Who is Marcus Leithold? Meet Teri Hatcher's ex-husband

Marcus Leithold is a former actor and personal trainer from the United States. He is widely recognised as Teri Hatcher's ex-husband. Teri is an actress, writer, presenter, and former NFL cheerleader. She is best known for her appearance in the television series Desperate Housewives, for which she won a Golden Globe Award.

Marcus posing in front of a white wall (L). Teri sits on a grey couch in Universal Studios Hollywood (R). Photo: @marissaalexand on X (Twitter), @officialterihatcher on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marcus Leithold came into the spotlight following his romantic relationship with Teri Hatcher. He married Teri on 4 June 1988 and divorced in June 1989. Little is known about Teri Hatcher's ex-husband as he keeps his personal life under wraps.

Profile summary

Full name Marcus Leithold Gender Female Place of birth Butler, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Teri Hatcher Profession Personal trainer, former actor

Marcus Leithold's bio

The former American actor was born in the United States. His exact date of birth remains a mystery. Marcus is an American citizen of white descent.

Why is Marcus Leithold famous?

Marcus is a personal trainer and former actor widely known for his marriage to his ex-wife, Teri Hatcher. According to his IMDb profile, Leithold has two acting credits. He starred in Deadly Prey as a Soldier in 1987 and as a Game Player in the movie Death Chase.

Five fast facts about Teri Hatcher's ex-husband, Marcus. Photo: @marissaalexand/X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How long were Teri Hatcher and Marcus Leithold together?

The personal trainer and Teri Hatcher kept their love life private; therefore, when they started dating or how they met is unknown. The two exchanged their wedding vows on 4 June 1988.

Their marriage did not last long as they divorced on 2 June 1989. The personal trainer claimed they parted ways before their wedding photos were developed. After the divorce, Teri got married in May 1994 to actor Jon Tenney. The two share a daughter, Emerson Tenney, born in 1997. They also divorced on 5 March 2003.

Marcus' ex-wife is a prominent American actress and writer. She was born on 8 December 1964 in Palo Alto, California, United States.

Teri is popularly known for her role as Lois Lane on the ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and as Susan Mayer on the TV show Desperate Housewives. She is also known for her work in Tomorrow Never Dies, A Kiss Before Christmas, and Supergirl.

Fast facts about Marcus Leithold

Who is Marcus Leithold? He is a personal trainer and former actor best known as Teri Hatcher's ex-husband. When did Marcus Leithold and Teri Hatcher get married? They tied the knot on 4 June 1988. Did Marcus Leithold and Teri divorce? Yes, the two divorced on 2 June 1989. What is Marcus Leithold's nationality? He is an American citizen. What is Teri Hatcher's ex-spouse's ethnicity? He is of white descent. What are Marcus Leithold's movies? He starred in Deadly Prey (1987) and Death Chase (1988).

Marcus Leithold is a personal trainer and former actor from the United States. He is well known as the ex-husband of renowned American actress Teri Hatcher. The two divorced on 2 June 1989 after being in marriage for nearly a year.

