Alexx Ekubo’s UK-Based Friend Shares Screenshot of Actor’s Last Message to Her Before He Died
- A Nigerian lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications
- In her post, she shared how she and the actor became friends in their early years and a screenshot of their last chat
- Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death
A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom, Franka Chiedu, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.
The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.
Though it was widely reported that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the air, stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.
Lady shows last chat with Alexx Ekubo
Identified as @fasindi on Instagram, the lady shared how they had plans to make it in Lagos.
Alexx Ekubo's death: Lady heartbroken as she shares rare promise actor made to her before passing on
She wrote a letter to him and showed screenshots of their chats, including the last message he sent weeks before he died.
Her post was captioned:
“Alex, I wrote you a pretty long letter. I hope you get some time from your heavenly duties to read it. I want you to know that I understand why you said you were fine when you weren't - I understand.
“I hope you found freedom from the unimaginable sadness that embraced your happy soul. The reason so many people have so many personal stories about you is because of who you were. On and off screen you were thesame Alex everywhere. Joyful, endearing, funny, kind and every wonderful thing in between.
“These tears will flow for the memories we will no longer be able to make but I hope your loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love and affection for you the world over.
“Rest in peace my dearest friend Alex. It’s not goodbye but see you later. With love, Franka.”
See her Instragam post below:
Reactions trail lady's tribute to actor
thepenwarrior said:
"Such a beautiful tribute. ❤️ I don't even know him personally and my heart is breaking.
_jorgewong said:
"He introduced me to you 😭😭😭, can’t believe he is not here
stlycheckbydee said:
"Beautiful tribute! My deepest condolences 💐! May God give him eternal rest!
zankskakande said:
"This is such a beautiful write up 😢May Allah judge you with mercy Alexx
bizzleflalde said:
"This one hurt deep. This Tribute is everything and more, Sis."
In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.
Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.
Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng