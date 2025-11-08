Movie producer Stanley Ontop stirred reactions online after calling out the wives of Nigerian senators over Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko issue

The filmmaker pointed out their alleged silence on the ongoing marital crisis between politician Ned Nwoko and his actress wife

Stanley questioned why the national group remained quiet about the struggles of their secretary, who was hired in 2023

Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop has chastised Nigerian senators' wives for remaining silent on actress Regina Daniels' marital difficulties.

The director, via his Instagram account, questioned whether the women were unaware of what was happening to their secretary, who had been appointed in 2023.

Stanley Ontop blasts senators’ wives over Ned and Regina drama. Credit: @regina.daniels

Stanley questioned whether Nigeria was genuinely working, saying that it could be their turn tomorrow.

"Senators' wives association, how far na? Una never hear wetin dey happen to your Secretary? Mrs. Akpabio, what’s up? Is Nigeria actually a working country? It might be her turn tomorrow, speak out now!"

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Doris Ogala raised serious concerns over the well-being of her younger colleague, Regina Daniels.

Recall that Regina Daniels has sparked fresh concern among fans and colleagues after breaking down in tears in a recent video where she spoke openly about her mental struggles and hinted at returning to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Story early Friday, the actress tearfully confessed that she had been struggling emotionally and mentally.

“I tried. I feel like I’m going crazy, I’m losing my mind, and it’s not making any sense. I’m really crying in front of everybody,” Regina said in the emotional video.

In the post, Doris disclosed that Regina was not opening the door to anyone around her.

According to her, the mum of two was currently in her house in Lagos while she and her mother Rita Daniels were in Abuja.

Doris alleged that Regina’s mum is also devastated by the ongoing saga. She mentioned that a couple of top personnel have refused to help them fight Ned Nwoko, as many were afraid of him.

She further claimed that Regina told her several heinous things Ned did to her in their marriage, as she expressed fear over the life of the young star.

Wives of Nigerian Senators trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

elegbedeolawunmi said:

"All of them are enduring same fate from their husbands allegedly 😔😔😔."

marian__stephen said:

"Even most of them dy collect from their husbands as well 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️."

iamfaithie_o said:

"Wait oh! Y”all are calling out those women? As in “our mother’s time” women? Women that endured in their marriage just so they can remain married🤷‍♀️. What are y”all expecting them to say in this, people that will see nothing wrong in this situation and tell her to go back. Una dey mooze me oh."

roma_harts said:

"Pls what’s the update on trump invasion?"

joy_eze2004 said:

"Leave people with out of family matter. Who have she used her position to speak up for instead she used her position to oppress people."

gracemaryenenche said:

"Their husbands have told them to stay out of it, Abi is it not Nigerians that say wives should be submissiive 😂."

akwanwa_chioma said:

"Someone said they are passing thru their own and I believe that. With the calibre of humans who are leading this country, I wonder what thsr spouses will be enduring."

callher_maly said:

"This should teach all of us that it doesn't rain only in one person's house, tomorrow it could be you. So, when others are going through a lot, lend a voice and be active."

ob_un_official said:

"How women did Reginal speak out for? When Natasha’s issue with Senate boss came up, what did reginal do?"

officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

"Abeg how pikin wey marry grandpa issue take turn national issue ? And you people leave these people to sort out themselves, people Dey kpai, women and children for north una no amplify am na Regina and Ned una Dey tag people to."

amakzy01 said:

"Residents doctors have been on strike since 8 days now 😢nobody is saying anything about that na family matter Una want us to talk."

callher_maly said:

"If a lot never reach your house you no go know say a lot dey happen to other people. Learn not to keep a Lind eye."

the_empress924 said:

"I’m tired of seeing this particular gist we have more pressing issues at hand abeg. stop posting this gist it is a family matter let them take it out of this space. She already told us she prefers to cry in Lamborghini. They used this same gist to cover justice for ochanya now they still want to use it to cover the important issues Abeg enough is enough 😡."

_tomisin.x said:

"What are the duties and responsibilities of these so called association? Their salaries are in the annual budget! Failed system!!!!."

Senators’ wives under fire as Stanley Ontop speaks out on Ned Nwoko’s marital crisis. Credit: @regina.daniels

