Vice-President Kashim Shettima addresses false rumours of plotting against President Tinubu

Claims of sinister intentions were dismissed by President Tinubu as baseless political gossip

Shettima emphasises the need for unity and trust among Nigerians against divisive politics

FCT, Abuja - Vice-President Kashim Shettima has revealed that some individuals attempted to sow distrust between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly after they assumed office in 2023.

He said the claims, which were allegedly circulated within political circles, falsely suggested that he had sinister intentions towards the President.

Shettima Opens Up on What People Told Tinubu About Him

Source: Facebook

Shettima: ‘They said I planned to kill him’

Speaking at the launch of “My Life of Duty and Allegiance”, the autobiography of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Shettima recounted how the allegations were reportedly presented to President Tinubu.

“Three months into our swearing in, some people told Tinubu I was planning to kill him to take over power,” he said.

He explained that President Tinubu personally confronted him after hearing the rumours, only for him to dismiss the claims.

“The President had called me and said, ‘Sit down! Your people came to me and said stop wearing those Shettima’s clothes,’” he recounted.

Shettima: President Tinubu dismissed the allegations

The Vice-President said President Tinubu did not accept the story, insisting that the allegations did not align with their relationship prior to the election.

“But the President said their story did not add up. He said when you gave me those clothes, I was an aspirant. I would not have been the candidate, neither were you going to be Vice presidential candidate,” Shettima said.

He added that the President ultimately chose to ignore the claims, describing them as baseless political rumours.

“Some people told him after the election that I was planning to use the clothes to kill him and take over. However, Tinubu wore the clothes after that because he is not fetlsh,” he added.

Shettima calls for unity among Nigerians

The Vice-President used the opportunity to urge Nigerians to reject divisive politics and instead embrace unity and mutual trust.

He stressed the importance of national cohesion and warned against individuals who profit from spreading discord.

Shettima submitts Tinubu's nomination forms to APC NWC

A viral video has captured Vice President Kashim Shettima submitting the nomination and expression of interest forms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The event took place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, where Shettima arrived on behalf of the President in what party officials described as the formal commencement of Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Source: Legit.ng