Rwanda has been added to the updated list of African countries offering visa-free entry to Nigerian passport holders

The report noted that strict border policies among African nations had continued to hinder movement, trade and tourism across the continent

Several ECOWAS member states were listed among countries allowing Nigerians to travel without obtaining visas in advance

African countries have long faced criticism for maintaining tight border restrictions against fellow Africans while offering easier entry pathways to travellers from Europe and other regions.

The visa barriers have continued to affect trade, tourism and labour movement across the continent despite repeated calls for stronger regional integration.

Nigeria implemented a reciprocal 30-day visa waiver for Rwandan citizens. Photo FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Fresh changes to travel rules across parts of Africa may, however, offer some relief for Nigerian travellers. An updated list of African countries now grants Nigerians visa-free access, allowing passport holders to enter without securing visas before departure.

African visa-free travel list expands

Rwanda is among the latest countries added to the growing list, a move expected to improve mobility for Nigerians travelling for business, tourism and family visits.

The development reflects broader efforts by several African governments to reduce travel bottlenecks between neighbouring countries and encourage movement within the continent.

Several countries on the updated list belong to the Economic Community of West African States, which operates a regional free movement protocol for citizens of member nations.

ECOWAS countries dominate updated list

Travelers must remember that "visa-free" does not equate to "document-free" entry at foreign borders. Most destinations still require passengers to provide evidence of their return flight and a confirmed hotel reservation or residential address.

ECOWAS member states dominated the updated visa-free travel list for Nigerians. Photo: ECOWAS/FB

Source: Twitter

Health regulations often necessitate the presentation of a valid Yellow Fever vaccination certificate and, in some instances, a digital travel declaration completed at least 24 hours before departure.

Authorities also advised travellers to confirm the latest immigration requirements before departure as policies may change without prior notice.

Full List of African Countries Nigerians Can Visit Visa-Free

Benin Republic Burkina Faso Cameroon Cape Verde Chad Côte d’Ivoire The Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Kenya Liberia Mali Niger Rwanda Senegal Sierra Leone Togo

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No fewer than thirty-one members of the United States Congress described Trump’s move as a necessary step.

American woman shares experience with Yahoo Boys

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an American woman recounted how two Nigerian fraudsters duped her of significant sums in romance scams, despite her ongoing admiration for the country's men.

In a viral video, she detailed her encounter, revealing how the scammers manipulated her emotions and finances.

She displayed the young Nigerian's picture and the one he used for his unsuspecting victims.

Source: Legit.ng