danjuma also reflected on their friendship spanning over 70 years, calling the memoir a “treasure trove of history” and a gift to the world.

Other corporate leaders honour Gowon

The event also saw contributions from other business leaders. Alhaji Abdul-Samad Rabiu, President of BUA Group, purchased copies of the book worth N25 million. The book was reviewed by Bishop Mathew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, who praised Gowon’s life story as a valuable historical record.

The autobiography captures Gowon’s journey as a leader, soldier, and statesman. It reflects on his role in nation-building and his enduring influence on Nigeria’s unity. The strong turnout of dignitaries and the substantial donations underline the respect Gowon commands across political, military, and business circles.

Vice President Kashim Shettima attended Gowon’s book launch representing President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: YakubuGowon/x

Source: Getty Images

Gowon speaks on Ojukwu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) has revealed that northern military officers believed now-late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was complicit in the January 1966 coup d’etat and wanted to move against him.

Gowon, who ruled Nigeria from July 1966 to July 1975, presented his memoir, ‘My Life of Duty and Allegiance’, in Abuja today, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Legit.ng recalls that in the January 1966 coup executed by officers mostly of Igbo origin, key northern leaders and military officers were killed.

Source: Legit.ng