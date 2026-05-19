A Nigerian lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she shared how she and the actor became friends in their early years and a screenshot of their last chat

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom, Franka Chiedu, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A UK-based woman shares last chat with Alexx Ekubo and pens an emotional tribute to him. Photo: Instagram/@fasindi

Source: TikTok

Though it was widely reported that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the air, stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.

Lady shows last chat with Alexx Ekubo

Identified as @fasindi on Instagram, the lady shared how they had plans to make it in Lagos.

She wrote a letter to him and showed screenshots of their chats, including the last message he sent weeks before he died.

Her post was captioned:

“Alex, I wrote you a pretty long letter. I hope you get some time from your heavenly duties to read it. I want you to know that I understand why you said you were fine when you weren't - I understand.

“I hope you found freedom from the unimaginable sadness that embraced your happy soul. The reason so many people have so many personal stories about you is because of who you were. On and off screen you were thesame Alex everywhere. Joyful, endearing, funny, kind and every wonderful thing in between.

“These tears will flow for the memories we will no longer be able to make but I hope your loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love and affection for you the world over.

“Rest in peace my dearest friend Alex. It’s not goodbye but see you later. With love, Franka.”

See her Instragam post below:

Reactions trail lady's tribute to actor

thepenwarrior said:

"Such a beautiful tribute. ❤️ I don't even know him personally and my heart is breaking.

_jorgewong said:

"He introduced me to you 😭😭😭, can’t believe he is not here

stlycheckbydee said:

"Beautiful tribute! My deepest condolences 💐! May God give him eternal rest!

zankskakande said:

"This is such a beautiful write up 😢May Allah judge you with mercy Alexx

bizzleflalde said:

"This one hurt deep. This Tribute is everything and more, Sis."

A UK-based woman shows screenshot of last chat with Alexx Ekubo. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng