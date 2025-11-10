A Nigerian man has shared a post addressing those who claimed that Mercy Johnson supported Regina Daniels' marriage

This is coming after the actress, Regina, disclosed on Instagram that she got married to her husband at the age of 17

Massive reactions have been trailing several posts on X linking Mercy Johnson to the actress's marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko

A Nigerian man has spoken out on social media to counter claims that actress Mercy Johnson played a role in supporting Regina Daniels' marriage to politician and businessman Ned Nwoko.

His tweet followed the recent revelation by Regina Daniels, who stated on Instagram that she got married to her husband when she was just 17 years old.

Man claims Mercy Johnson didn't support Regina's marriage

Her post ignited massive reactions across social media about the circumstances surrounding Regina's early marriage.

Many people had dragged Mercy Johnson who's close to Regina Daniels, claiming that she allowed the marriage.

Commenting on this, a man identified as @hnakyambadde on X, addressed viral speculations about Mercy Johnson's alleged involvement in the matter.

In his post, he claimed that the actress never approved of the union and had actually opposed it at the time.

According to him, Mercy Johnson saw Regina Daniels as a daughter because she had guided her in the film industry and felt bad about her decision to marry at such a young age.

He further explained that Mercy Johnson’s disagreement over the issue even caused serious tension between them, but she eventually forgave Regina because of the close bond they shared.

In his words:

"Please it’s not a matter of just posting Mercy was against that marriage coz she takes Gina as her daughter coz she grew through Mercy’s hands as in the movie industry even had serious issues coz of that, but coz she is a daughter to her n she forgave her."

Nigerians speak about Mercy Johnson, Regina

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Big Richy said:

"Mercy Johnson and Regina had serious issues because of this marriage. Mercy wasn’t cool with Gina for over 2 years Abi una de quick forget? They just reconciled like 2 or 3 years back."

Oluchi said:

"If he mother couldn't stop her,who is mercy Johnson? I remember mercy tried talking sense into her but she ignored and beef her for years before they later settle."

Ama Ayim said:

"Mercy actually told the world she was 18 years when we were all shouting minor. Now she says she was 17 years?"

Frankzy said:

"Stop her as per her parents abi wetin you smok3e. Her father tried and failed and you expect a total stranger/colleague to be that powerful to stop her from marrying a billionaire. Sometimes una go Dey think from Ann."

Wild Flower added:

"This woman that cus of gina marriage to ned issue that Gina and her wasn't in good terms for years like they weren't even talkin. Isn't it of recent, not too long we started seeing them together again. If they talked to her about it and she refused to listen watelse do y'all want."

