Actor Somadina Adinma has reshared a movie project featuring his rumoured ex-girlfriend and colleague Regina Daniels

The title of the Nollywood movie, which was released eight months ago, has, however, left people talking

Somadina Adinma's recent action comes amid the tension in Regina Daniels' marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Somadina Adinma has caused a stir on social media after he reshared his movie featuring actress Regina Daniels.

Somadina, who had reacted following a viral video of Regina making bold claims of maltreatment against her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, took to his Facebook page to share the movie released eight months ago.

The highlight was, however, the title of the movie, dubbed 'The Emergency Husband,' which left many talking.

Somadina's action comes amid rumours about Regina's marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina fueled the rumours after she shared pictures showing her new house, hinting that she had moved out of the lawmaker's Abuja residence.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the 24-year-old actress showed off her new home, standing elegantly on its balcony.

She captioned:

“In my house, I am a Queen! I needed a roof over my head, so I got this for me and my family."

Somadina Adinma's Facebook post, including the link to the new movie, is below:

Reactions trail Somadina Adinma's movie title

While some netizens laughed at the title, others teased Somadina about being the emergency husband to Regina.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Ndulue Chinedu Princewill said:

"I keep imagining the type of beautiful children this two would have produced if they married!! And guess what? There’s no amount of money both of them can’t make together!Age is on their side and they already had a career,just a little more patience and steady grinding,the duo would have been the best in nollywood!"

Man Of Vawulence said:

"No wonder she had to leave Ned Nwoko's house, it was an emergency."

Outsmart Onwe commented:

"Just imagine how sweet this two would have been as husband and wife. Chai. Am very sure After priscy and juma jux Regina would be like so young people can actually make things happen?? Well she don talk say anywhere the table turns she go still dey chop from the table."

Franca Francis said:

"Oh somadina I arrest my case."

Chukwu MC commented:

"That's a very smart move and it will get a very good number of views. It is called "taking advantage of the moment." Rake in the money while they are busy analyzing."

Ugo Nnamdi-Eke said:

"Make Ned hand no touch Somadina ooo."

Babatunde Bamidele said:

"No be only emergency husband na accidentally husband. No be by force to marry."

Stephanie Chinenye Ezeokwuoha reacted:

"This country self..na NED,abi Soma be d emergency husband?"

Doris Chisom said:

"Who be the emergency husband for real?? I for call names but I'm a nobody in Nigeria and a queen in heaven I no get shishi for court case! I no get connect make I zoom off abeg."

