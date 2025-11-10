A throwback video of Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, resurfaced online amid renewed claims that the actress married Ned Nwoko at 17

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina responded to drug-related allegations by stating that she got married to Ned Nwoko at the age of 17

A 2019 interview with BBC has now gone viral, showing Rita Daniels discussing her daughter’s age and her views on love and marriage

An old video of Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, has contradicted recent claims made by the actress about being married at 17.

In her response to Ned Nwoko’s recent drug use allegations, Regina Daniels had claimed that she was only 17 when they tied the knot.

Meanwhile, Ned Nwoko also accused Regina's brother, Sammy—who is currently in custody—of harassing his children and domestic staff, particularly when he was away.

In the unearthed BBC interview, Rita Daniels clarified that her daughter was nearly 20 at the time of the wedding and defended Regina's decision to marry young.

It should be noted that Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko were traditionally married on June 20, 2019, in Asaba, Delta State.

The couple is currently entangled in a bitter feud. Ned Nwoko alleges he purchased a property for Regina in Asaba and placed her family on a monthly allowance.

According to reports, Ned has transferred an estimated ₦125 million to Rita Daniels over the past two years.

Ned Nwoko's assertions also align with those of Regina’s brother, Sweezzy, who alleged on Instagram that Ned’s son died from cardiac arrest and heart failure, allegedly caused by excessive drug use.

Regina Daniels’ mum trends online

"How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

