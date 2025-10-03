Nobody Wants This cast and their real-life relationships revealed

The Nobody Wants This cast has captured attention both on and off the screen. Many stars, including Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, and Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason, have found lasting love. Their real-life romances are just as compelling as the stories they portray on screen.

Justine Lupe and Tyson (L), Adam Brody and Leighton Meester (C), and Kristen and Dax Shepard (R) couples from Nobody Wants This who are still together. Photo: Amy, Axelle, John (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married since 2014 and share two children as of September 2025.

have been and share as of September 2025. Justine Lupe married Tyson Mason in 2025 , and they welcomed their first child in 2024.

in , and they welcomed their in 2024. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard tied the knot in 2013 , and they have two daughters as of September 2025.

tied the knot in , and they have as of September 2025. Married since 2008, Timothy and Annie Simons are parents to twins .

are parents to . Jackie Tohn has been in a relationship with actor Joe Gillette since 2021.

Nobody Wants This cast: Their real-life relationships revealed

Nobody Wants This has captured viewers' attention with its gripping storylines, but the excitement isn't limited to the screen. Are the cast's off-screen romances just as fascinating? Explore Nobody Wants This actors' real-life relationships.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester share one of Hollywood's most admired love stories. The two first met thanks to producer Josh Schwartz, who introduced them at a Los Angeles deli. At the time, they were each starring in their teen dramas — Brody on The O.C. and Meester on Gossip Girl.

They collaborated on the 2011 film The Oranges, but they started dating in 2013, with Adam Brody proposing later that year. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Northern California in February 2014. They have two children: a daughter, Arlo Day, born in 2015, and a son, born in 2020.

In September 2024, Brody revealed the magic behind their decade-long marriage during his appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. He said:

Oh, pick someone good. Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great, and then just kind of listen to them.

He added:

If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base. Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility—and you have to grow together and you have to be willing to grow because you’re not going to be able to stay 100 percent right where you are. But, if you’re with someone wonderful, I think you’re on third base.

The couple continues to support each other's careers. Leighton is set to guest-star in Nobody Wants This Season 2, playing Joanne’s old middle-school nemesis, now reinvented as a mom-influencer. In 2023, she and Adam Brody co-starred in River Wild, a reboot of the 1994 adventure thriller.

In August 2025, Adam told Deadline Hollywood how he feels watching his wife film in Nobody Wants This scene. He mentioned:

It’s always a thrill and a joy to watch her work. It’s nice, you know, when family visits set in general…your two worlds merge.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend the 2025 Time100 Gala. Photo: Taylor Hill

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard began dating in 2007 after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday dinner. In a sneak peek of her upcoming Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist interview, Kristen recalls her first encounter with Shepard, confessing she wasn’t immediately captivated by him. She said:

The producer of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Shauna Robertson, who’s Judd Apatow‘s previous producing partner, had a birthday dinner — like, 10 people, maybe less, at a sushi restaurant. And I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship, like, two months prior. And in retrospect, I realize he had just gotten out of a long relationship.

She added:

This guy can ta-alk. And then I didn’t know who he was… And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.

The actors co-starred in When in Rome in 2009, and he proposed to her once filming ended. They married in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office on 17 October 2013. The couple has two daughters: Lincoln, born in March 2013, and Delta, born in December 2014.

In an interview with E! News in February 2025, Kristen Bell shared the foundation of her 11-year marriage to Dax Shepard, emphasising the importance of trust. She stated:

Foundational trust. Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family. I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father.

Timothy Simons and Annie Simons

Timothy Simons and Annie Simons attend the premiere of the final season of "Veep". Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Timothy Simons and Annie Simons have been married since June 2008. They are parents to twins, born in December 2011, and currently reside in Los Angeles.

Annie’s role as a mother is something Timothy publicly cherishes. On Mother’s Day, he acknowledged her efforts with a family photo and a caption that read:

Happy Mother's day to Annie who's worked harder than most people you'll ever meet while still being an amazing mom to these two weirdos.

Annie, a former middle and high school theatre teacher, became president of the Friends of Los Angeles High School of the Arts in 2020.

Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason

Tyson Mason and Justine Lupe attend the 2024 Netflix SAG Celebration. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason became one of the newest couples in the Nobody Wants This cast, beginning their relationship in 2023. In August 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Ellis.

Lupe shared on her Instagram page about her experience filming while pregnant. Here is part of what she said:

This show carried me through my first 5+ months of pregnancy with so much warmth. Having a fully pregnant showrunner in, a relentless champion for motherhood in, and a cast and crew who supported me from the moment my Gucci skirt ripped open in both the front and backsides on set at 2am when they had no idea I was pregnant and thought I was just rapidly falling apart…

The couple tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, United States, on 18 February 2025.

Jackie Tohn and Joe Gillette

Joe Gillette and Jackie Tohn attend Cure Addiction Now's Inaugural Fundraising Evening. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Jackie Tohn and Joe Gillette began their relationship in late 2021. They later starred together on the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, where Tohn portrays Esther and Gillette plays her on-screen husband.

Over the years, Jackie has shared loving messages for Gillette online, including a July 2023 birthday post:

Today we celebrate the birth of this absolute fox. Listen, we love each other and support each other and talk (so much) to each other and laugh at / with each other. Oh boy, what a find. Love you.

Emily Arlook and Will McCormack

Emily Arlook and film producer Will McCormack began dating in September 2013. The couple has maintained a relatively private relationship.

Emily Arlook and Will McCormack attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Matt Petit (modified by author)

Emily and Will share two children and often attend public events as a family, including the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. McCormack is an actor, producer, screenwriter, and director, best known for his 2020 short film If Anything Happens I Love You, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

Are Jackie Tohn and Joe Gillette from Nobody Wants This together?

Jackie Tohn and Joe Gillette are still in a relationship. They have been dating since late 2021.

Are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard from Nobody Wants This still married?

The American actress, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard are still married. They tied the knot in October 2013 and share two daughters as of September 2025.

The Nobody Wants This cast has not only captivated audiences with its drama and storylines but has also revealed their real-life relationships. While some actors may shine for their performances, they've found something equally compelling off-screen—lasting love.

