Tosin Silverdam has posted a video about Regina Daniels and her house amid the ongoing marriage crisis

He also spoke about the actress's children while sending a memo to Regina's elder brother

Fans reacted by defending the actress, while others supported Tosin over his remarks about Regina Daniels

Blogger Tosin Silverdam has reacted to the viral video of Regina Daniels' house amid her marital crisis.

A few days ago, the mother of two shared a post announcing that she had bought a house for herself and her family. Fans rejoiced with her, while some praised her for being wise despite her age.

Fans react to Tosin Silverdam's video about Regina Daniels. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

In a video on his Instagram page, Tosin Silverdam claimed that, contrary to the actress’s post, the house was not bought but rented. He added that Regina Daniels, who was recently dragged online over a debt, was chasing clout and social media validation.

According to the blogger, Regina and her brother are working hard to change the narrative after the viral domestic violence video.

Tosin Silverdam Speaks About Regina Daniels' Children



Further, Tosin noted that Regina Daniels' children are still with her husband and that she would not leave the marriage just like that because of her children.

He stated that Regina Daniels would not walk away from her marriage as a lot of things were at stake.

Regina Daniels continbues to trend over marriage crisis. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Tosin Silverdam Criticizes Sammy West



Taking a swipe at Regina Daniels' elder brother, Sammy, the blogger asked if he had any work keeping him busy.

He noted that Sammy Daniels was doing too much and was overly involved, especially considering his sister’s marital issues.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tosin Silverdam's video

Legit.ng compiled the reeactions of fans to the video made by the blogger. Here are comments below:

@i_am_bossmama stated

"Tosin you have said so well but people don't like someone that say the truth the family are doing too too much from private jet to house."

@chi_vikky shared:

"Regina don’t have that type of money to buy that house, remember Ned is a renowned lawyer, that worked as a lawyer in London for a long time, you think he is not smart in protecting his assets and money, Regina will leave that marriage with nothing expect her own money."



@lip_like_shugar shared:

"Mercy Johnson post inside the house. And asking for decor. Let be happy for her."

@peal_official38 commented:

"Rented ooo or she buy ooo either way it’s not easy oooo I’m happy for her."

@_mzvalentino reacted:

"Someone was physically assaulted and this is all you can say to her now? You’re really not a kind person Tosin. Pray you don’t end up in same or worst situation."

@healthydreamswithtasha wrote:

"I feel she should just take some time away from social media and focus on herself and heal genuinely. Coming to prove that you’re happy on social media is not necessary."

Regina Daniels, mother dance in viral video

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels had shared a fun video she recorded with her actress mother.

The clip came after her altercation with Angela Okorie over Mercy Johnson's case.

Source: Legit.ng