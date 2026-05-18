A Nigerian flight attendant has shared a TikTok video speaking about power banks and how they should be handled

In a now-viral video, she referred to an update from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority regarding power banks

Social media users who saw her post did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian flight attendant's video about power banks and how they should be handled during air travel has gone viral.

The clip drew wide attention after she explained a recent directive concerning the devices and passenger safety.

Flight attendant speaks on NCAA directive for passengers carrying power banks. Photo credit: @Sky_diva/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Flight attendant shares post about power banks

The air hostess, who posts under the handle @Sky_diva on TikTok, addressed viewers about changes linked to recent incidents involving power banks on aircraft.

She indicated that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had introduced a new requirement for anyone flying as a passenger.

According to her, the authority made it compulsory for travellers to keep their power banks in their hands while at the departure lounge and immediately after boarding.

She stressed that the devices should remain disconnected from phones at all times during this period.

She made clear that passengers were no longer permitted to place power banks in checked baggage, carry-on luggage, or handbags.

Instead, the instruction was for the items to be held directly in the hand so they remained visible and accessible.

She added that this measure was intended to allow quick action if a fire broke out.

The attendant also noted that the devices should not be stored in concealed or hard-to-reach places.

She explained that keeping them in an obvious position would make it easier for cabin crew to respond if an emergency occurred.

Flight attendant speaks on new power bank rule. Photo credit: @Sky_diva/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She urged all passengers to cooperate with airline staff and follow the new procedure without exception.

Her message framed the rule as a precautionary step taken in response to increased safety concerns around lithium battery devices on board flights.

In her words:

"Flying with a power bank? Here is the new rule. Just a quick safety update. If you are current on aviation news, recently there is a whole lot going on board the aircraft with power banks. So the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has made it mandatory that if you are flying as a passenger you can use your power bank anywhere around the departure lounge or as soon as you are boarding the aircraft. Please you need to hold your power bank in your hands disconnected from the phone. Do not check it in. Do not put it in your carrier luggage or in your handbag. Just hold it in your hands, okay. Where it will be possible, do not put it in a discrete place so that in case it's a fire outbreak it can easily be extinguished. Okay, so we ask all passengers to please do cooperate with all airlines."

Reactions as flight attendant speaks about power banks

The video quickly circulated on TikTok and sparked reactions from netizens who came across the post.

Many took to the comments section to share their views on the update, with some expressing support for the measure and others seeking further clarification.

@Bliss said:

"Just a quick question plz can a pregnant momma fly on local flight? Can a mom with new born fly on local flight too?"

@Silver Victor said:

"When I was boarding from ABJ to PH they gave that announcement inside the aircraft I was pissed because my power bank is heavy and I don’t know how power bank will affect aircraft."

@Efemena (Zoho Books Expert) commented:

"I didn't know this is a new rule, I was told to unplug my power bank on air when I flew 3 years ago and I've learnt to always keep it unplugged."

@ODC added:

"I once boarded a flight and realized my power bank stopped working or even turning on immediately I boarded, and it started working again after landing and disembarking from the aircraft what sorcery was that???"

See the post below:

Flight attendant speaks on violence onboard plane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a professional air hostess shared her views after she saw the saga between Ibom Air and Comfort Emmanson.

The lady said it takes a lot of patience and composure to handle a passenger who is completely out of line.

Source: Legit.ng