A Look at Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson's relationship and breakup

It's hard to go from being with someone every day to zero.

These words from Jack Doherty sum up the emotional fallout of their relationship with McKinley. Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson's relationship, once the highlight of social media, took a dramatic turn after a surprise proposal and sudden split. From Dubai beaches to online drama, fans watched every twist unfold in a short span of time.

Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson posing at night outdoors (L). Jack sitting on the bonnet of a red car (R). Photo: @jackandmckinley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson began dating in early 2023.

McKinley Richardson is a Miami-based influencer known for her work with high-end brands and viral social media content.

Jack proposed to McKinley in June 2024 on a beach in Dubai, and she accepted the proposal.

on a beach in Dubai, and she accepted the proposal. Their breakup in May 2025 went viral after photos of McKinley and FaZe Lacy at Disneyland emerged.

McKinley reportedly called the police on Jack, leading to allegations of threats and a heated confrontation.

Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson's relationship

Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson began dating in early 2023. By August of that year, they had gone public with a joint Instagram post.

Top-5 facts about Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson. Photo: @jackandmckinley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American model has collaborated with renowned fashion designers, photographers, musicians, and retailers. As her following grew, so did her relationship with Jack Doherty. Fans saw their chemistry through shared posts, streams, and YouTube videos.

On 16 June 2024, Doherty proposed to McKinley on a beach in Dubai. He posted the clip online with the caption “I proposed…”. In the video, he asked, “Will you marry me?” to which she replied excitedly, “Yes!” This public proposal fuelled fan interest in their seemingly perfect relationship.

Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson’s breakup

In May 2025, the ex-couple's breakup went viral after photos surfaced of McKinley and FaZe Lacy at Disneyland. The image shocked fans and seemed to catch Jack Doherty off guard.

Jack and McKinley had previously built a brand around their romance—broadcasting their love through proposal clips, live streams, and a lucrative Only Friends account.

During an April 2025 No Jumper interview, Jack opened up about his heartbreak:

We spent every day together for two years straight...it's just a big shift…She was the only person who really saw everything I've done in the past two years.

Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson posing closely together at a petrol station. @FaZeBanksUpdate on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite his initial calm response, viewers noticed cracks in Jack’s composure. On stream, the prominent YouTuber gifted 25 subscribers to FaZe Lacy’s channel and said he felt “happy” for the new couple. However, fans believed his strained tone suggested emotional pain. Many criticised his public gestures, claiming they looked forced.

Things escalated when FaZe Lacy confirmed his relationship with McKinley. Jack later allegedly accused McKinley of using him financially. He claimed she had changed shared account passwords and even called the police on him during a confrontation.

Abuse rumours and police involvement

The situation worsened when physical abuse allegations surfaced. A video posted by X user @FearBuck on 24 March 2025 appeared to show McKinley arriving at Jack’s home with police to collect her things. Jack can be heard angrily yelling at the officers, asking them to leave.

In a George Janko Show Clips interview from May 2025, Jack addressed the event:

I never threatened her. Like, you know, couples fight…I never threatened her. I threatened her a little Maybach...But it wasn't that deep. I shouldn't have done it. That was my fault.

The footage and interviews painted a troubling picture. When Jack asked McKinley why she had taken such steps after all he had done for her, she responded by saying it was because he threatened her.

The end of Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson’s relationship shocked fans who once viewed them as a model internet couple. The drama unfolded in real time, revealing the pressure of public relationships in the influencer world.

FAQs

Who is Jack Doherty? Jack Doherty is a YouTuber and content creator known for vlogs and challenge videos. What does McKinley Richardson do? She is a model, influencer, and content creator active on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Are Jack Doherty and McKinley still together? They broke up in May 2025. Does Jack Doherty have a wife? The American YouTuber is currently single. How long have Jack Doherty and McKinley been together? They were together for nearly two years, from early 2023 to mid-2025. What is McKinley Richardson’s age? She is 22 years old as of 2025, having been born on 17 January 2003.

Jack Doherty and McKinley Richardson's highly public romance ended dramatically, exposing the strains of online fame and personal conflict. Their sudden split left fans shocked and searching for answers. Despite the drama, both seem focused on healing and moving forward.

Legit.ng recently published Hannah Barron's biography. She is an American social media personality. Hannah is famous for sharing content about her hunting, fishing, noodling, and bow-fishing adventures.

Hannah has been hunting since childhood. Her father used to take her hunting in the woods, and when she was only eight years old, she killed her first deer. Read on to discover all about her career and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng